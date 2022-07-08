Flipkart to offer discount on Nothing Phone(1) in India

With less than a week left before the global debut of the much-awaited Nothing Phone(1), Flipkart, the official sales' partner has announced pre-launch on the device.

As per the latest notification on the Flipkart app, it offers up to Rs 2,000 for early buyers of the device. However, it will available to consumers who opt for an EMI plan with HDFC debit/credit card.

There is no official word on the price of the Nothing Phone(1), but word on the street is that the device, depending on RAM + Storage configuration, it may cost anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

As far as the hardware is concerned, Nothing Inc CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that Phone(1) will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778+ silicon. It will run Android 12-based OS and also support 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging.



Flipkart is offering a Rs 2,000 discount on Nothing Phone(1).



The phone will flaunt a flat design with a display fit flush with the frame. The railing around the edge is said to be made of recycled sturdy aluminium.

Also, the company also teased a unique Glyph user interface. It offers customization options for users to set LED notification alerts and rining. The back has a see-through glass shell and is laced with multiple LEDs.

It offers personalised light notifications in sync with 10 different ring tones and notification options.



The Glyph interface for the notification LED alert at work. Credit: Nothing



It is also said to feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor and feature 16MP camera on the front. On the back, it will have dual cameras with 50MP mains sensor. It will be offered in two variants-- white and black colours. Also, it may come with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

