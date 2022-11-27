Gadgets Weekly: Asus AIO A3402 PC series and more

Technology companies such as Asus, Amazfit, Lava and Sony, among others launched a new line of smartphones, all-in-one computers, watches, earphones, and more this week (November 21-27).

Asus All-In-One (AIO) A3402 and A3202 series

The new A3402 features a 23.8-inch widescreen NanoEdge Display with Splendid and Tru2Life technologies. The company is also offering touchscreen variants too.

It also boasts Asus SonicMaster Premium technology which combines audio hardware and fine-tuned software to deliver crisper sound with Dolby Atmos support. The two integrated high-quality stereo speakers feature 2.7x larger audio chambers than the previous generation and the new advanced bass-reflex design delivers powerful yet smooth bass levels.

The new PC will be powered by 12th gen Intel i5 CPU and supports RAM upgrades of up to 32GB through two SODIMM slots. The AIO comes with up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD and an additional slot for a standard 2.5-inch SSD /HDD.



On the other hand, Asus A3202 features a 21.45-inch widescreen display with an 88% screen-to-body ratio.

It comes equipped with exclusive ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies as well. The wide-view technology offers up to 178 degrees viewing angle with Full HD resolution and anti-glare display.

The company is offering the A3202 AIO in two options-- one with 12th gen Intel i5 and another with 12th gen Intel i3 CPU -- with configurations including up to 8GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 32GB), 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, and an additional 2.5-inch storage slot.



Similar to the A3402, this model also features Exclusive ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology with Dolby Atmos support, two integrated high-quality stereo speakers that feature 2.7x larger audio chambers, and the new advanced bass-reflex design.

The AIO also takes care of both wireless and wired connectivity with gigabit-class Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) that's up to 3X faster, and an integrated RJ-45 jack.

The new A3202 and A3402 are available at the Asus e-shop & ASUS Exclusive Stores, starting from Rs 54,990 and Rs 65,990, respectively.

Lava Blaze NXT

It features a 6.5-inch HD+(1600 × 720p) display and comes with triple slots (two nano SIMs and microSD card), and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

It houses a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android 12 OS, triple camera module -- 13MP (f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor + VGA camera with LED Flash on the back, an 8MP camera on the front and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charger.



It is available in three colour options-- glass blue, glass green and glass red-- for Rs 9,299.

Amazfit Pop 2

The new smartwatch features a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED screen with a glossy metallic case and the buttons are said to be made of stainless steel.

Inside, it comes with an advanced biosensor that monitors SpO2 level, also supports heart rate tracking, and can track more than 100 sports modes including walking, running, rowing, and more.



With the Zepp Active app, users can access the watch face shop, change the watch's settings, and sync all of their vital health and fitness data to the phone with ease.

It also features a mic and speaker, which allows users to attend phone calls right from the wrist. It also supports both Siri on iPhones and Google Assistant on Android phones.

And, with 270mah cell capacity, it promises to offer up to 10 days of battery life. It costs Rs 3,999.

Playfit Slim 2C

The new smartwatch features a classic circular 1.28-inch LCD display with a 2.5D glass surface and supports peak brightness of up to 500 nits and comes with an IP67 rating, meaning it can sustain up to a depth of one metre(around five feet) underwater.



It also comes with standard fitness-centric sensors to track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2), blood pressure, pedometer, sedentary alert, and sleep patterns. Also, it supports Bluetooth and users can answer calls right from the wrist.

With a full charge, it can last for five days under normal usage. It costs Rs 3,999.

Asus ROG Phone 6

Though it was unveiled along with the ROG Phone 6 Pro way back in July, Asus is bringing the regular version this month in India.

It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2448 × 1080p) OLED display with Pixelworks i6 processor. The screen support for 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness up to 1200nits. Also, the new phone features in-display fingerprint sensors, Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 6, and grip press detection. The screen is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

On the back, the ROG Phone 6 flaunts a standard illuminated ROG logo (Dual RGB LED).

