Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on smartphones

Flipkart's five-day Big Saving Days 2021 sale is about to end today (July 29). It is offering lucrative discounts, protection insurance, and exchange deals on several ranges of products including mobile phones.

DH is listing some of the best smartphone deals on offer on Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021.

Premium phones ( Above Rs 40,000)

Apple iPhone 12: It can be bought for as low as Rs 67,999 against MRP Rs 79,900. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,250 off via exchange deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note20: It can be bought for as low as Rs 66,000 against MRP Rs 76,000. Consumers can claim up to 20% off on first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik.

Asus ROG Phone 5: It can be bought for as low as Rs 49,999 against MRP Rs 54,999. . Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

Apple iPhone 11: It can be bought for as low as Rs 49,999 against MRP Rs 54,900. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

Upper mid-range (Between Rs 40,000 and Rs 25,000)

Asus ROG Phone 3 (128GB): It can be bought for as low as Rs 39,999 against MRP Rs 55,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

Apple iPhone XR (64 GB): It can be bought for Rs 37,999 against MRP Rs 47,900. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

Oppo Reno 6: It can be bought for Rs 29,890. Also, with the Flipkart Smart Upgrade programme, customers can buy it for just Rs 18,315. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount ICICI/Kotak/HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

Apple iPhone SE (64 GB, 2020 series): It can be bought for Rs 28,999 against Rs 39,900. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,250 off via exchange deal.

Google Pixel 4a: It can be bought for Rs 29,999 against MRP Rs 31,900. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through HDFC credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19, 250 off via exchange deal.

Mid-range (Between Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000)

Samsung Galaxy F62: It can be bought for Rs 23,999 against Rs 29,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,250 off via exchange deal.

Realme X7 Max: It can be bought for Rs 24,999 against Rs 29,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 19,250 off via exchange deal.

POCO X3 Pro (6GB RAM + 128GB storage): It can be bought for Rs 18,999 against Rs 23,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 17,600 off via exchange deal.

Motorola Moto G60(6GB RAM + 128GB storage): It can be bought for Rs 16,999 against Rs 21,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 16,100 off via exchange deal.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: It can be bought for Rs 10,999 against Rs 13,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 10,200 off via exchange deal.

Budget (Under Rs 10,000)

Poco C3: It can be bought for Rs 7,499 against MRP Rs 9,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 6,950 off via exchange deal.

Micromax IN 1b: It can be bought for Rs 7,999 against MRP Rs 10,499. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 7,450 off via exchange deal.

Nokia C3: It can be bought for Rs 6,999 against MRP Rs 8,499. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 6,450 off via exchange deal.

Motorola Moto E7 Power: It can be bought for Rs 6,999 against MRP Rs 9,999. Consumers can claim up to 10% extra discount through ICICI credit/debit card via EMI plans. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 6,450 off via exchange deal.

