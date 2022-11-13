Gadgets Weekly: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED PC and more

Technology companies such as Asus, Intel, Titan and Lava, among others launched a new line of smartphones, computer, PC chipset watches and more this week (November 7-13).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop PC

It is one of the most unique hybrid PC in the industry. It sports a 17.3-inch touchscreen that folds in the middle to create two seamless 3:2 ratio 12.5-inch displays with 1920 x 1280p resolution. It boasts a proprietary hinge that is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles. It also supports multiple modes — Desktop, Laptop (with Bluetooth keyboard), Laptop (with virtual keyboard), tablet, reader, and extended — enabled by the folding design.

Also, the case is made of a Magnesium-Aluminum alloy body with a built-in faux leather kickstand and MIL-STD 810H military-grade rating.

The latest Asus laptop comes with a Dolby Vision-certified display with 100% DCI-P3 gamut. Also, it is also PANTONE Validated for colour accuracy, and TÜV Rheinland-certified for reducing harmful blue light.



Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop. Credit: Asus India



The retail package also comes with the Asus ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard. It features 5.5mm thickness and weighs 300g. it has 19.05mm of key pitch, 1.4mm of key travel and 0.2mm of the key dish. The keyboard also comes with useful hotkeys such as screenshots, brightness, volume, and more.

Besides WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5connectivity, it comes with two full-spec Thunderbolt 4 ports that can each support 4K display output, 40 GB/s data transfer, and charging. The Type-C ports support up to 65W of fast charging and can be topped up using any USB PD charger and even a power bank.

Inside, it is powered by a 12th generation Intel CoreTM i7-1250U processor designed with 10 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores), Intel EVO certified Iris Xe graphics card and support peak CPU speed up to 4.7Ghz max frequency. It also comes with Windows 11 Home OS, 16GB 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 6500 MB/s SSD.

It also features a 5MP webcam with IR camera, and a 75WHr battery with 65W fast charging. It costs Rs 3,29,990.

Titan Quartet

It sports the trademark crown and back cover. The company is offering a new Quartet series in four designs and each one takes inspiration from elements of Piano, Brass trumpet, Gran Cassa and Guitar.



Titan Quartet. Credit: Titan



They come with the Titan tune inscribed on their back cover. The collection introduces a new plating colour - anthracite brown along with a full ceramic watch, and a combination of leather and metal straps.

The USP of the new Titan Quartet is the timepiece which has a dial crafted beautifully, taking inspiration from the guitar strings, and powered by an in-house automatic calibre with 36 hours of power reserve. The price starts at Rs 8,995.

Pebble Cosmos Prime

It features a 1.9-inch colour display with thin bezels with chamfered metallic case and an IP67 rating, meaning can sustain water pressure up to 1 metre(around three feet) for close to 30 minutes. Also, it supports more than 100 watch faces and scrolling through the menu.



Pebble Cosmos Prime. Credit: Pebbel



It supports most physical activities, tracks walking, and running, comes with a heart rate sensor. Also, users can see notifications, control music on the companion phone and answer calls right on the wrist. Also, with the full charge, it can last for five days under normal usage. It costs Rs 3,699,

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit

Intel earlier this week unveiled the new NUC 13 Extreme Kit (code-named Raptor Canyon) and Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element.

It supports 120W 13th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5 processors, nearly twice the base power of the previous generation, has space for new triple-slot, 12-inch graphics cards, 64GB dual-channel DDR5 memory, supporting speeds of 4800+ MHz, promising more performance for enthusiast gamers and content creators.



Intel NUC 13 Extreme series. Credit: Intel



It also supports up to three PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs (M.2 2280), Intel 2.5GbE (i226-V) / 10GbE (AQC113) LAN, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6, two Thunderbolt v4 ports and six USB 3.2 Gen2 rear ports.

The price of the Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit will range from $1179to $1549, and $760 to $1100 for the Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element depending on the configuration.

Havells Meditate Air Purifier

It boasts advanced TiO2 (Titanium Dioxide) Coated plates along with UV-C and UV-A lights that cause a Photo-catalytic Oxidation process to not just filter the pollutants but to destroy them without creating any harmful by-products. With cylindrical design, it promises to deliver 360-degree purification.

