Gadgets Weekly: Boult Audio ProBass Curve X and more

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X

The new ProBass Curve X series features an ergonomic and comfortable design with in-line controls. It comes with a sweat-resistant, flexible, and lightweight soft silicon band and the extra-soft silicone ear tips and ear fins ensure a good grip and all-day comfort.

Also, magnetic earbuds are designed to keep their wires from tangling when not in use. Lastly, the entire body is IPX5 water and sweat-resistant so users can wear them worry-free during sweaty workouts or outdoor runs.



Boult Audio ProBass Curve X. Credit: Boult



The new earphones support fast charging. Just 10 minutes of charging is enough to play 10 hours of music. In total, it can offer 15 hours of playtime with a single full charge. With high-class drivers, it promises to deliver high sound quality.

It comes in two colors – Black and Blue for an exclusive price of just Rs. 999 on Amazon.

Sony Alpha IV camera

It boasts a BIONZ XR image processor with a newly developed 33MP full-frame back-illuminated CMOS image sensor. It promises to deliver improved 4K movie recording capabilities including S-Cinetone, 10-bit depth 4:2:2 colour sampling, and also exceptionally good still image quality.

It promises reliable Autofocus (AF) performance and Real-Time Tracking, 30% more improved, compared with Alpha 7 III. It comes with advanced operability and convenience as a genuine hybrid model and also heat-dissipating mechanism enables over hour-long recording capability.



The new Sony Alpha VI series. Credit: Sony



With the just Alpha IV body, it costs Rs 242,490 and with a 28-70mm lens, the whole kit costs Rs 262,490.

The company is also offering HVL-F60RM2 flash. It boasts a new Alpha lighting system with precise control and a table of high-speed continuous flash shooting capability. It costs Rs 46,000.

Godrej Eon Magnus Counter-Top Dishwasher

It comes in slim and compact form factor, but comes loaded with features such as Intensive 70-degree celsius germ-free wash program for normal to heavily soiled dishes with dried-on food; Lite 90 for normally soiled dishes needing a quick wash, Quick 35 for lightly soiled loads that don’t need drying, Delicate for lightly soiled crockery and glassware; Delay start for up to 24 hours, Silent wash, two spray levels, interior lighting, easy-to-use control panel apart from higher drying efficiency.

To take care of the growing need among consumers with respect to disinfection, this dishwasher has an in-built heater and an anti-bacterial filter that gives a hygienic and squeaky-clean wash.



Godrej Eon Magnus Counter-Top Dishwasher. Credit: Godrej



An interesting aspect of the Godrej Eon Magnus series of counter-top Dishwashers is that it comes with eco-wash mode which uses as little as eight litres of water per cycle of the wash.

The new dishwasher comes with two years of a comprehensive warranty. It comes in two colours -Silky Black and Silky Silver--with prices starting at Rs 27,490.

Minix Prime smartwatch

The new smart wearable features a 1.32-inch round display with an IP67 rating and comes with a Realtek RK8762DT processor, magnet charging, health monitoring, sleep monitoring and multi-sport mode. It supports both iOS (v9.0 and later) and Android (v5.0 and later) devices.



Minix Prime smartwatch. Credit: Minix



Also, it supports information reminders, call rejections and control the camera on phone to capture photo. It costs Rs 4,999.

Modicare Cuckoo Air Purifier

It comes in a compact structure with a built-in handle, and has an intuitive control panel, child lock, automatic fan speed control. It has Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 329.23 m3/hr, and can cover an area of up to 550 square feet.



Modicare Cuckoo Air Purifier. Credit: Modicare



The Air-Purifier comes with Air Quality Sensor indicating real-time air quality with 3-coloured LED lighting. The blue light is indicative of Best Air Quality while yellow light and red light indicate Normal Air Quality and Poor Air Quality. It is also equipped with Filter Change Indicator which alerts when the filter needs to be changed.

Depending upon usage and environmental conditions one filter can last up to two years. It costs Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series

Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus, support S Pen, and comes with Android 12-based OneUI OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, quad-camera module-- 108MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + two 10MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back, a 40MP front camera for selfies, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charger.



The new Galaxy S22 Ultra series. Credit: Samsung



The other variants-- a regular Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus- come with watered-down specifications.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a big 14.6-inch WQXGA+(2960 x 1848p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 240 ppi and support up to 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.



The new Galaxy Tab S8 series. Credit: Samsung



It comes with a dual-camera 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra wide) on the front, Android 12 OS, 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 11,200mAh battery with super fast charging capability. It comes in one graphite colour model with prices starting at $1,099.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim

Dyson V12 Detect Slim houses the proprietary Hyperdymium motor which has the capacity to generate up to 150 air watts of powerful suction and comes with a 5-stage filtration system that can capture up to 99.99% of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns [average human hair measures 70 microns].



The new V12 Detect Slim series vacuum cleaner. Credit: Dyson



The most notable aspect of the new Dyson V12 Detect Slim is that it comes with a new-age laser sensor with a Slim Fluffy cleaner head. The green laser diode is precisely placed at a 1.5-degree angle and 7.3mm from the ground. And, when the machine is running, it shoots laser on the surface of the floor revealing dust particles, which are invisible to the naked eye in natural light conditions. This will help the owner to deep clean the surface more efficiently than ever before.

Redmi Note 11 and 11S series

Redmi Note 11 along with the 11S series. Except for the camera and processor, everything such as design language, display, battery, and other features remains the same for the devices.



Redmi Note 11 series. Credit: Redmi India



They come with a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED display, support 90Hz screen refresh rate, offers peak brightness up to 1000 nits, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple card slot (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), IP53 splash resistant coating, Android 11-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger. The price starts at Rs 13,499.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The new Smart Band Pro sports a 1.47-inch (194 x 368p) 2.5D curved AMOLED touch display with 282 ppi (pixels per inch), support peak brightness of 450 nits and come with 5ATM water-resistant rating, and with a 200mAh cell, it promises to deliver up to 14 days of battery life under normal mode and with power-saving mode, it can last for 20 days.



The new Smart Band Pro. Credit: Redmi India



Inside, it houses Ambit Apollo 3.5 CPU and features a 24/7 heart rate monitor sensor, can track SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), sleep quality, monitor stress level, offer deep breath exercise guidance, track more than 110 sports activities, offer idle alert, stopwatch, set alarm, weather forecasts, and help females track their menstrual cycle. It costs Rs 3,999.

Redmi Smart TV X43

Redmi Smart TV X43, as the name suggests comes in 43-inch screen size. It features a 4K display panel with a 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision technology, support HDR 10+m HLG, Reality Flow, Auto low latency mode, and is said to boast 5ms response time, two 15W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio, DTS virtual, Dolby Atmos pass via e-ARC. It costs Rs 28,999.



The new Redmi Smart TV X43. Credit: Redmi India



Vivo T1

It sports a 6.58-inch full HD+(2408 × 1080p) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor with Adreno 619L GPU, backed by 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Funtouch OS v12, triple-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP (f/2.4) macro with LED flash, a 16MP (f/2.4) snapper on the front, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.



Vivo T1. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Vivo T1 comes in two configurations— 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

