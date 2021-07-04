Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 04 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 00:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Social media
Facebook
Instagram

What's Brewing

Zoo animals are getting experimental Covid vaccines

Zoo animals are getting experimental Covid vaccines

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space

 