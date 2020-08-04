Flipkart setting up 'dark stores' to take on Reliance JioMart: Report

Within days after Reliance Jio Platforms-owned JioMart made its debut on Google Play and Apple App Store, the emerging e-commerce firmed garnered overwhelming response with more than 10 lakh installations on mobiles. Also, it registered more than 2.5 lakh orders and was catering to more than 200 cities across India.

Now, Walmart-owned Flipkart, in a bid to consolidate more market share, particularly related to grocery-delivery service, is setting up dark stores on a war footing, reported The Economic Times.

Unlike the big warehouses (also known as fulfillment centers), which serve as the final destination for last-mile delivery of merchandises such as consumer electronics, sports and other sundries, the Flipkart's dark stores will offer the same service, but only for food, groceries, and FMCGs (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) for faster delivery.

It can be noted that the company, just a week ago launched the hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick in select areas of Bengaluru. It promises to offer a 90-minute delivery.

Similarly, Flipkart has plans to expand the Flipkart Quick to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and more metros in the coming months

Flipkart is looking for places with 3,000sqft to 4,000 sqft for dark stores. While the third-party FMCG sellers such as Nova Enterprises are also doubling its warehouse's sizes to 20,000 sqft in Mumbai, the daily reported.

