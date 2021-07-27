Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021: Top deals on smart TVs

Walmart-owned Flipkart earlier this week kicked off the Big Saving Days sale in India. It offering massive discounts on a wide range of product categories from July 25 to July 29.

In addition to standard discounts, Flipkart is offering up to 10 per cent off extra on devices for customers who choose to make purchases with ICICI or Axis Flipkart credit/debit cards.

In this segment, DH is listing top deals on smart TV offered on Flipkart Big Saving Days.

Samsung The Frame (2020) 55-inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV (QA55LS03TAKXXL): It is available for Rs 81,999 against MRP Rs 1,29,900. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount via an exchange deal.

It comes with 40W speakers, 120Hz display refresh rate, Display type: edge LED, Adaptive picture, active voice amplifier, Tizen OS, 2.5GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, 4 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and support Wi-Fi.

LG 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (43UP7500PTZ) 2021: It is available for Rs 36,999 against MRP Rs 59,990.

It comes with 20W speakers, 60Hz display refresh rate, WebOS, 8GB internal storage, 4K quad-core processor, 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB ports and support Wi-Fi.

Xiaomi's 43-inch Mi 4X 4K Ultra HD smart TV: It is available for Rs 28,999 against MRP Rs 34,999. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount via an exchange deal.

It comes with 20W speakers, 60Hz display refresh rate, Android TV 10-based PatchWall OS, 2GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 64-bit Amlogic octa-core processor, built-in Google Assistant, and Chromecast, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and support Wi-Fi.

Vu Premium 43-inch full HD LED Smart Android TV (43US): It is available for Rs 28,999 against MRP Rs 34,999. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount via an exchange deal.

It comes with 24W speakers, 60Hz display refresh rate, Android TV 10, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, Hi-End quad-core CPU, dual-core GPU, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and support Wi-Fi.

Thomson 9A Series 42-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV (42PATH2121): It is available for Rs 20,999 against MRP Rs 27,999. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount via an exchange deal.

It comes with 30W speakers, 60Hz display refresh rate, Android TV 10, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 1.4Ghz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, Mali-450MP3 GPU, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and support Wi-Fi.

TOSHIBA L50 Series 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV with ADS Panel (32L5050): It is available for Rs 14,999 against MRP Rs 18,990. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount via an exchange deal.

It comes with 20W speakers, 60Hz display refresh rate, Android TV 10, 1GB RAM, 4GB internal storage, CEVO Engine Premium with 64-bit Cortex-A53 quad-core CPU, Mali-470MP GPU, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports and support Wi-Fi.

