Fake anti-virus, cleaner apps with Sharkbot malware detected on Google Play store

Over the years, there has been a steady increase in smartphone usage to avail services such as hail cabs, order food, and also transfer money online to friends, family, and business merchants. But, with the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, the process has fast-tracked to wider regions across the world. Even roadside chat centres have QR-code boards to accept money.

However, bad actors too have turned more active than ever before and are bringing devious malware to prey on unsuspecting naive smartphone users to steal their hard-earned money.

Cyber researchers at Fox IT have uncovered fake anti-virus and storage cleaner apps on Google Play Store.

To avoid suspicion, criminals make sure the app doesn't have any sign of malicious code. But once the app gets installed on a smartphone, the latter will convince the user to install an update for the app and in that process, illegally download deadly banking Sharkbot malware.

So far, Fox IT cyber experts have detected two such apps--Kylhavy Mobile Security and Mister Phone Cleaner-- with around 10,000 and 50,000 installations, respectively in multiple countries-- Austria, Australia, Germany, Poland, Spain, and the US.



Bad apps detected on Google Play Store. Credit: Fox IT



The apps are known to create fake overlays of banking apps installed on the phone and record keyboard strokes to know the user ID and password. They are even known to intercept SMS and even transfer funds without the user's permission. The latter will know about the transaction later and by that time, it will be too late.

It is advisable for users to be wary of such apps developed by unfamiliar publishers on the Google Play store.

Here are some tips on how to safeguard yourself from fraudulent apps:

1) When you hear or come across any app on Play Store, but don't know the publisher. Don't install it. When in doubt, always check the review section; there, you will definitely find tell-tale signs of bad apps. Several people would have complained of bad user experience and you should avoid those apps.

2) Always update your phone to the latest software updates

3) Do not install any apps from third-party websites or stores. Download apps only from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Windows App Store

4) Always install anti-virus apps from reputable publishers Kaspersky, AVG Antivirus, Norton, McAfee, Avast, Trend Micro, and ESET Internet Security

