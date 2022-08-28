Gadgets Weekly: Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and more

Technology companies such as Google's FitBit, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Sony, among others launched a new line of smartwatches, earphones, related accessories, and more this week (August 8-14).

Fitbit launches a new line of smartwatches

Google-owned Fitbit earlier this week, launched three new smartwatches --Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2.

The Inspire 3 is an entry-level fitness tracker. It comes with rich colour display and offers 10 days of battery life.



Fitbit Inspire 3. Credit: Fitbit India



The Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch. It supports 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS, and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness to help you reach the user's activity goals.



Fitbit Inspire 3. Creidt: Fitbit



The Sense 2 is said to be the most advanced health-focused smartwatch among the three. It boasts a new Body Response sensor, the first on-wrist continuous EDA (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management, heart health tools including our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared and CE marked), and more.



Fitbit Sense 2. Credit: Fitbit



The new devices come with six months of Fitbit Premium subscription. It offers Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile, more personalized insights, advanced analytics, and more than 1,000 workouts and mindfulness sessions.

And, all three-- Inspire 3 (Rs 8,999), Versa 4 (Rs 20,499), and Sense 2 (INR 24,999) will be released in phases in the coming days.

Oppo Enco Buds2

Oppo's Enco Buds2 comes with a 10mm large driver. The company has incorporated titanium diaphragm coating on these drivers to improve the earbuds’ treble for an overall balanced sound.

It also boasts proprietary Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos which features three types of settings: Original Sound, Bass Boost and Clear Vocals. The lightweight TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds also carry an IPX4-rating that certifies them against sweat during workouts and even splashes.



Oppo Enco Buds2. Credit: Oppo



The Enco Buds2 support seven hours of listening on a full charge, with three recharges from the case for up to 28 hours of listening. Also, a fast charge of just 10 minutes lets users enjoy music for up to an hour.

it also features a deep noise cancellation algorithm, which can simulate binaural hearing—based on a deep neural network (DNN)—to track human voices and separate them from background noises in real time. It costs Rs 1,799.

Sony speakers

Sony unveiled three new speakers-- SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200-- for Rs 26,990, Rs 19,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively. They come with the X-Balanced Speaker Unit that promises to enhance sound quality and power. They come IP67 rating, designed to withstand water and dust at the beach or at the park.

They boast Live Sound Mode that can enable them to reproduce realistic and 3-dimensional sound, deep, and punchy Mega bass sound.



Sony SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, and SRS-XE200. Credit: Sony India



They also come with an Ambient Illumination feature, that produces light in sync with music beats. They offer a long battery life of 25 hours. With a USB Type-C port for charging, users can effortlessly charge their Sony X-Series wireless speakers.

Sony ECM-G1 microphone

At less than 50 mm (1.97) in length and 34 g (1.4 oz) in weight, the ECM-G1 is highly portable to bring along to any shoot location.



Sony ECM-G1 microphone. Credit: Sony India



It promises to offer an enhanced standard of audio while recording. It can do ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection. A microphone out jack is offered on the side of the microphone. This can be used with cameras, PCs, IC recorders, and other compatible devices that have plug-in power but do not have an MI Shoe. A recording cable is also included. It costs Rs 10,290.

Portronics Beem 300 multimedia LED projector

It supports up to 200-inch screen size, with 1080P image quality, 250 ANSI Lumens Ultra Light Beam, and 10 watts of High-Fidelity audio. Its promises to deliver a theatre-like experience.

Users can cast content from Smartphone or physically through HDMI port from a PC, laptop, tablet, or game console and can also play movies and music via a pen drive.

It promises sharper image reproduction with four-point trapezoidal front projection for Corner (up to ±35-degree) and Vertical (up to ±45-degree) keystone adjustments that allow the Portronics BEEM 300 to be placed in almost any position without any obstruction.



Portronics Beem 300 multimedia LED projector. Credit: Portronics



The projector's 250 ANSI Lumens LED lamp can last for 30,000-hours. It supports any type of content— be it gaming, movies, or a presentation at a conference room. The user can adjust the display screen ranging from 50 to 200 inches at the click of a button.

It comes with in-built 10W High-Fidelity speakers. It costs Rs 19,999.

Fire-Boltt Hulk smartwatch

It features 1.78-inch cutting-edge AMOLED display with 368x448p resolution. It can keep track of steps, laps, stat, and even your sleep patterns. Its advanced sleep tracker monitors Deep Sleep, Light Sleep, Rapid Eye Movement during sleep, and intermittent awake time. It also features an SPO2 monitor to track the blood oxygen levels all day and a 24/7 dynamic heart rate tracker too.



Fire-Boltt Hulk smartwatch. Credit: Fire-Boltt.



It supports 100 different sports modes, the smartwatch encapsulates a wider ambit of sporting and fitness activities, including cycling, swimming, skiing, aerobics, running, walking, etc. With the IP67 certification, the smartwatch can survive under water for up to one-meter depth.

With a full charge, it can last up to 6 days in normal mode and at least 15 days in standby mode. It costs Rs 3,499.

Sony HT-S400 soundbar

It features a 2.1-inch front speaker channel. It supports surround sound and clear dialogues with X-Balanced Speaker Unit. It comes with a wireless subwoofer to deliver deeper, richer bass sound.



Sony’s HT-S400 soundbar. Credit: Sony India



It also supports S-Force PRO front surround and Dolby Digital to deliver cinematic surround sound. It has a powerful 330W of total power output.

It offers simple and easy operation with a compact remote and convenient OLED display window. It costs Rs 21,990.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE

It sports a 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400p) full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1,100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, triple slots tray (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card) and comes with IP53 rating.



The Redmi Note 11 SE. Credit: Xiaomi



It houses 12nm class MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core CPU, 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable memory up to 512GB), Android 11-based with MIUI 12.5 OS, quad-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro with LED flash on the back, a 13MP (f/2.4) selfie camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger. It costs Rs 13,499.

