Gadgets Weekly: Alienware X17 gaming laptop, Fitbit Charge 5 and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Dell, Xiaomi, Pioneer, OnePlus, Lava International Ltd, and Realme among others, launched new smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, refrigerators, earphones, car audio systems, and more this week (August 16-22).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics

Dell Alienware X15, X17 gaming PC series

Dell has incorporated 11th Gen Intel Core i9H-series mobile processors on x15 and i9K CPU on the x17 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs support on both.

They also come with advanced Cryo-TechTM cooling technology with the latest Legend 2.0 evolutionary design. With Thermal Control Circuit offset (TCC offset), gamers can set a control limit to the CPU temperature assuring that the system CPU temperature will remain within the defined range.

They feature CHERRY MX keyboard with a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components for a tactile experience like no other, as an option on the X17.

All of the X-Series configurations include a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins.

Display panel options include ComfortView Plus, a hardware-based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain without sacrificing display quality.

Also, Dell has incorporated evolved AlienFX stadium lighting features up to 100 micro-LEDs on the x17 (90 on the x15). It is designed as an independent and programmable lighting zone that gamers can personalize through the Alienware Command Center.

They are also the first Alienware-branded 240W power adapter, which provides gamers with a small and light form factor for better portability.

The Alienware x15 is available at a starting price of Rs 2,40,990. The x17 is available at a starting price of Rs 290,990.

Dell also launched XPS 15 and 17 series PCs. They come with colour accurate InfinityEdge displays.

Dell is offering 11th Gen Intel CoreTM i9H processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti graphics on the XPS 15 and up to i9K and RTXTM 3060 graphics on the XPS 17

Using authentic and premium materials, the XPS 15 and XPS 17 are precision cut to achieve a flawless finish in a durable, lightweight design.



The XPS 17 PC. Credit: Dell



They feature 4K Ultra HD+ resolution for pinpoint accuracy with 100% Adobe RGB and 94% DCIP 3 color gamut offering 500-nits brightness. One also gets a Dolby Vision certified and EyeSafe Technology for ultra-vivid picture quality.

The XPS 15 is available at a starting price of Rs 2,23,990 and the XPS 17 starts at Rs 2,64,490.

Dell G15 series PC comes with an improved thermal design with copper pipes and 4 vents, SSD hard drive, 100/100 CPU-GPU TDP to provide consistent high-end in-game performance.

It also features the Alienware Command Center, which enables users to get control over hardware and software, so the hardware performance and system settings can be easily customized as per gaming profiles within one easy-to-use interface

It boasts Nahimic 3D Audio for gamers is integrated into Alienware Command Center to provide a 360-degree sound experience, dynamic voice volume control, and Audio Recon for an on-screen visual sound overlay

It also features 'Game Shift' macro G key in the F9 position launches game-ready settings for improved performance.



Dell G15 series. Credit: Dell India



With the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics, the new G15 offers performance options up to 115W and enable higher performance together with Dynamic Boost

Gamers have the option to go for the Dell G15 with 11th Gen Intel TGL-H or Dell G15 Ryzen Edition with AMD Ryzen processors​

The new G15 design has a more gaming-inspired design, with a low VOC waterborne, environmentally conscious paint on the palm rest with orange coloured backlit keyboard

It features a two-sided narrow bezel 15.6-inch full HD display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate with 250 nits panel for smooth gameplay. It comes in new color variants including Dark Shadow Grey, Specter Green with speckles and Phantom Grey with Speckles.

Dell G15 AMD will be available from September 23 at a starting price of Rs 82,990 and the Dell G15 Intel's price starts at Rs 94,990.

Vivo Y33s

The new phone comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) LCD screen, support side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), 12nm class MediaTek Helip G80 chipset with a 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1 TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charger.



The new Vivo Y33s. Credit: Vivo India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module-- main 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP(f/2.4) macro with LED flash on the back. It features a 16MP (f/2.0) on the front. It comes in two colours-- Mirror Black and Midday Dream-- for Rs 17,990.

