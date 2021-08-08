Gadgets Weekly: Blaupunkt 4K smart TV, Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker and more

Technology companies such as Dell, Xiaomi, Signify, Tecno Mobile, Fitbit, and Realme's Dizo among others, launched new smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, smart lights, power banks, and more this week (August 2-8).

Gadgets Weekly

Blaupunkt 50-inch 4K TV (50CSA7007)

It sports a slim IPS+ display panel with a bezel-less design with ultra HD resolution and support HDR10+, peak brightness of 500 nits. It comes with 60W speakers (with 4 units) tuned with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12, and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

It also features a MediaTek (ARM Cortex A53) processor with 2GB RAM RAM, 8GB storage, Android 10 OS, in-built Chromecast, support Google Assistant, more than 6,000 apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, YouTube, and more.



Blaupunkt's new 50-inch 4K TV. Credit: Blaupunkt



It comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), and Bluetooth 5.0. It costs Rs 36,999.

Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker

To produce the high polish synonymous with jewelry, Fitbit has used a metal vaporizing technique on the soft gold and platinum finishes to provide a truly premium look and feel. It has a light, slim form factor for maximum comfort.

The new Fitbit Luxe offers a Sleep Score to help the user better understand their sleep quality, and show bedtime reminders. Users can check their wellbeing details in the Fitbit app with the Health Metrics dashboard, which tracks breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), skin temperature variation, and soon, with a software update, it will be able to show oxygen saturation (SpO2) metric.



The new Fitbit Luxe series. Credit: Fitbit



Furthermore, it offers a Stress Management Score, which provides a daily assessment of the user's body’s ability to handle stress based on their activity levels, sleep, and heart rate.

It also provides a personalised standard for tracking activity beyond steps, Active Zone Minutes. It measures the time spent in each heart rate zone, to gauge when to push harder or scale back, and it helps the user to reach the weekly recommended goal of 150 Active Zone Minutes to help improve the health. It costs Rs 10,999. There is also special edition stainless steel model with a gold finish for Rs 17,999.

Alienware M15 R5 and R6 series laptops

With support for the AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, the Alienware m15 R5 is the first Alienware notebook engineered with AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics, suitable for creation and entertainment.

the new M15 R6 comes with Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H CPU. Graphics options range from the NVIDIA RTX 3060 to the RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs which offer the Dynamic Boost feature up to 10W. It comes with a standard Alienware mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard with 1.7mm key travel which includes anti-ghosting technology. The Alienware HD (1280x720 resolution) camera supports dual-array microphones with Windows Hello IR for biometric experiences.

Both the laptops come with Alienware’s fastest displays on 15-inch notebooks ever, gamers can select up to FHD 165Hz or QHD 240Hz panels that deliver smooth gameplay.

Also, the display boasts ComfortView Plus hardware-based low blue-light technology and TUV certification. Both machines are enabled with NVIDIA G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology on the 240Hz display and include a 240W power adapter.

They are also the first Legend 2.0-based Alienware notebooks with a new design feature called Dark Core. It darkens the interior shade of the laptop to minimize distractions and keep players immersed.



The new Alienware M15 R5 & R6 series. Credit: Alienware



The new Alienware laptops support 3200MHz DDR4 memory that is user-upgradeable post-purchase with two SO-DIMM slots.

They boast Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology focused on performance using load-balanced copper heat pipes and liquid-crystal polymer fans.

The R5 and R6 come with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless and an array of ports including an HDMI 2.1 port for 4K/120Hz native experiences with external displays as well as a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port among others. The R6 supports Thunderbolt 4 for configurations that use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or higher.

Both models come in ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ color variant with High Endurance Clear Coat and Silky-Smooth paint formula engineered for increased stain-resistance and premium surface feel.

The Alienware m15 R5 starts at Rs 1,34,990 including GST and the Alienware m15 R6 starts at INR 1,59,990 including GST.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptops

The company says that the Aero series is the first Pavilion notebook featuring a 90 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, as well as a complete magnesium aluminum chassis and a four-sided thin bezel for a premium look. It’s available in attractive color palettes including Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White and Natural Silver.

They come with a fingerprint sensor, AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics, the Pavilion Aero is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year, and offer up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

The new Pavilion Aero 13 laptop series price starts at Rs 79,999.

Philips SBH2515BK/10 in-ear wireless headphones

It comes with a snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips promise to fit securely under the fold of the outer ear.

It houses 6mm neodymium acoustic drivers oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives the option to leave one ear free for when the user wants to stay aware of the world around.

It promises 110+ hours of playtime with a fully powered charging case (has a 3,350 mAh battery). One charge from the case takes around 1.5 hours, and gives around 5 hours playtime or talk time. It costs Rs 9,999.



Philips SBH2515BK/10(left) and TAT2335BK (right). Credit: Philips



Philips TAT2335BK in-ear wireless headphones with mic

The new earphones come with splash and sweat resistant (IPX4 certified) and are ergonomically designed for a snug fit. Inside, they come with 13 mm drivers, which give not just rich bass; but also provide the best in call clarity.

It promises to deliver 6 hours of playtime and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. It costs Rs 7,990.

Dizo Watch

Realme subsidiary Dizo launched its new smart wearable Dizo Watch in India.

