Flipkart Big Savings Day 2020 sale: Top deals on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and more phones

Walmart-owned Flipkart has opened Big Savings Day sale in India. It is a five-day (August 6-10) promotional sale campaign and the company is promising to offer big discounts and exchange deals on consumer electronics goods such as mobiles, smart TVs, and more.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones available on Flipkart Big Savings Day 2020 sale:

Premium phones

Asus ROG Phone 3: It costs Rs 49,999 against MRP Rs 55, 999. Also, Flipkart is offering a 10% extra discount for consumers with Citi or ICICI debit/credit cards. It is the most affordable flagship smartphone Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor in the market.

Must read | Asus ROG Phone 3: Everything you need to know

iQoo 3: It costs Rs 34,999 against MRP Rs 37,999. Also, Flipkart is offering a 10% extra discount for consumers with Citi or ICICI debit/credit cards. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and one of the very few 5G phones in the Indian market.

Must read | iQOO 3 Review: A future-ready flagship

Apple iPhone XR: It can be bought for Rs 44,999 against Rs 52,500 and Flipkart is offering Rs 13,450 extra off via exchange deal. Also, Axis card users can claim an additional 5% discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: It can be bought for Rs 77,999 against the Rs 83,000. Also, Flipkart is offering close to Rs 13,150 additional discount via exchange deal along with EMI options and 5% extra off for Axis card users.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review

Apple iPhone SE: It can be bought for Rs 36,999 against Rs 42,500 and 10% additional discount for consumers with Citi or ICICI debit/credit cards. Also, Flipkart is offering Rs 13,450 extra off via exchange deal.

Must read | Apple iPhone SE (2020) review: Dainty but Powerful!

Realme X3 Super Zoom: It can be bought for Rs 27,999 against Rs 29,999. Also, Flipkart is offering Rs 13,650 off via exchange deal and an additional 10% extra discount for consumers with Citi or ICICI debit/credit cards. It is one of the best phones under Rs 40,000 and comes with a powerful Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: It can be bought for Rs 22,999 against Rs 28,999. Also, Flipkart is offering Rs 13,650 off via exchange deal and an additional 10% extra discount for consumers with Citi or ICICI debit/credit cards. It is also one of the top flagship phones under Rs 40,000 and comes with powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset and good camera hardware.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Everything you need to know

Mid-range phones

Poco X2: It can be bought for Rs 17, 499 against Rs 18,999. Also, Flipkart is offering a 10% extra discount for consumers with Citi or ICICI debit/credit cards.

Must read | Poco X2 Review: Back with the X factor

Nokia 7.2 Android One: It can be bought for Rs 18,099 against Rs 20,999. Also, Flipkart is offering Rs 13,650 off via exchange deal and an additional 10% extra discount for consumers with Citi or ICICI debit/credit cards.

Must read | Nokia 7.2 review: Reliable mid-range Android One phone

Budget:

Xiaomi Redmi 8: It can be bought for Rs 9,999 against Rs 10,999. Also, Flipkart is offering Rs 9450 off via exchange deal and an additional 10% extra discount for consumers with Citi or ICICI debit/credit cards.

Oppo A5s: It can be bought for Rs 7,990 against Rs 12,990. Also, Flipkart is offering Rs 7450 off via exchange deal and an additional 10% extra discount for consumers with Citi or ICICI debit/credit cards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.