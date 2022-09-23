Flipkart Big Billion Days Sept 2022: Top smartphone deals

After days of teasing, Flipkart on Friday kicked off the Big Billion Days sale (September 23-30) in India.

During the eight-day promotional sale campaign, The Walmart-owned company is offering big discounts on smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Nothing, Google and others.

Here are top smartphone deals on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale (September 2022) :

Apple

iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available with prices starting at Rs 54,990 against MRP of Rs 69,900. This is a good deal for consumers waiting to buy a premium mobile. It has a powerful A15 Bionic silicon, offers excellent battery life, and also has a remarkable dual-camera system.

Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 16,900 discount and an additional 5 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank-Flipkart card.

Must read | Apple iPhone 13 review: Packed with features that matter

iPhone 12

Unlike Amazon, Flipkart is very fickle with pricing. Earlier the iPhone 12 was touted to be priced around Rs 40,000, but it went up to Rs 53,990. However, it is still less than MRP Rs 59,900. But, we would recommend buying a 128GB model, as this is better for the long term, as it can be able to store more photos/videos and also install several apps in the future.

Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 16,900 discount and an additional 5 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank-Flipkart card.

But, if you are able to find the 128GB iPhone 13, once the stocks are replenished, go for the latter, as it costs Rs 54,990.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) is available with prices starting at Rs 39,990 against MRP Rs 48,900. There is also 64GB model for Rs 34,990 against Rs 43,900, It has been one of the best-selling mobiles for Apple since its launch in 2019. It has an A13 Bionic chipset, delivers long battery life, and good camera system.

Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 16,900 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Must read | Apple iPhone 11 Review

Samsung

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22+ can be grabbed for as low as Rs 59,999 against the launch price of Rs 84,999.

Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 18,900 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

The Galaxy S22+ has great camera hardware, and remarkable build quality and performance-wise too, be it the battery life or the playing graphics-rich games, the Samsung premium phone does an excellent job.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: Just Excellent!

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G (MRP: Rs 74,999), is available at a net effective price of Rs 34,999.

Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 19,900 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: Reasonably fine premium phone

Galaxy F23 5G

It is available for Rs 13,499 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 23,999. Flipkart is offering exchange deals up to Rs 12,850 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Google

Pixel 6a

It is available at a net effective price of Rs 34,199 against MRP Rs 43,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 16,900 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Must read | Pixel 6a review: It's all about user experience

Nothing

Nothing Phone(1)

The base model 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for as low as Rs 31,199 against MRP Rs 37,999. The 8+256GB can be bought for Rs. 34,999 against MRP Rs 39,999. And, the top-end model 12GB RAM +256GB storage is available for Rs 37,999 against MRP Rs 42,999.

It should be noted that if the consumer is ready to pay the full amount at once online, Flipkart is offering instant Rs 3,000 discount. So, three aforementioned models will be available for effective prices of-- Rs 28,999, Rs 32, 999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

Additionally, customers can claim a Rs 3,000 extra discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or an ICICI card. This means the Nothing Phone(1) can be bought for as low as Rs 25,999.

Furthermore, Flipkart is offering exchange deals up to Rs 16,900 discount and. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11i 5G

It is available for Rs 26,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 31,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 16,900 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Redmi Note 11

It is available for Rs 12,989 (64GB) against MRP Rs 17,999. Flipkart is offering an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, quad-camera module-- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP-- with LED flash on the back, a 13MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

Redmi 10

It is available for Rs 8,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) against MRP Rs 14,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 8,350 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, 6,000mAh battery and dual-camera module-- 50MP + 2MP-- with LED flash on the back and a 5MP front camera.

Poco

Poco F4

It is available for Rs 23,499 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 32,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 18,900 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

It is available for Rs 16,499 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 23,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 15,500 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

It is available for Rs 14,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 19,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 14,350 discount and additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Poco C31

It is available for Rs 7,777 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) against MRP Rs 11,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 7,250 discount and additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Motorola

Motorola Edge 30

It is available for Rs 26,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 34,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 15,500 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Motorola G52

It is available for Rs 13,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 19,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 13,450 discount and additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Realme

Realme 9 Pro 5G

It is available for Rs 16,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 21,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 16,250 discount and additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Realme 9

It is available for Rs 14,499 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 20,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 13,900 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Oppo

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G

It is available for Rs 34,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) against MRP Rs 47,990. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 19,900 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G

It is available for Rs 17,990 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 29,990. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 17,300 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card. And, with the Flipkart-Axis Bank card, users can claim 8 per cent discount.

Vivo

Vivo T1 44W

It is available for Rs 13,499 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage) against MRP Rs 19,900. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal up to Rs 12,850 discount and an additional 10 per cent discount to buyers who purchase through Axis Bank or ICICI card.

