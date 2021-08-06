Facebook reshuffles mobile app's privacy settings again

Back in 2018, when Facebook was facing backlash over its mismanagement of user data with Cambridge Analytica, it redesigned the mobile app's interface to help people easily find and change their user-privacy settings. It even allowed to completely delete all the personal data in one go.

Now, the company in a move to decentralise the complicated in-app interface has once again reshuffled the settings of user privacy.

Facebook mobile app's Settings are now grouped into six broad categories, each containing several related settings: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.

"We strive to design products and features with privacy in mind. Part of that means making information and tools accessible and easy to find. We’re confident this new settings page will make it easier for people to visit their settings, find what they came for, and make the changes they want," the company said.

It has also shifted several standalone settings so that they are grouped alongside related settings. For instance, the News Feed setting, which previously was placed in a smaller category of its own, now has been moved under Preferences and is grouped with similar settings.



Facebook has streamlined the layout, while keeping all the previous settings. Credit: Facebook



Furthermore, Facebook has tweaked the settings search function, so that users can easily find the settings even if they don't know the exact name or location of the setting they're looking for.

Facebook has also created a new shortcut to Privacy Checkup, right at the top of the Settings landing page.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.