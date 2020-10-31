Gadgets Weekly: G-Shock GA-900, Vu Masterpiece smart TV and more

Top technology companies such as Anker, OnePlus, Casio, Avita, Vivo, Vu Group, and TCL, among others launched new vacuum cleaner, smartphones, laptops, smart TVs and related accessories including smartwatches, soundbars, and earphones this week (October 25-31).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Casio's new G-Shock GA-900

Japanese consumer electronics major Casio launched the new premium rugged watch G-Shock GA-900. It comes industrial design with a 10-sided bezel that resembles the shape of a nut. Colour material finish and use of color resin bands to amplify its design and structure.

The design of the hands and the graphic figures that appear in the digital readouts offers a good face design that enhances readability. The band connection and all buttons have checkered surfaces that prevent slipping and contribute to operational efficiency, the company said.

It is said to offer a close to a 7-year battery, makes it the longest-lasting battery for a non-solar G-Shock watch with an analog display.



The new G-Shock GA-900 series. Credit: Casio



The new Casio GA-900A-1A9DR is being offered in black and mustard colours for Rs 8,595. On the other hand, GA-900C-1A4DR, which comes in black and orange shades costs Rs 9,195.

The company is also offering a third raven-hued Casio GA-900E-1A3DR model for Rs 11,995.

Vu Masterpiece smart TV

It flaunts a massive 85-inch 4K UHD display with quantum dot (QLED) technology. This allows for superlative contrast ratios and inky blacks that rival much more expensive technologies like OLED, the company claims.



Vu Masterpiece smart TV. Credit: Vu Group



Vu Masterpiece can offer peak brightness up to 1,000-nit brightness and support HDR10+ or Dolby Vision contents. It comes with a 10-bit panel, support for DCI-P3 wide colour, and can accurately reproduce over 1 billion colours. The display offers 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Motion Rate for an immersive viewing experience.

It comes with a custom-designed LED backlight and is divided into 256 zones. Each of these zones can be switched on and off individually for much greater control over brightness and contrast.

It boasts a 50-watt integrated soundbar and comprises 6 speakers including two sets of woofers and tweeters for deep bass and crystal-clear highs.

It has full smart TV functionality through the Android 9.0 Pie operating system that gives access to certified streaming apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. Other features include support for Dolby MS12 and DTS Virtual X surround sound.

The company claims that the Masterpiece TV is also optionally upgradeable into the Meeting by Vu – an all-in-one Windows 10-based video conferencing system, which will work with a variety of apps including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex.



Vu Masterpiece smart TV series. Credit: Vu Group



The new Vu Masterpiece cost Rs 3.5 lakh and is available at authorised retail stores across India.

Avita Essential laptop series

The new Avita Essential laptop comes with 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) IPS an anti-glare screen for optimal display during longer usage and a 2M webcam. It has an aluminium body.

Under-the-hood, it features Intel Celeron N4000 with max CPU speed of 2.60 GHz, Intel UHD Graphics 600, Windows 10 Home OS, an internal memory of 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB M.2 SSD(256GB also available). It further has a 6-hour long battery life for sustained usage, 2 speakers of 0.8W, and built-in Bluetooth 4.0 for seamless connectivity. The Input/output components and capabilities of the laptop comprise HDMI, USB 3.0 Type-A x 2, a Micro–SD Card Reader, a Headphone Jack, and Power Jack.



The new Essential laptop series. Credit: Avita



The new laptop promises a hi-octane enhanced performance for everyday use through a for increased boot-up speed. Power-efficiency is the name of the game as AVITA Essential displays remarkably low power consumption at 2.6 GHz max. The quiet and noise-free fan-less design is another great bonus that maximizes efficacy. Weighing only 1.37 Kg, the light-weight laptop is built for portability. It costs Rs 17,990.

Anker Eufy HomeVac H11 Pure

The new HomeVac H11 Pure is a cordless model, with superior suction power and Ozone purification technology for Home cleaning.

