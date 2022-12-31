Gadgets Weekly: Diesel's Griffed Gen 6 and more

Technology companies such as Gigabyte, Diesel, Portronics, and others launched new computers, smartwatches, and more this week (December 26-31).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Diesel Griffed Gen 6

It comes with multiple bezel colourway options such as silver/black, gunmetal/black, and silver, and a bracelet in stainless steel, Diesel branded nylon, silicone, and leather options.

It supports customisable dials with numerous watch face options, and access quick settings. It comes with a phone dialer that allows users to make and receive calls right on the watch when paired with the companion phone.

The Griffed Gen 6 is powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+ with Google Wear OS 3 and supports fast charging. With just 30 minutes of charging, it can reach from zero to 80 per cent battery capacity.



Griffed Gen 6 sereis watch. Credit: Diesel



With the heart rate zone feature, users can view insights on heart rate and understand how hard the heart is working at all times. It also read SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) and sleep pattern details.

The watch can be paired with a phone using the companion app. Users can find several watch faces, and view their health and wellness data. Customize other various settings from tiles to Smart Battery Modes. It costs Rs 25,995.

Gigabyte G5 laptop series

It sports a slim design, but inside comes with powerful 12th gen Intel Core i5-12500H CPU with 12 cores, 16 threads, and is capable of clocking up to 4.5GHz. It supports RTX 30 series GPU along with 16 GB DDR4 3200Mhz memory. For higher frame rates and better gaming performance, the company has also introduced MUX switch technology to the G5 KE laptop which will allow users to bypass the integrated graphics and directly connect the display to the discrete GPU with just one click.



Gigabyte G5 series. Credit: Gigabyte



The laptops come in three models: the G5 KE with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the G5 ME with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the G5 GE with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

Furthermore, it boasts WINDFORCE cooling technology that allows G5 series to be consistent in their performance during high-load gaming sessions or multimedia processing enabling the laptop to achieve 100 per cent CPU and GPU outputs. With highly efficient 59-blade dual fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents, the laptop can dissipate the heat generated in a stable and complete manner.

They sport a 15.6-inch full HD(1920x1080p) anti-glare IPS LCD display and a 144Hz refresh rate, offering a super immersive gaming experience.

Fire-Boltt Celsius

It comes in a slim design with 9.2 mm thin and features a metallic body with an IP67 rating. It sports 1.91-inch HD (240x296p) display.



Fire-Boltt Celsius. Credit: Fire-Boltt



It supports 123 different sports modes, and tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep cycle. It comes in four colours-- black, pink, silver, and gold black- for Rs 1,799.

Portronics Mport 4D USB Hub, Pixel BT Speaker and Car Power 120 charger

The Mport 4D USB series is a 4-in-1 hub. It can connect up to four devices (USB 2.0) simultaneously to the laptop or PC and transfer files and data quickly with a speed of 480 mbps.

It comes in a cubical design and a tangle-free 1.5-meter wire making it easy and portable to carry on the go. The device can connect with portable USB drives, External HDD, joysticks, smartphones, and tablets. It costs Rs 499.

Portronics Pixel Bluetooth speaker. It comes with 32 LED Pixel Light animations and a powerful 8-Watt audio output. Users can pair it wirelessly with the phone or tablet over Bluetooth or simply plug in a USB pen drive or a micro SD card loaded with music playlists. With a 2400mAh Lithium battery, it can offer up to six hours of battery. It costs Rs 1,699.



Mport 4D – USB Hub (top left), Pixel – 8W Portable BT Speaker (right), and Car Power 120 – Car Charger (bottom left). Credit Portronics



Portronics Car Power 120: It supports fast charging with a maximum power output of 120W. It is an all-in-one car charger and is made of a zinc alloy body. It comes with three charging ports - a USB-A port and 2 Type-C PD charging ports.

Users can charge laptops in the car with the 100W Type-C PD charging port. Users can charge other devices via a 20W Type-C PD charging port and an 18W QC charging slot available in the charger for fast charging of devices. It costs Rs 2,299.

Zoook Studio Switch

It is a 2.1 multi-media speaker and is compatible with multiple modes, including USB, Bluetooth, and AUX, even as it has an inbuilt FM stereo.

It can deliver an audio output of 70W, enabled by four speakers sized 3-inch each and a 6.5-inch Sub/Woofer. It further packs a speaker magnet size of 53x11mm and 90x17mm in the subwoofer.



Zoook Studio Switch. Credit: Zoook



The device has an impedance of 8 ohm which works in the frequency range of 20hz to 20 khz. The USB enables the device to support up to 32GB of data and S/N Ratio of 55db.

The FM supports frequencies in the range of 88MHz to 108 MHz.The wireless device supports Bluetooth Version 5.0, enabling the users to enjoy lag-free music between seven to 10 metres range. It costs Rs 6,999.