It comes with a 1.4-inch colour touch-enabled LCD display with 320×320p resolution, 323 PPI and supports up to 600 nits peak brightness. It is IP68 certified, meaning the user wearing the Dizo Watch can go into a swimming pool for up to 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Inside, it comes with an automated heart rate measurement sensor that can track 24x7, detect low heart rate, measure Blood Oxygen (SpO2). Also, check Sleep patterns, track walking steps, calories burned, distance traveled, remind water intake, sedentary reminder alert, show overall activity records.



The new Dizo Watch. Credit: Realme



It is capable of tracking up to 90 sports modes including Outdoor Walking, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Dynamic Cycling, Hiking, Cricket, Yoga, Rowing, Strength Training, Basketball, Elliptical Machine, Free training, and more.

It also supports Music Control, camera control, show weather forecast, automatic motion recognition (running & walking). It comes with a 305mAh cell and promises to deliver up to 12 days of battery life.

Signify's Philips Smart Wi-Fi products

Signify launched a new line of Philips Smart Wi-Fi products. They can be easily controlled using a mobile app or voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

They operate on the WiZ technology platform and you can get started simply by installing the easy-to-use WiZ app on your smartphone or tablet and connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network – no wiring, smart hub, or additional equipment required.

All the Philips Smart Wi-Fi products are equipped with EyeComfort technology that is designed to be easy on your eyes, thereby reducing eye strain. They also have a smart recovery feature, so that your smart lights don’t lose their lighting mode even after a power outage.



Signify Philips Wi-Fi products. Credit: Signify



The new Smart WiFi T-Bulb comes in 10W (Rs 1,999) and 12W (Rs 2,249) variants. The Smart WiFi T-Beamer(20W) and Smart WiFi Batten (24W/2600 lumens) costs Rs 2,399, and Rs 2,499, respectively.

On the other hand, Smart WiFi Downlighter is available in two – 10W (Rs 2,099) and 15W (Rs 2,499) variants.

Ambrane Stylo series power banks

The Stylo Pro model comes with a 27,000mAh capacity. It supports 20W of fast charging, and all the connected devices uniformly at high speed by arranging the power supply. It supports multiple connection points, such as two USB outputs, a Micro input, and a Type C input, to charge various devices simultaneously. Stylo Pro is available in Green and Blue colours for Rs 1,999.

The Stylo 20K and Stylo 10K come with 20000mAh and 10000mAh capacities, respectively.

The Stylo 20K supports 18W power delivery and Quick charge 3.0. PD technology, to deliver a wide range of voltages and speeds. For instance, it can power up a new iPhone or Android devices to 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes. It has two USB and one Type-C port.



Ambrane Stylo powerbanks. Credit: Ambrane



The Stylo 10K Power Bank lets you charge two devices at the same time through dual USB ports. The maximum current output is 5V/2.4A. With 20W fast charging, the power bank supports high efficiency and charging conversion rate. Stylo 20k is available in green and blue colours and Stylo 10k in white & black colours-- for Rs 1,499 and Rs 899, respectively.

All the Stylo power banks are developed with a resilient outer body and 12 layers of advanced chipset protection that offers a reliable charging experience, certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards on safety parameters. They are built with ABS plastic which makes them lightweight. The power banks also come with LED indicators showcasing the battery levels.

Tecno Pova 2

The new Pova 2 comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ (1080 x 2460p) display, side-mounted fingprint sensor, a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android 11-based HiOS 7.6, and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a quad-camera module--main 48MP (f/1.79) backed by macro 2MP (4c) sensor, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP AI Lens with quad-LED flash on the back. It features an 8MP (f/2.0) front snapper with dual-LED flash.



Tecno Pova 2. Credit: Tecno Mobile



It comes in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for-- Rs 10,999 and Rs 12, 999, respectively.

Xiaomi RedmiBook series

Xiaomi earlier in the week launched RedmiBook and RedmiBook Pro laptops in India.

The RedmiBook Pro is the top-end variant among the two. But, they share a lot of features including design, display, battery, and camera. They come with a 15.6-inch full HD (1920 × 1080p) display with an HD web camera in the top bezel.

The body is sleek, thin (19.9mm), and has a light form factor (1.8kg). They feature a brushed metallic body finish, the laptop comes in a charcoal grey colour, giving it a striking design aesthetic. They feature a full-size keyboard with a scissor mechanism, 1.5mm key travel, and a 100sqcm trackpad.



The new RedmiBook Pro. Credit: Xiaomi



Inside, they run Windows 10 Home (upgradable to Windows 11), 3200MHz 8GB DDR4 RAM with two internal storage options -- 256GB SATA SSD & 512GB NVMe SSD and come pre-loaded with Microsoft Office Home and Student Edition 2019 suite of utility apps. They are powered by a 46Wh battery and promises close to 10 hours of battery life. They also support 65W fast charging, where they can power up from zero to 50 per cent under 33 minutes and 80 per cent within 53 minutes.

However, they differ in terms of CPU configuration. The high-end RedmiBook Pro houses an 11th gen 3.4GHz Intel Core i5-11300H processor (with a peak speed of 4.4GHz) with Intel Iris X-E Graphics card.

The basic RedmiBook e-Learning edition comes with 11th gen 3.0GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 (peak CPU speed of 4.1GHz) with Intel UHD Graphics engine. Its price starts at Rs 44,999.

On the other hand, the RedmiBook Pro costs Rs 49,999.

