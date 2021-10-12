Facebook brings Live Audio Rooms to global users

Facebook, earlier in the year launched Clubhouse-like live audio rooms and podcasts on its social media platform. But, it was limited to celebrities and select Facebook groups in the US.

Now, it is now being made available to all global public figures with a high number of followers around the world.

Facebook's technology communication executive Alexandru Voica on Twitter confirmed the news. "Live Audio Rooms available to public figures and creators globally: From today, all verified public figures and creators will have the ability to host Live Audio Rooms. We’ve seen it become a great tool for lightweight connection and conversion among various types of communities", said Voica.

Voica added that Live Audio Rooms will also be available on Facebook Groups. People in groups can host Live Audio Rooms to build deeper engagement with their community.

Also, the Live Audio Rooms can be hosted on Android and web apps too. Previously, it was only available on Facebook for the iOS app.



Facebook Live Audio Rooms. Credit: Facebook



Users can find the Live Audio Rooms at the top, just above the create story segment (see the red marked area in the picture above).

Besides the Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Facebook is planning to bring live podcasts on its platform. It plans to offer captions in addition to the ability to create and share short clips of a podcast.



Podcasts will available on Facebook for users around the world soon. Picture credit: Facebook



People will be able to listen to podcasts while browsing Facebook. They can view through a mini player or full-screen player experience with playback options, including with their phone display turned off. People can listen to select podcast creators on their Facebook Pages, as well as in News Feed, added the company.

