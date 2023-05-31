Fake Netflix, YouTube, Instagram apps with DogeRAT malware detected

With smartphones, users can perform several tasks and get services done with just a few taps on the screen. Now, more people are using smartphones than ever before, but most of them lack knowledge on how to detect and avoid cyber threats online.

What's more concerning is that cybercriminals are coming up with ingenious ways to hoodwink even smart people. They are now capable of creating fake apps with genuine-looking logos, typefaces, and interfaces of popular brands with malware to steal user data.

In the latest instance, CloudSEK’s TRIAD team has detected a cybercriminal group, which is using Telegram to circulate fake YouTue, Netflix, ChatGPT, Opera Mini, and Instagram, among other popular apps with a deadly DogeRAT (Remote Access Trojan) malware targeting naive smartphone owners.

When people unknowingly install the compromised apps, the latter seek permission such as access to call logs, audio recordings, SMS messages, media, photos, and other sensitive data. Most of the time, people unaware of the consequence of granting permission, let the malware steal all information.

"The malware can also be used to take control of the victim's device and perform malicious actions, such as sending spam messages, making unauthorized payments, modifying files, viewing call records, and even taking photos via both the front and rear cameras of the infected device," said CloudSEK team.

Cybercriminals are even marketing the DogeRAT malware and offering it to the highest bidder on social messenger apps.

So far, there is no official report on how many have fallen prey to this malware. People, particularly Android phone owners are advised to be wary of such fake apps, which are being advertised through URL links on messenger apps.

Here are tips on how to safeguard yourself from fake apps with malware:

1) Never ever install apps from a third-party app store or from any website. Always download them on Google Play Store/Apple App Store/Windows Store

2) Never reply or click URL links on messages or emails sent from unknown senders

3) Always ignore messages with URL link to download any app

4) It is advisable to keep the smartphone updated with the latest software and security patches released by the device maker

5) It is a good practice to install an anti-virus app from prominent publishers such as Kaspersky, AVG, McAfee, CloudSek

