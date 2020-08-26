Fitbit sensors crucial in detecting early indicators of Covid-19, says CEO

The popular fitness brand, Fitbit, has revealed that the sensors in the instrument can be crucial in early detection of novel coronavirus infection, at least one to two days before symptoms surface. The breathing rate and heart rate, both vital in determining the presence of Covid-19, can be checked through the device.

According to Fitbit Co-founder and CEO James Park, over 1,00,000 Fitbit users signed up for the study to check if “an algorithm to detect potential signs of the disease” and the “results are incredibly exciting”.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

These features will be available in the new Fitbit wearables such as Fitbit Sense, the company’s new flagship smartwatch. The product has the world’s first electrodermal activity sensor on a smartwatch to alert about rising stress levels. Advanced heart-rate sensors have been installed to track any variations and a new ECG app and on-wrist skin temperature sensor.

The Fitbit Sense costs Rs 34,999 in India.

The other two products include Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2. The former provides the user with a Sleep Score and other smart wake features. It contains a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing users to make calls, send calls to voicemail and adjust call volume. The other specifications include on-device GPS, in-app workout intensity map, enhanced PurePulse 2.0 technology and Active Zone Minutes. The company claims the battery will last up to six days and the product will be priced Rs 26,499.

Fitbit Inspire 2 costs 10,999 and offers 20+ goal-based exercise modes, advanced sleep tools, 24/7 heart rate tracking, menstrual health tracking, and visibility of your food and hydration intake.