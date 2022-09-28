Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Best deals on smart watches

Flipkart is offering lucrative deals on a wide range of products during the ongoing Big Billion Days sale (September 23-30) on its e-commerce platform.

With just two days left before the end of Big Billion Days, we have listed the best discount offers available on feature-rich smartwatches, worth checking out.

Apple Watch SE/Watch Series 3

It features native activity ring apps that track movements, exercise and stands pose for 24 hours and whenever the user doesn't move for 50 minutes, it nudges him/her to move for at least a minute per hour. Also, a complete a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise and user can set a target for burning calories per day. And, it is intelligent enough to alert users to complete the tasks and even offers an estimated time of walking that equates calories left to be burned. Apple Watches are one of the most intelligent smart wearables in the market. Also, the heart rate sensor is known for saving lives with timely alerts.

There is also Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band (Black Strap, Regular). It also has similar hardware but is older than the Watch SE (2020). Both come with a water-resistant rating, which users can wear for swimming to track laps and know, how much they were able to burn calories.

The Watch Series 3 is now retailing for around Rs 16,500 against MRP Rs 20,900 and the Watch SE costs RS 22,899 (MRP: 29,900). Both work only with Apple iPhones only.

Flipkart is offering an additional 10 per cent discount on both Apple Watches for customers with Axis or ICICI cards. If you have a Flipkart-Axis card, then you can claim eight per cent discount.

Samsung Watch 4 (44mm) (Black Strap, Free Size)

The company has incorporated almost everything in the Galaxy Watch4 we expect in a premium smartwatch. The innovative BioActive Sensor looks very promising and makes it stands out among the rival brands.

Samsung BioActive Sensor module houses Optical Heart Rate sensor paired with Electrical Heart sensor and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor. The latter is capable of measuring body skeleton mass, body water, body fat mass, and Body Mass Index.

Samsung Watch4 is now retailing for Rs 9,899 against MRP Rs 29,999. It works only on Android phones.

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (Black Strap, Regular)

Fitbit Verse 2 sports a 1.34-inch display and comes with a precision-crafted swim-proof design.

It also comes with an in-built microphone and supports Amazon Alexa. It is also compatible with a Spotify app that allows users to control their music and podcasts.

It boasts innovative sleep features like Sleep Score, smart wake, advanced health, fitness activity trackers, and women's menstrual cycle tracking. It can last for five days under full charge.

It also features ‘Smart Wake’. It will subtly begin to wake the user with gentle vibrations during the optimal part of the sleep cycle within a 30-minute window prior to your pre-set alarm, letting you start your days more refreshed.

Fitbit Verse 2 is now retailing for Rs 12,899 against MRP Rs 14,999. It works only on Android phones.

Noise ColorFit Qube Spo2

It features a 1.4-inch HD full-touch display with a polycarbonate case and comes with thermoplastic polyurethane straps. Also, it supports water-resistant (up to 1.5-meter depth).

It can track multiple sports activities, monitor heart rate, can read SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), and more. It costs Rs 3,999 against MRP Rs 4,999.

Realme Watch 3 Pro

It sports a huge 1.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 68.7 per cent, a screen brightness of up to 500 nits, and a refresh rate of up to 56 frames per second for optimal performance. It also features a high-quality microphone, dual Bluetooth chip, inbuilt smart PA, and AI noise reduction algorithm, it promises crystal-clear calling. It can last for up to 10 days with a full charge. Realme Watch 3 Pro is available for Rs 4,889 against an MRP of Rs 6,999.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports

It features a 1.69-inch full touchscreen interface and a compact design layout. Even in strong sunlight, the 600 nits brilliant display delivers a crisp vision. It boasts 5 ATM water resistance.

It can track more than 110 sports and physical activities and calculate calories burned. It can last for 10 days with a full charge. It is available for Rs 1,499 against Rs 3,499.