Realme C21Y

It features a 6.5-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) display with dewdrop design, fingerprint sensor on the back, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), Android 11-based Realme UI, 12nm class UNISOC T610 chipset with Mali-G52 GPU, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger in-box.



Realme C21Y. Credit: Realme



Realme C21Y houses a triple-camera module- main 13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro + 2MP (f/2.4) B&W sensor with LED flash on the back and a 5MP (f/2.4) on the front. It comes in two colours--Cross Black and Cross Blue. It will be available in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage--for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Crossbeats Ignite S3

It flaunts a square-shaped zinc alloy metal dial, 1.7-inch High Definition Screen, supports Bluetooth phone calling, also comes equipped with multiple health-related features like a stress monitor and women health tracker, and comes in six colour options.



Crossbeats Ignite S3. Credit; Crossbeats.



Ignite S3 comes at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 for the normal strap model and Rs 5,499 for the sports strap variant.

HP Spectre x360 14

HP Spectre x360 14 convertible 2-in-1 laptop offers the viewability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor. That translates to approximately 20 per cent more vertical viewing space.



HP Spectre X360. Credit: HP India



HP Spectrex360 14 is powered by the up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The first Spectre x360 with a 3:2 aspect ratio display, the Spectre x360 14 offers roughly 20 per cent more vertical viewing space than a 16:9 ratio and 90.33 per cent STBR and adaptive battery optimiser.

Read more | Everything you need to know about HP Spectre x360 14

Lava Probuds 2

It comes with a 14 mm dynamic driver which promises to deliver powerful sound along with thumping bass. The new earbuds come with an instant wake and pair technology and Bluetooth v5.0 that ensures seamless connectivity.



Probuds 2 series. Credit: Lava



In terms of battery, the Probuds 2 promises to deliver up to 23 hours -- 5 hours from Bud's battery and 18 hours from the charging case. There is also an IPX5 certification which makes the buds sweat and splash resistant. Lava Probuds 2 costs Rs 1,699.

ZinQ Webcam

It supports full HD(1920x1080p) resolution recording and also has a wide viewing angle that can include many people in one frame. The webcam can also be used for streaming games, online doc visits, attending virtual classes, office meetings, going live on social media, and more.

It also supports 30 fps frame rate and comes with the Auto White Balance feature. Besides this, its CMOS sensor gives higher sensitivity and creates less noise on the screen.



ZinQ Webcam. Credit: ZinQ



Furthermore, the web camera comes with noise-canceling built-in mic that filters external noise with a unique voice pickup feature. It costs Rs 1,499.

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro promises to deliver crisp treble, heart-pounding bass, and crystal-clear vocals thanks to two 11 mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support. The OnePlus Buds Pro features the OnePlus Audio ID, a carefully calibrated sound profile that customises each piece of music based on user-specific sound sensitivities. The OnePlus Buds Pro features a smart ANC noise cancellation system that intelligently drowns out undesired sound frequencies in real-time.



OnePlus Buds Pro. Credit: OnePlus



It offers a battery life of up to 38 hours on a full charge along with the charging case and 10 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of Warp Charge. It costs Rs 9,990.

Must read | Everything you need to know about OnePlus Buds Pro

Pioneer TS-VR170C car audio systems

The new TS-VR170C boasts‘Pioneer Flagship Sound’ concept tech that promises to deliver a realistic audio experience that authentically reproduces the sound from musician’s voices and instruments in an excellent, broad soundstage.

The company says that the engineers rigorously tested over 200 different combinations of materials, speaker shapes, and setups — all to create an ideal design that delivers a new ‘Pioneer Flagship Sound’.

The TS-VR170C’s tweeter comes with a 25mm ‘Dual Arc Ring’ aluminum diaphragm to reproduce a wide range of high frequencies, up to 65kHz. This uniquely designed diaphragm works in concert with the tweeter’s voice coil, aluminum equalizer, and a powerful neodymium magnet to minimize distortion and ensure true-to-life accuracy, producing crystal-clear expressive high notes that make voices and musical instruments sound absolutely outstanding. Redesigned, adjustable tweeter housing also gives drivers several flexible installation options.

