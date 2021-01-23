FM Sitharaman unveils mobile app ahead of Union Budget 2021

With just a week before the Indian Parliament commences for the Union Budget 2021-22 session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a new mobile app.

The new Union Budget Mobile App app is said to offer detailed information on important announcements on funds allocated to key infrastructure projects including Railways and government schemes in addition to news on changes in income tax slab for salaried class.

Thanks to Covid-19, the government for the first time since independence, is going paperless.

In previous years, to maintain the secrecy, the Finance ministry used to group more than 100 people for printing budget documents near parliament and on the presentation day, they used to be distributed to parliament members and media.

However, with Covid-19 protocol is still in force. The Indian government has decided to do away with printing any Budget 2021-22 documents.

The Union Budget Mobile App is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) with the collaboration of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).



Union Budget 2021 mobile app launched. Credit: Ministry of Finance/Twitter



Key features you should know about Union Budget Mobile App:

1) The mobile app will offer an easy-to-understand interface with embedded features of downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links, etc.

2) Users will get the choice to see the interface in English and Hindi.

3) It is compatible with both Android and iOS.

4) Users will get complete access to 14 previous Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc.

The mobile app will soon be made available for download to the public soon on the official Union Budget Web Portal (https://indiabudget.gov.in).



Union Budget 2021 mobile app launched. Credit: Ministry of Finance/Twitter



With this, all the relevant information on Budget 2021-22 will be available for common people and the parliaments soon after the conclusion of the presentation by Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

