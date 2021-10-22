Facebook brings AR effects to group video calling

Facebook Messenger is one of the most used communication mobile app and thanks to the Covid-19 safety protocol, long-distance travel is not recommended unless it very necessary. So, people who are far away from family rely on video calling to get to know the well-being of each other.

Now, Facebook in a bid to enhance video calling experience is bringing Augmented Reality (AR)-based Group Effects to both the Messenger and Rooms.

"Group Effects are new AR experiences that can augment everyone on a video call at the same time, enabling a more fun and immersive way to connect with friends and family. Whether you want to step your competitive game up or have fun with your friend who’s 3,000 miles away, Group Effects make video calls more entertaining," Facebook said.



Group Effects on Facebook Messenger app. Credit: Facebook



In the group video calling, Facebook Messenger users get access to a library of over 70 Group Effects that range from games where you compete to build the best burger or turn in to cute orange cat to enter everyone’s screens.

Here's how to find the Group Effects on Facebook Messenger:

Just open the Messenger app >> start a video call or create a room >> tap the smiley face to open the effects tray and select Group Effects.

Facebook has confirmed that the same AR Group Effects will be coming to Instagram in a few weeks.

