Gadgets Weekly: Asus ExpertBook B2 series and more

Asus ExpertBook B2 (B2402CBA & B2402FBA / B2502CBA & B2502FBA) series

The ExpertBook B2 is available in two display sizes-- 14-inch and 15.6-inch-- and comes with flip and clamshell options.

Asus offers extensive hardware customisation options to give businesses a wide choice of solutions to meet their business needs. The clamshell ExpertBook B2 features the power of 12th Generation Intel Core vPro processor options and offers a wide range of configuration options for businesses to choose from, including the amount of RAM and the SSD and/or HDD size. The laptop is customizable between 12th generation Intel i3 – i7 processors to meet various enterprise needs and comes with 2 x SO-DIMM, total memory up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz.

Hardware options include an IR HD webcam that supports face recognition, a smart card reader, a backlit keyboard featuring the ergonomic ASUS SensePoint pointing nub and a hardware TMP 2.0 chip.



Asus ExpertBook B2502F. Credit: Asus India



The laptops also come with ClearVoice Speaker and support ASUS AI noise-cancelling technology. It works on machine learning to isolate unwanted noise from human speech. The ClearVoice Mic feature in the MyASUS app can filter out ambient noise and, in multi-presenter mode, normalize all individual voices from different positions for optimum group conference call quality.

Asus also launched ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip, ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402FBA) – 5G enabled business laptop, ExpertBook B9 (9400CBA) and ExpertBook B14 (B1400CBA) in India.

Amazfit Falcon

It sports a 1.28-inch AMOLED HD screen made with strong sapphire crystal glass with a round dial. Its military-grade TC4 titanium (aircraft-grade) case is said to be resistant to most materials and will be able to work even in extreme weather conditions. It comes with a 20 ATM water-resistance rating.

It can track 150 sports in total ranging from high-speed water sports like Kite Surfing to the leisurely Golf Swing mode to the Triathlon mode.



Amazit Falcon smartwatch. Credit: Amazfit



It boasts BioTracker PPG PPG biometric tracking optical sensor technology, which allows users to accurately monitor a comprehensive range of health and fitness metrics, before generating a detailed activity report in the Zepp App. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It can also sync health data with Apple Health, Google Fit, and the Adidas Running app.

With a full charge, it can last up to 14 days of battery life with typical use. It costs Rs 44,999.

Logitech Brio 500 Webcam and Zone Vibe Headphones series

The Brio 500 Webcams promise to offer enterprise-grade audio and video quality, personalization, and more engaging experiences on video calls.

The Brio 500 series comes with a Show Mode feature that makes it easy to share sketches or other physical objects on the desk. With an innovative mounting system and built-in sensor, it allows users to tilt the camera down to focus on objects, Brio automatically flips the image to render the correct orientation into video calls.



Logitech Brio 500 Webcam series. Credit: Logitech



It comes in three colours–graphite, off-white, and rose. It comes with RightSight technology (enabled through Logi Tune) that automatically frames the user, even when moving around, while built-in innovations like RightLight automatically correct substandard lighting. It costs Rs 14,999.



Logitech Zone Vibe series. Credit: Logitech



Logitech Zone Vibe Headphones

Logitech’s new Zone Vibe series come in three colours-graphite, off-white and rose colours. They come in lightweight over-the-ear headphones design and weigh just 6.5 ounces, and feature soft-to-the-touch knitted fabric and memory foam. They promise to offer a comfortable fit for all-day use. It costs Rs 12,495.

Mivi Watch Model E

It features a 1.69-inch HD touchscreen and comes with an IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating. It can track several sports and exercises including cycling, jogging, hiking, walking, yoga, and more.

The watch is also equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 and has a 200 mAh lithium polymer battery with a magnetic line for charging. It can charge completely in one and a half hours and lasts for five-seven days of use and has a standby of 20 days.



Mivi Watch Model E. Credit: Mivi



The device also has a G-sensor that makes it easy to track step count and monitor sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and exercise data records along with Menstrual cycle tracking capability. It costs Rs 1,299.

ViewSonic X1 and X2 projector series

The new X1- Smart LED home projector model can be mounted on the ceiling to utilise the area better.

For smaller rooms, ViewSonic’s X2 Short Throw Smart LED Home Projector can be set on a tabletop, projecting a 100-inch large screen from just 1.53 metres away. They also come with dual Harman Kardon speakers to deliver immersive audio output.



ViewSonic X2 (top) and X1 (bottom) projectors. Credit: ViewSonic



Both the X1 and X2 series are the company's first lamp-free high-brightness smart projectors. They feature 3rd generation LED technology, which promises richer visuals and vibrant colours with a lifespan of 30,000 hours. With their upgraded features and technology, both projectors substitute frequent lamp replacement and hazardous mercury projecting high-resolution with its 3,100 LED Lumens of brightness. In addition, with its 125% Rec. 709 colours wide colour gamut, both projectors promise to offer bright and true-to-life visuals in full HD resolution unaffected by ambient light.

The X1 boasts a lens shift control knob that can vertically modify the image. Additionally, it offers versatility when placing the projector on the ceiling thanks to its 1.3x optical zoom lens. Users can choose a setup location within a range to get a large image that doesn't interfere with existing interior designs, such as hanging lights or support beams.

ViewSonic X1- Smart LED home projector costs Rs 1,99,000 and the X2 series is priced at Rs 2,25,000.

Zebronics 3-in-1 ZEB-Sound Bomb X1

The new ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 is a 3-in-1 gadget that has Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds packed in a charging case that has a wireless Bluetooth speaker and an in-built torch.



3-in-1 ZEB-Sound Bomb X1. Credit: Zebronics



The earbuds promise to deliver clear audio through its 13mm drivers and have a playback time of up to 30 hours with its charging case. The wireless Bluetooth speaker built into the charging case comes with up to 19 hours of playback time. The earbuds have touch controls, an inbuilt mic, and a splash-proof design.