Asus gaming phone is powered by a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 processor, which can clock peak CPU up to 3.2Ghz and is backed by Adreno next-gen GPU. Also, it boasts GameCool 6 cooling system that includes 360-degree CPU cooling technology, a 30 per cent larger vapor chamber, and 85 per cent larger graphite sheets 6, along with a centred-CPU design to increase heat dissipation from the core.



Combined with the new performance manager in Armoury Crate, the ROG Phone 6 series allows gamers to tune performance settings for different games, giving them a competitive edge in any gaming scenario. The company is offering ROG Phone 6 with 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage options.

The ROG Phone 6 runs Android 12 with ROG UI & Zen UI and comes with two 3,000mAh batteries, adding up to 6,000mAh total capacity. It supports a 65W charger and can fully charge from zero to 100 per cent in a little over an hour of charging.

Dizo Watch R Talk Go

It sports a 1.39-inch circular display with 360x360 resolution and supports 550nits of peak brightness. It is protected by 7H tempered glass and comes in aluminium-based case. The IP68 certification makes it fully washable.

Also, it comes with soft silicone straps and is available in three color variants – classic black, thunder blue, and silver grey. Also, the wristwatch supports more than 150 watch faces.



It boasts dual health sensors and the new technology ensures people with hairy, tanned or even scarred wrists will not face issues while measuring their vitals on the smartwatch. It can track blood oxygen (SpO2), 24x7 heart rate, and sleep pattern, offer sedentary alert and drink water reminders, along with menstrual cycle tracking for females.

Also, with Bluetooth connectivity, users can make or answer calls right from the Dizo Watch R Talk Go. And, it supports over 110 sports modes covering almost all the unique sports that users may choose, be it gymnastics, yoga, hiking, cross fit, dancing, karate, taekwondo, horse riding, disc games, and others as well. With a full charge, the watch with a 300mAh battery can last up to 10 days. It costs Rs 3,999.

Jabra Evolve2 earbuds

It boasts Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology which hybrid-working professionals can use to personalise the ANC to their listening preferences, blocking out any external sounds and minimising distractions. The Evolve2 Buds also come with a sealing test feature called MyFit, as well as SafeTone with PeakStop, which ensures enhanced hearing protection and the most optimal seal for the best, personalised ANC experience.



It also comes with Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology. It uses a unique combination of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms to block out as much of the surrounding noise as possible so the user can be heard clearly by those on the call, contributing to more focused conversation experiences.

It is also one of the few to come with certification for leading virtual meeting platforms including Microsoft Teams and Zoom. The new earbuds promise to deliver five hours of talk time and a total of 33 hours of battery including the charging case.

It features a Plug-and-play USB adapter for enhanced connectivity of around 20 metres (approx. 65 feet) range, which allows users the freedom to move around their work environment.

Portronics Kronos X4 BT series

It features a 1.85-inch HD display encased in a premium square dial along with soft, skin-friendly silicone straps. And, IP68-certified Portronics Kronos X4 is also well-protected from water, sweat, and dust. To match any outfit the user wears for the day, Kronos X4 comes with 100 plus watch faces.

It can track heart rate and blood oxygen (SPO2) levels, sleep, and resting patterns in addition to multiple sports modes.



With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support, users can make or answer calls directly from a smartwatch (via Bluetooth V5.0). It comes with an in-built HD speaker and microphone for an uninterrupted, loud, and clear calling experience. housing that allows you to wear it day or night, and in any weather conditions. It costs Rs 2,999.

Lapcare LNB-240BL, 240B, 330B series neckband earphones

It features an ultra-lightweight in-ear design. It also comes with a padded earpad and flexible headband, promising to offer a comfortable fit for long hours. It also has water-resistant IPX5 certification for sustaining sweat during heavy workouts.



The neckband handles calls and music with simple controls and is superfast charging-Enjoy 120 minutes of music with just 5 minutes of charge. It costs Rs 1,869.

