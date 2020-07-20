Flipkart, Amazon-rival JioMart debuts on Google Play, Apple App Store

In August 2019, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani during the Annual General Meet (AGM) event announced that the company makes its foray into e-commerce in India. In early 2020, as a pilot programme, it launched JioMart in Mumbai and later to 200 more Indian cities.

However, the launch was limited to an online website and now, just a week after the Reliance AGM 2020, JioMart mobile app has made it to both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Currently, the JioMart delivery service is now active in more than 200 locations covering several major cities and towns across India.

With the launch of the mobile app, Ambani-owned JioMart will take on Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in India. Both the American giants literally rule the e-commerce sector in India and have a mature business model to find traction from consumers.



Reliance JioMart on Google Play Store (screen-grab)



It will take some for JioMart to grow and it currently serves just Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). For electronic appliances, people have to go Reliance Digital app and AJio for fashion apparel. Maybe in the future, all three apps might get merged for easy access of all products under a single roof, which Amazon and Flipkart already do.

The next challenge is to build a vast network of local shops and farmers, which by the way is happening like clockwork.

It can be noted that the RIL's Reliance Retail operates more than 11,700 physical stores (Reliance Fresh, Digital, Smart, Living, Footprint, Trends, Vission Express and more) at over 6,600 plus towns and cities.

