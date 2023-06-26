Flipkart reveals Nothing Phone(2)'s pre-order offers ahead of launch

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday (June 26) announced it to start taking orders on Nothing Phone(2) later this week.

Nothing Phone(2) will be up for pre-booking at 12:00 pm from June 29 onwards, almost two weeks before the global launch (July 11).

The e-commerce firm is quite confident of the new Phone(2) will find traction among traction and is also offering lucrative deals too.

Prospective buyers who pre-book the Phone (2) for Rs 2,000 (refundable), they can get 50 per cent discount on Ear(stick) earbuds and other Nothing accessories, and also they can claim cash back on select bank cards too.

Once pre-booked, customers can buy the device by paying the remaining amount of cost on launch day (July 11) and the offer ends on July 20 (11:59 pm).



Flipkart's Nothing Phone(2) pre-order teaser.



Nothing Phone(2): Key features to expect in the upcoming Android phone

As per the recent official teaser, Nothing Phone(2) will continue the see-through design language we saw first in the Phone(1). Also, it will come with an LED-laced back panel with a more vibrant glyph interface, which is popular for its vibrant ringtone-synced call and message LED notification.

Inside, the company has confirmed that the Phone(2) will be powered by Qualcomm's reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Also, it is expected to come with improved camera and battery life.'

And, Nothing has revealed that the upcoming Phone(2) is one of the most eco-friendly devices among its peers. Most of the components made of metal and plastics are said to be recycled.

Add to that, every Phone(2) sold in India is said to be assembled locally at Nothing's supply partner's plant in Tamil Nadu.