The TS-VR170C’s woofer comes with a dual-layer carbon fiber cone, supported by a high-performance, space-efficient square wire voice coil, a neodymium magnet and strong aluminum die-cast basket. This setup accurately reproduces low-to-mid frequencies, free from distortion — faithfully reproducing sound from drums, bass, and strings. To ensure a uniform reproduction of sound across frequencies, Pioneer created a special crossover network for the TS-VR170C that uses thicker coils, premium-grade film capacitors, and gold-plated terminals. This crossover also features a tweeter attenuator and support for bi-amp connections, giving listeners the freedom to tweak the overall sound balance to their specific tastes. It costs Rs 64,990.

The company also launched couple of affordable car audio systems--TS-V170C (Rs 31,990) and TS-J170C (Rs 19,990).



Pioneer TS-VR170C (left) and TS-V170C (right). Credit: Pioneer



The TS-V170C system features aluminum tweeter diaphragm, Harmonized Synthetic Diaphragm Optimum Method (HSDOM) created via computer analysis, provides a well- tuned, wide frequency response of up to 64kHz. The speaker’s woofer, designed with a dual-layer Aramid Fiber cone, high-strength center cap, large strontium magnet, and aluminumdiecast basket accurately reproduces low and midrange frequencies. With a redesigned crossover, the TS-V170C promises to deliver a premium sound signature with open, smooth, and detailed soundstage, creating an incredibly immersive Hi-Res audio experience.

The TS-J170 comes with a poly-imide balanced dome tweeter design, which promises to deliver a clear high-frequency response of up to 58kHz, the woofer’s new Injection Molding Carbonized Cone (IMCC) cone and high-efficiency square wire voice coil work together with a redesigned crossover to create strong, dynamic, and immersive low-to-mid frequencies.

Godrej Eon Valor and Eon Alpha

They come with moisture control technology in the vegetable tray to enhance freshness. Thickest insulation with best-in-class PUF insulation of 2.75 inches and 2.24 inches respectively in Valor and Alpha series, ensuring cooling retention for up to 24 hours.

They are also touted to boast widest freezers in the segment for convenient storage and access with completely movable ice maker. Additinally, they feature Prism LED light for uniform brightness.



Godrej Eon Valor and Eon Alpha series. Credit: Godrej



The Eon Valor features Multi-Inverter technology for more efficient cooling. It also boasts Intelligent Weather Sensing technology for automatic adjustment of cooling according to external weather conditions.

Godrej Eon Valor comes with 6-in-1 mode freezer technology and also features largest vegetable tray of 27 L.

Godrej's new Eon Valor is available in 3 capacities – 244L, 265L, and 294L, starting from Rs 34,700 while Godrej Eon Alpha is available in 234L and 253L, starting from Rs 30,200.

Syska PDQC01-36W and the PDQC02-42W

Both the adapters come with inbuilt advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards to protect devices against excessive current, and the multi-layer protection prevents them from overheating and overcharging. The PDQC01-36W adapter weighs around 100 grams whereas the PDQC02-42W weighs 110 grams. The adapters support Apple’s lightning charging cable, type C fast charging cable, and micro USB cables.

The PDQC01-36W and PDQC02-42W adaptors offer super-fast charging with 18W & 24W power delivery (PD) respectively and 3.0 USB. Both the devices support dual fast charging ports making it easy for users to charge two devices at one go.



Syska travel adaptors. Credit: Syska



Syska Adapter PDQC01-36W converts standard 100-240V AC input to PD USB-C 18W and USB quick charge 3.0 18W output, whereas Syska Adapter PDQC02-42W converts standard 100-240V AC input to PD USB-C 24W & QC USB-A 18W output and both adaptors come with Type-C to Type-C cable.

Syska PDQC01-36W costs Rs 2,499 and the PDQC02-42W is priced Rs 2,999.

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 features an aerodynamic design, 10-per cent slimmer than the predecessor. Also, it flaunts new AMOLED coloor display, the company's first tracker with an always-on display option. It is also two times brighter than the previous generation model, making it easy to see your stats on sunny days.

The company is offering several band options including lightweight silicone infinity bands, breathable sport bands, plush nylon hook and loop bands, and hand-crafted premium Horween leather bands.



Fitbit Charge 5. Credit: Fitbit



The device offers a simple interface and supports swipe gestures. With just the swipe of a finger, users can view the stats, receive/send notifications from/to your smartphone (quick replies with Android only), and choose from 20 colorful clock faces to customize what information the owner wants to see most.

It can track Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart rhythm condition, monitor 24/7 heart rate, and other wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, including breathing rate, skin temperature variation, and SpO2.5 With Premium, users can track long-term trends and personal ranges. It costs Rs 14,999.

Must read | All you need to know about Fitbit Charge 5

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

The Galaxy M32 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) LCD display with Infinity-V design language. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2).

Inside, it houses 7nm class MediaTek octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, Android 11-based OneUI 3.1, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.



The new Galaxy M32 5G. Credit: Samsung



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor + 5MP macro sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back. It also features a 13MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front.

It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro, Ultra, Mi Band 6, and more

Xiaomi earlier in the week unveiled a various range of products such as Mi NoteBook, Mi TV 5X, Mi Band 6 and more during the virtual Mi Smart Living 2022 event

The Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro. Both the laptops feature Series-6 aerospace-grade Aluminium-alloy, precision cut using a CNC machine, sandblasted and anodized to a Lustrous grey finish. They offer a high screen-to-body ratio of 89%.

They are powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core processors, coupled with up to 16 GB of fast DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Depending on the configuration, their price range from Rs 59,999 and Rs 72,999.



The new Mi NoteBook Ultra. Credit: Xioami



The Mi Smart Band 6 sports a 1.56-inch large full-screen AMOLED touch display, 326PPI, 450 nits of brightness and approximately 50% more screen space than its predecessor, offering quick viewing of stats and notifications while on the go. It offers more than 80 watch faces with an option to choose from 5 different colour straps.

The Mi Smart Band 6 comes with SpO2 monitoring that helps monitor blood oxygen saturation levels. It comes with a host of enhanced vital tracking features such as accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking (including REM and sleep breathing quality), stress monitoring and breathing exercises. It costs Rs 3,499.

The Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro features a high-definition camera f/1.4 aperture and 6P Lens enabling video recording at 2K (2304 x 1296p). It features a high sensitivity image sensor, this displays colour video even in low lighting conditions. This is further enhanced with a 940nm infrared light sensor, which lets the camera operate even in low light conditions with zero red glow from the IR. Being first in the category, Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro comes with Dual-Band Wi-Fi connectivity and supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. It costs Rs 4,499.

Must read | Everything Xiaomi launched at Mi Smarter Living 2022

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Buds2

Samsung earlier in the week launched the Watch 4 series and Buds2 earbuds in India.

The new Galaxy Watch 4 features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 450×450p, support full colour Always On Display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ shield. It comes with a 361mAh cell.

The second 40mm size model sports a smaller 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with 396×396p resolution, supports full Color Always On Display, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ shield. It houses a 247mAh battery.

They both come with 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standard ratings. The company is offering Steel and Aluminium case options.



The new Galaxy Watch4 series. Credit: Samsung



Under-the-hood, the Galaxy Watch 4 series houses a 5nm class 1.18GHz Samsung Exynos W920 dual-core chipset, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

They also come with Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + BIA: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.

The key aspect of the new Galaxy Watch 4 is the BIA sensor. It can measure skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and fat percentage of the body.

Also, it is touted to be the world's first smart wearable to run advanced Wear OS, developed jointly by Google and Samsung engineers. It will have several key features of Tizen OS seen in previous generation Samsung smart wearables.

Depending on size and connectivity types (Bluetooth only & LTE), Samsung Galaxy Watch4 model prices range from Rs 23,999 and Rs 39,999.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 houses dynamic two-way speakers (with Woofer + Tweeter driver units) to deliver crisp, clear high notes and deep bass, while Active Noise Cancellation helps block out unwanted noise. Users can also simply tune back in with three adjustable ambient sound levels. It comes in four colours-- Graphite, White, Olive and Lavender-- for Rs 11,999.

Must read | Everything you need to know about Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.