Foxconn starts Apple iPhone 13 trial production in India: Report

Foxconn, a long-time supply partner of Apple has reportedly started trial production of the recently released iPhone 13 series model in India.

The company has plans to commence full-scale assembling of the iPhone 13 to meet domestic demand and also export to overseas markets as early as March 2022, reported The Economics Times citing reliable sources.

Also, Apple has managed to procure enough stock of chipsets for the iPhone 13 models and help speed up the full-scale production in India.

The company has a huge assembling plant in Chennai, which by the way also manufactures Apple's best-selling iPhone 12 along with the iPhone 11. It also previously assembled the iPhone XR (in 20219) as well.

Besides Foxconn, Wistron Corp too, makes Apple mobiles including iPhone SE (2020). The latter has two plants in Karnataka, one in Peenya, an industrial hub in western Bengaluru, and another massive plant in Narasapura, Kolar almost 70 km from the capital city.

It should be noted Wistron was the first Apple supply partner to commence assembling iPhones in India.

It started with Wistron producing older iPhone SE (1st Gen) in 2017, followed by iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, and later iPhone XR.

For now, Foxconn has plans to make only the regular iPhone 13 model and there is no word whether it will start iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max production as such.

In October, while announcing the financial report, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the huge surge in demand for iPhones in India. Apparently, it scored double-digit growth and double its business in the subcontinent.

The last Counterpoint Research Q3 2021 (July-October) report showed Apple recording a massive 212 per cent year-over-year growth and leads the ultra-premium (Rs 45,000 or more) category with a 74 per cent market share in India. Even in the Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000 price segment, Apple has a 44 per cent share.

