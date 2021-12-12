Gadgets Weekly: Acer Aspire Vero, HP Omen 16 and more

Technology companies such as Acer, Samsung, Signify, HP, Motorola, and Daiwa, launched new laptop PCs, smartphones, accessories, and more this week (December 6-12).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Acer Aspire Vero

The new Acer Aspire Vero sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080p) LED-backlit TFT LCD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.42 per cent. It is made of recycled materials and the company has used 30% PCR plastic for the chassis and screen bezel and 50% on keycaps. And, the device is thoroughly tested for durability and ensures the device lasts longer.

Under-the-hood, it comes with a 4.50GHz Intel Core i5-1155G7 quad-core processor, paired with Intel IrisX GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. It runs Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box, HD (720p) web camera, and 3-cell 48Whr cell with 65W charger. It promises up to 10 hours of battery life under normal usage.



Acer Aspire Vero series. Credit: Acer



As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, gigabit ethernet port, HDMI port x 1, USB 3.1 port x 1, USB 3.2 port x 1, USB Type-C port x 1 and USB 2.0 x 1, and Type-A port x 2.

Acer Aspire Vero's price starts at Rs 79,999. Also, the company is offering Rs 2,000 for an exchange deal for customers who like to trade in their old PC for the Aspire Vero.

Signify Philips Motion Sensing T-Bulb

The new bulb comes with an inbuilt motion sensor. With this, the light automatically turns on upon detecting motion within a 6-metre radius. For enhanced safety, the light first dims to Eco-mode after 2 minutes of inactivity and then switches off completely after another 3 minutes of inactivity. With its automatic switch-on function, it offers a convenient lighting solution for lesser accessed areas of a house like balconies, staircases, washrooms, and parking areas.



Motion-sensing Philips T-Bulb. Credit: Signify



It comes in a 12W model and offers a peak brightness of 1100 Lumens. It costs Rs 1,399.

HP Omen 16 gaming notebook series

It sports a 16.1-inch IPS display with an up to QHD (2560x1440 pixels) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and supports 165Hz refresh rate. The screen features Eyesafe display certification by Germany's TÜVRheinlan. It also features a four-zone RGB anti-ghosting keyboard with OMEN Gaming Hub Light Studio integration to match any gaming setup theme.

Inside, it comes with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 8GB dedicated graphics memory, and up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM.

A notable aspect of the Omen 16 series is that it boasts an IR thermopile sensor. The latter can precisely identify real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the CPU and GPU, thereby providing additional headroom and optimising in-game FPS based on the current game scenery. This enables gamers to enjoy the best experience possible when playing any type of game.

The company offers up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage and is touted to deliver up to two times storage access speed over traditional SSDs.



HP Omen 16 gaming notebook series. Credit: HP



As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with one Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps signaling rate) with SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10 Gbps signaling rate (DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), one SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5 Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), two SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5 Gbps signaling rate, one RJ-45, one AC Smart pin, one Headphone/microphone combo (DTS: X Ultra), one Mini DisplayPort, and one HDMI 2.0.

It comes with a 83Whr cell and promises to deliver up to nine hours of battery life. Its price starts at Rs 1,39,999.

Daiwa smart TVs

Daiwa launched the new 4K UHD Smart TV in two sizes-- 43-inch and 55-inch-- for Rs 34,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

They feature a bezel-less display with a screen-to-body ratio of 96% and promise to offer immersive sound with 20W Surround Sound Box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.

They support 4K visuals with 1.07 billion colours, and the Cinema Mode is calibrated to D6500 Colour Temperature for users to experience a cinema-like viewing experience. Enhancing the visual experience is the deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit+ Technology that up-scales the low-resolution images to 4K to offer sharp and vivid visuals. The new smart TVs also support personalized picture and sound settings.



Daiwa's new 4K smart TV series with WebOS. Credit: Daiwa



They are powered by an ARM CA55 1.1 GHz quad-core processor, which is said to be four times faster than conventional TVs. They come equipped with a High RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8 GB and run LG's WebOS operating system.

They support ThinQ AI assistant that lets users control the TV through voice assistance via Magic Remote or Smartphone with the LG ThinQ App. It is capable of learning user patterns and accordingly builds suggestions and recommendations for music, movies, and more.

The intelligent edit function of the smart TVs lists the apps and programs as per the past choices and frequency of usage. Alexa Built-in is now available on the 4K Ultra HD Daiwa Smart TVs powered by webOS TV, which shall allow the users to access all functions of Alexa on the TV and operate the TV using Alexa. With voice command operations using ThinQ AI and Alexa Built-in, Daiwa Smart TVs build the ultimate hands-free experience.

Samsung Galaxy Core A03

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT screen with Infinity-V design language. It sports smooth curves with a textured back, which promises a comfortable grip for the fingers to hold on to the phone.



The new Galaxy A03 Core Black. Credit: Samsung



Inside, it comes with a 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor backed by 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery. It also boasts a single 8MP (f/2.0) on the back and a 5MP front camera. It costs Rs 7,999.

Motorola G51 5G

It comes with a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, water-resistant (IP52) rating.



The new Moto G51 5G series. Credit: Motorola India



Inside, it features an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor with Adreno 619 GPU backed by 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11 ( guaranteed to get Android 12), triple-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8 ) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide + depth camera + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash on the back, a 13MP (f/2.2) snapper on the back and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charger.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting big discount this festival season

Customers can avail of instant cashback of INR 10000 on purchase of Galaxy S21 Plus. In addition to this, customers can also avail of Rs 10,000 bank cashback on ICICI cards or Rs 5000 upgrade bonus.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: Jam-packed with features that matter

On the other hand, Galaxy S21 buyers will be eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 10,000. In addition to this, customers can also avail of Rs 5000 bank cashback on ICICI cards or Rs 5000 upgrade bonus.



The Galaxy S21 Plus. Credit: Samsung



Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.