Five multi-utility accessories worth buying for your smartphones, PCs

Lately, technology companies cutting back on accessories offered with devices in the retail box. They claim the initiative is part of reducing the negative impact on the environment for mining raw materials of the components and want the customers to use their old adaptors to charge their new phones. However, millions of first-time product buyers around the world are forced to buy the accessories separately.

There are third-party sellers that offer versatile gadgets that offer multiple functionalities and help consumers save money on buying things separately for each purpose.

Here are five note-worthy multi-utility accessories available on e-commerce sites:

Kiorafoto multi-purpose adapter-cable converter kit

It comes with one 22-inch Type-C to Type-C cable, one Type-C to light adapter, one Type-C to Micro USB adapter, one Type-C to Type-A adapter， one OTG adapter, and one card removal tool.

The Type C-C cable supports PD 65W charging and in terms of data transmission speed, it can reach up to 480Mbps. And, the OTG Adapter can help the user connect mouse, keyboard, flash drive, and other accessories. It also has dedicated space to store your extra SIM or TF (TransFlash) cards and a phone holder too.



Kiorafoto multi-purpose adapter-cable converter kit on Amazon (screen-grab)



All the accessories come in a compact box measuring 3.65-inch x 2.55-inch x 0.5-inch dimensions and weigh just 65g. They can fit any kind of backpack and cost around Rs 3,363-Rs 3,785 on Amazon.

DailyObjects Surge 3-In-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station (25W)

As the name suggests, users can charge three different devices-- an iPhone, Airpods case, Apple Watch, or any other Qi-enabled Smartphone and earbuds, simultaneous. It costs Rs 4,999 on Daily Objects, Amazon and Flipkart.



DailyObjects Surge 3-In-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station (official website)



Ambrane 50000 mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank

With triple output ports- 2 USB and 1 Type-C, it can charge 3 devices at the same time. It can charge at 18W input speed and can charge the devices with a maximum speed of 20W.

The Lithium-Polymer battery comes with a 50,000mAh capacity and users can charge their phones and devices multiple times. It costs Rs 3,999.



Ambrane 50000 mAh Li-Polymer Powerbank on Amazon (screen-grab)



RTS Dual USB Universal Travel Adapter (100-250 Voltage)

It has a wall charger with two USB Ports (USB 2.1) and a multi-type (US/EU/UK/AU) power outlet supported in more than 150 countries including India.

As you can see in the picture, Its detachable charger includes 5 different Input plugs tightly connected to one adaptor.



RTS Dual USB Universal Travel Adapter on Amazon (screen-grab)



It also has built-in safety shutters that protect users from the direct touch of the live parts on the socket outlet. It costs Rs 598 on Amazon.

Ambrane 3-in-1 Fast Charging Braided Multipurpose Cable

It houses three different connectors-- USB type C, micro USB, and lightning. It supports fast charging with the speed 2.1A to all types of gadgets including mobiles, tablets, and speakers.



Ambrane 3 in 1 Fast Charging Braided Multipurpose Cable on Amazon (screen-grab)



And, it has extra tough braided cable with 10000+ bends lifespan cycle tested and comes in 1.25 metre length. It costs Rs 299.

