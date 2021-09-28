Flipkart brings Nokia QLED smart TVs, PureBook S14 series to India

Flipkart on Tuesday (September 28) launched a new line of QLED and standard smart TVs along with the PureBook S14 series in India.

Walmart-owned company is offering Nokia QLED smart TVs in two sizes-- 50-inch and 55-inch. They come with Quantum dot technology with Active quantum dot filter, support Dolby Vision + HDR10, 102% NTSC color gamut, and are powered by Gamma engine v2.2.

It is also offering standard LED smart TVs in multiple sizes--43-inch (full HD), Ultra HD 4K in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. They come with Dolby Vision + HDR10, Gamma engine 2.2 and Eye protect plus mode.

The rest of the features remains the same on all the new Nokia smart TVs. It includes Android 11 TV OS, 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor, 700 MHz G31 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, JBL audio systems, 60W twin speakers with bass reflex tube powered by Harman AudioEFX (6 Advanced algorithms) and Dolby Atmos. As far as the connectivity is concerned, they come with Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports. Nokia smart TVs' prices start at Rs 49,999.

On the other hand, the Nokia PureBook S14 sports a 14-inch full HD LCD IPS display with an 82% screen-to-body ratio. Also, it features top-firing speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos audio system.



Nokia PureBook 14S. Credit: Flipkart



Inside, it houses the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Iris Xe Integrated Graphics backed by 512 GB SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and runs the latest Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Also, it features a full-function Type-C port and v3.0 USB Type-A and HDMI ports. It costs Rs 56, 990.

The company also announced four new Nokia audio products including a first generation of Nokia Headsets with model T4010 and three True Wireless Earphones with models T3030, T3010, and T3020. Nokia TWS headsets will be available on Flipkart with prices starting from Rs. 1,499.

All the newly announced products will be up for sale with special discounts on partner banks during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which is slated to kick off on October 3 and conclude on October 10.