Meditate Air Purifier has six stages of intense air purification that use evolved SpaceTech technology to remove the finest impurities. The pre-filtration stage cleans the air of PM (Particulate Matter) by using an integrated filter (Pre-filter mesh, medical grade H14 HEPA filter & Granular activated carbon filter).

The second stage of air purification degenerates the viruses /bacteria and hazardous gases by exposing the air to specific wavelengths of light (UV-C & A) and the reaction is catalysed by specific catalysts (strontium titanate dopped with palladium & nanosilver). This process, called photo-catalytic oxidation, is adapted from purification technology deployed for space stations – however, modified by partial mixing of strontium, palladium & nano-silver to enhance the efficacy of oxidation thereby degenerating the pathogens much faster.



Havells Meditate Air Purifier. Credit: Havells



The hazardous gases like formaldehyde, ethylene, and ozone are disintegrated into basic elements of the environment, thereby eliminating them from the environment, says the company.

With the smartphone apps, users can get Predictive Analytics of air quality, the option to schedule-Automated on/off for everyday use, and filter life indication and notifications. Also, it supports Alexa digital assistant and can be configured to the Google home app too.

It comes with The AQI monitor. It features three capacitive touch buttons for power, mode, and toggle. The display shows important parameters like air quality, battery life and fan speed.

This portable AQI monitor also acts as a remote for real-time air quality monitoring as well as controlling the device. The product comes in Silver Satin colours-- for Rs 64,900 on Amazon.

Lava Blaze 5G

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 2.5D curved display design, supports a 90 Hz refresh rate, and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with dual-SIM slots.



Lava Blaze 5G. Picture Credit: Lava



The new Blaze 5G houses a 7nm class 2.2Ghz MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM (+ 3GB of virtual RAM) with 128GB UFS (expandable), Android 12 OS, triple-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) with depth sensor and macro camera with LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera (f/2.0) and a 5,000mAh battery. It supports eight 5G SA/NSA bands (1/3/5/8/28/41/77/78).

It will be available exclusively on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 for a limited time. And, after the end of the offer, it will cost Rs 10,999.

Boult Audio Omega X30 and X50 series

The new True Wireless Stereo(TWS) earbuds sport an ergonomically designed body and come with feather-soft ear tips that offer good grip and all-day comfort without hurting the ears. Also, it comes with IPX5 sweat and water-resistant rating.



Omega X30, X50 series TWS earbuds. Credit: Boult Audio



The new earbuds feature in-built 10 mm drivers and offer three equalizer modes feature, which offer HiFi, Rock, and Bass Boost modes, promising a good listening experience. The pair come in easy-to-carry, lightweight cases.

Both the Boult Audio X30 and X50 earbuds support Bluetooth 5.1 technology with SBC and AAC support. And, they support 45ms low-latency Combat Gaming Mode to play games on the phones and come with a Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation feature. With a full charge, they can offer up to 40 hours of playtime and a with 10 minutes of charging, they can last for 100 minutes. They bost cost Rs 999 on Flipkart.

Also read | Dizo Watch D Plus launched in India

Airofit Pro

Medical tech company, Xplore Health Technologies earlier in the week launched Airofit Pro, touted to be the world's respiratory muscle training (RMT) gadget in India.

The device is capable of training both inspiratory and expiratory muscles. The device basically works by subjecting the diaphragm and other breathing muscles to resistance training, an exercise involving resistance wheels providing adjustable but restricted airflow to the individual. Since the resistance causes fatigue in breathing muscles, it gets compensated by muscle tissue growth thereby making respiratory muscles more robust allowing longer and deeper breathing, the company noted.



AiroFit Pro. Credit: Xplore Health



Based on age, gender, size and other parameters, the company will offer 17 unique breathing sessions. The device also supports real-time live guidance platform that guides a person through all exercises and sessions while tracking his progress derived from real-time data.

Besides RMT, the device also addresses other related aspects of breathing such as Respiratory strength, Vital capacity, Anaerobic threshold, and relaxation. It costs Rs 34,990.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.