Explained | Why does government want common charging port for all portable devices?

The government is exploring options to standardise charging ports by using USB Type-C chargers across devices like smartphones, feature phones and Internet of Things devices. In a bid to address e-waste and provide relief to consumers, the government said it would set up expert groups to explore the adoption of common chargers for mobiles and all portable electronic devices. A decision in this regard was taken after an hour-long meeting with stakeholders, chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

The meeting was attended by Electronics Products Innovation Consortium Foundation Chairman and HCL Founder Ajai Chowdhury; Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology President Rajkumar Rishi; India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo; Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association President Eric Braganza; and Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association President Vipul Ray. Lava International Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Hari Om Rai, representatives of industry bodies FICCI, CII and Assocham as well as from IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU were also present in the meeting held in a hybrid mode.

According to industry experts, the move will benefit consumers since they are currently forced to carry multiple charging cables for different devices. According to a survey in which 23,500 consumers were polled, nine out of 10 consumers want the government to standardise charging cables for all their devices.

Why is the government looking at charging ports?

The government is making this move to reduce electronic waste, which will help to fulfil the country's commitment to fighting climate change. Standardising charging ports will reduce e-waste by a considerable amount as people will use a single cable to charge multiple devices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the concept of Lifestyle for the Environment at the UN Climate Change Conference last year, which was a big step in the country’s battle against climate change.

What did Consumer Affairs Ministry tell stakeholders?

In a letter, Rohit Kumar Singh said that it was observed that due to the incompatibility of charging ports between old and new devices, consumers were forced to buy and use separate chargers every time they purchased new gadgets. Consumers faced inconvenience and this added to avoidable e-consumption, the letter said.

Which companies will be impacted?

According to industry experts, Apple would be impacted the most as the company uses the Lightning port in iPhones. The good news is that most mid-range and high-end smartphones from brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi already use USB Type-C ports. Some low-budget phones, however, still use a micro-USB one. Some of Amazon's older Kindle ebooks also come with older micro-USB ports. In such cases, brands manufacturing low-budget phones might be forced to switch to USB-C ports.

Which other countries standardised charging ports?

The European Union (EU) agreed to implement USB Type-C as the common standard for all mobile devices by 2024. Once the law is passed, the EU plans to give a grace period of 24 months to phone manufacturers. This is supposed to give them enough time to make the switch.

Will there be negative impact on consumers?

Experts said the move would reduce the hassle of handling multiple chargers. However, as many in India use low-end smartphones, switching to USB Type-C ports would add to manufacturing costs, which might not be feasible for some manufacturers. As a result, the prices of some phones might increase, which will directly affect consumers.

Will Apple make the switch?

Though Apple does not use the USB Type-C in iPhones, its laptops already support this form of charging. So, Apple should be able to implement the port for all its devices in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies)