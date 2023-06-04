Gadgets Weekly: Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker, Lenovo Legion Pro 7 PC and more

Technology companies Sony, Infinix, Amazon, Lenovo, and, Crossbeats among others launched a new line of smart TVs, smartphone, computers smart speakers, and more this week (May 29-June 4).

Amazon Echo Pop smart speakers

Echo Pop comes with a uni-directional front-facing speaker to deliver clear vocals, balanced bass, and loud sound. Customers can just ask Alexa to play songs from Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavan, Apple Music, and others (some apps might need a subscription). By connecting Echo Pop via Bluetooth to the phone, customers can also stream their favorite music.

The Echo Pop smart speaker is one of the most eco-friendly Amazon to date. It is built with 100 per cent post-consumer recycled fabric and 80 per cent recycled aluminium. With Low Power Mode, the device intelligently conserves energy during periods of inactivity, helping to save energy.



Amazon Echo Pop smart speakers.



It boasts Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which promises faster responses for requests to Alexa. Users can ask for the latest news, sports updates, even ask play rhymes and bedtime stories for kids. Most importantly, control the smart home gadgets at home.

As part of the user privacy initiative, Echo devices include a physical microphone on/off button and the ability to view and there is an option to delete voice recordings.

It will be available in four colours--Green, Purple, Black, and White-- for Rs 4,999.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7/7i and Legion Pro 5/5i series

They come with esports design, and they are made of 50 per cent recycled aluminum in the bottom cover and 30 per cent post-consumer recycled polymers.

The consumers will get the option to choose between 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processors and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, and with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 discrete graphics card that promises to deliver better visual fidelity and lower latency.



Lenovo Legion Pro 7 series



Add to that, they come with Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) family of chips and the latter monitors CPU and GPU load to dynamically adjust heat management, allowing the Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermals to optimize cooling on the fly and maintain maximum output with minimal noise.

The LA chip settings can also be fine-tuned through Lenovo Vantage with a maximum 235W total TDP, to squeeze out even more performance.

The new laptops feature 16:10 Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display panel with up to 240Hz variable refresh rate. They support Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D immersive audio, and the Legion TrueStrike keyboard backlit by Legion Spectrum Environmental RGB customizable lighting.

Each new Legion PC comes pre-bundled with a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Its price start at Rs 1,72,990.

Infinix InBook X2 Slim series laptops

It comes with a full HD display and supports 300 nits peak brightness and 100% sRGB colours. The company is offering three processor options-- Core i3, i5, and i7.

The Intel Core i3 processor variant of INBook X2 Slim comes in an 8 GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option, the i5 variant has 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB of RAM and ROM storage capacity option. The other i7 processor variant offers an impressive 16GB of RAM and a choice between 512GB and 1TB of ROM as an option.



InBook X2 Slim series. Credit: Infinix



Moreover, the laptop has a Reading Speed of 2400 MB/s, followed by 1900 MB/s of writing speed, and a memory frequency of LPDDR4X 3200Mhz.

It boasts Dual-Star Light Camera with HD video recording capability and Dual LED flash.

The new INBook X2 Slim supports PCle 3.0 SSD fast storage certified by NVMe, ensuring better performance, compatibility, and 5X faster storage capacity. It also boasts 1.0 Cooling system to control overheating and lowers the temperature effectively.

It comes with a high-capacity 50Wh all-day long battery to offer 11 hours of uninterrupted web browsing and about nine hours of video playback and regular work. It supports 65W Type-C Port assures fast charging. Depending on the configurations, its price ranges from Rs 27,990 to Rs 50,990.

Sony Bravia X82L series

It comes in three sizes-- 75-inch (KD-75X82L), 65-inch (KD-65X82L), and 55-inch (KD-55X82L).

They come with TRILUMINOS PRO display technology and X1 4K HDR picture processor, which can detect colour from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail.

With Object-based HDR remaster technology, X1 4K HDR picture processor, promises to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

It also comes with a wide color gamut and the unique algorithm can detect colour from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail.

Add to that, the Bravia X80L series feature an X-balanced speaker, which comes with a unique new shape, that drives movies and music with clear sound.



Sony BRAVIA X82L. Credit: Sony



Sony's new television runs Google TV OS and it supports more than 10,000 apps users will be able to access 700,000 plus movies and TV episodes and even live TV channels, all in one place.

Also, it houses built-in microphones to allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. It also supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The new X82L series is XR Protection PRO certified and comes with superior dust and humidity protection but is also safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges too.

Sony's new TVs-- 65-inch (KD-65X82L) and 55-inch (KD-55X82L)-- are priced at Rs 1,24,990 and Rs 91,990, respectively. The 75-inch model KD-75X82L will be released later in the coming weeks.

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7

It is Nikon’s first APS-C size/DX prime lens. It is a super-quiet STM and with a 'click-less' control ring, users are assured of seamless video production without any unwanted noise.

It has a maximum aperture of f/1.7, ideal for captivating Golden Hour shots and low-light photography without compromising ISO sensitivity.



Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f-1.7



It has a focal length of 24mm and a close minimum focus distance of 0.18m, enabling users to capture diverse scenes with beautiful background bokeh that accentuates the subject. It costs Rs 25,495.

TCL T6G 4K QLED TV

The company is offering it in three sizes-- 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. They sport a bezel-less design with an edge-to-edge display. They feature Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual: X technology, and Dolby Vision to deliver an immersive viewing experience.



TCL T6G 4K QLED TV. Credit: TCL series



It runs Google TV OS and supports thousands of multi-media platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and more. Depending on the size, the new TVs' price ranges between Rs 38,990 to Rs 54,990.

Tecno Camon 20 series

Tecno earlier in the month unveiled the new Camon 20 series phone. It comes in two versions-- a regular Camon 20 and a top-end Camon 20 Pro. They feature pretty much the same features, but differ in terms of camera and processor.

They feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) AMOLED display. The Camon 20 supports 60Hz refresh rate and the Pro model supports 120Hz refresh rate. They come with dual SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 32MP (f/2.45) front camera with dual LED flash.

The new phones come with Android 13-based HiOS 13 OS, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger.



Tecno Camon 20 series. Credit; Tecno



The regular Camon 20 features a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, triple-camera module-- main 64MP (RGBW sensor, f/1.7, PDA: Phase Detection Auto Focus) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) + AI camera with quad LED ring flash on the back.

The Pro model comes with 6nm class MediaTek Helio G99 processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, triple-camera module-- main 64MP RGBW sensor, f/1.7, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with quad LED ring flash on the back.

The Camon 20 comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and will be available in three colours-- Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue-- for Rs 14,999.

The Camon 20 Pro comes in two colours-- Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue. And, it will be available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively, from the second week of June.

Crossbeats Armour Dive smartwatch

It features a massive 1.43-inch AMOLED circular dial design display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with a 3 ATM rating and MIL-STD 810H certification, which the device is tested under rugged conditions and can work even in extreme weather conditions.

The display offers a peak brightness of 1000 nits and comes equipped with 4th Gen Health Trackers, Armour Dive offers a comprehensive health monitoring system, compatible with popular health platforms such as Apple Health and Google Fit, seamlessly integrating into your existing wellness ecosystem.



Crossbeats Armour Dive smartwatch. Credit: Crossbeats



It supports Bluetooth-based calling. With 400mAh capacity, it can deliver up to 15 days of battery life under normal usage and a standby time of 60 days.

The new Armour Dive comes with an introductory price of Rs 3499 on the Crossbeats website along with Amazon in four colour variants-- Black, Brown, Green, and Grey.

