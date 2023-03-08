Facebook to bring back in-app messaging

With in-app message inbox, users will be able to share contents such as Reels, videos and images easier on Facebook

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 08 2023, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 18:59 ist
Facebook app on an iPhone. Credit: AFP FILE PHOTO

In 2016,  Facebook removed the ability to message within the app and forced users to install a separate app 'Facebook Messenger' to exchange texts and multimedia files.

Now, the Meta-owned company has announced to bring Messenger app inbox within Facebook. Though it doesn't mention the reason for the u-turn, said that the access to inbox would allow users to easily share multimedia content, as reels have become a rage on both Instagram and Facebook.

"Today, over 140 billion messages are sent across our apps every day. On Instagram, people already reshare Reels nearly 1 billion times daily through DMs and on Facebook we see private sharing of Reels growing strongly as well. We are testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app and you’ll see us expand this testing soon," said Tom Alison, head of Facebook.

The company also added that it plans to further improve monetisation opportunities for creators of Facebook. A few months ago, Facebook expanded professional profiles worldwide and also offer more tools to improve the quality of the content.

Now, Facebook will soon roll out new formats for creative expression, more tools to help grow and manage fan communities, and expanding ways to earn income as a creator on social media platforms.

This way, the creators will also benefit in terms of expanding their reach globally and earning more than before.

And, Facebook will improve its in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Discovery feature, which will be able to learn the behaviour of the users in terms of content they like to see and ensure only that genre of Reels, photos, text, groups, short- and long-form videos and more, appear more on the users. 

DH Tech
Technology News
Facebook
Meta
Instagram