The compact appliance has a powerful suction capacity of 5500 Pa to tackle the several accidental mess. The retail package comes with multiple attachments and extension nozzles for all kinds of waste (pet hair to breadcrumbs). It has a special 2-in-1 crevice tool that can reach the deepest corner or low-lying furniture and even makes it suitable for delicate surfaces like Laptops and devices, the company claims.



Anker Eufy HomeVac H11 Pure. Credit: Anker.



It boasts Ozone Air Purification Technology, which can clear the odours on sports equipment or well-used shoes by activating the ozone feature in the immediate vicinity.

The handheld vacuum cleaner is as big as a wine bottle and weighs close to 580g. This non-slip and ergonomically designed vacuum cleaner ensures comfortable and precise handling. The filter of this product too can be washed with ease, which makes maintaining this vacuum cleaner convenient and effortless.

The product also comes with convenient charging options, allowing users to charge with a phone charger as well as a power bank, the company noted.

It costs Rs 3999 on Flipkart and the product comes with a 7-day replacement warranty too.

TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV P615

TCL P615 series boasts advanced algorithms for optimal contrast performance and colour presentation. P615 utilizes a Micro Dimming algorithm to achieve advance contrast and detail performance through over one thousand precisely controlled sections of the TV screen. Leveraging Dynamic Color Enhancement, P615’s displays in high gamut even when users display low gamut videos or pictures, the company said.



TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV P615 series. Credit: TCL



On top of propelling imagery performance, P615 features DolbyAudio, which promises to deliver crystal clear sound, crisper dialogue, and great detail.

It supports Prime Video, Netflix, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Sony Liv, and ZEE 5, and users can download more via the Google Play Store. Additionally, with Google Assistant built-in, P615 allows users to control the TV with voice commands, and with Chromecast built-in you can easily cast your photos, videos, and music from any device to your TV.

TCL P615 series will be made available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes -- for Rs 23,999, Rs 29,499 and Rs 38,499, respectively.

Playgo N33

The new Playgo N33 falls in the neckband earphones category and features IPX5 water-and-sweat-resistant certification. It comes with 10mm EBEL drivers for Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) Music and delivers HD audio output.



Playgo N33 neckband earphones. Credit: Playgo.



It is said to offer up to 12-hours of music playtime. It supports smart-Charge and with just 10 mins of charging, it can deliver close to 90-minutes of listening time.

Playgo N33 also boasts Environmental Noise Reduction (ENR) features and support Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant

It also comes with an in-line remote console for Sound/Track change, accept or reject call buttons. With Bluetooth 5.0, it promises to quickly pair with the companion phones. It comes in Galaxy-Black and Emerald-Green colours for Rs 1,999.

TCL TS3015 soundbar

The new TCL TS3015 is a 2.1 channel home theatre soundbar and promises to deliver well-tuned and dynamic audio output up to 180W. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer to offer deep bass impact and delivers a superior cinematic experience.



TCL TS3015 soundbar. Credit: TCL



Consumers can connect the soundbar to the TV through the HDMI port, optical, AUX line-in or through RCA connection. Additionally, it comes with specialized sound modes suitable for listening to music or news and watching movies. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart, priced at Rs 8,999.

Mobvoi Pro3 GPS

It is the first Google Wear OS-based smartwatch to boast Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor.

It also features an enhanced battery life, blood oxygen tracking, new Tic apps including TicZen, TicBreathe, and TicOxygen, and more workout modes. The entire design has been updated to be lighter, thinner, and stronger, and has an incredibly sleek appearance with a comfortable silicone strap. Even with a larger 557mAh capacity battery, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is slimmer than the TicWatch Pro 4G and Pro 2020, the company claims.



Mobvoi TicWatch Pro3 GPS. Credit: Mobvoi.



With Smart Mode, it can last up to 72 hours of use, while in Essential Mode, it lasts up to 45 days. It is available for Rs 27,999 on Amazon India.

VingaJoy CL-40 earphones

The new CL-40 earphones come equipped with smart magnetic clasps, it allows the user to accept/reject calls as well as play/pause music just by clasping and unclasping the magnetic earbuds. The Bluetooth 5.0 offers connectivity up to 10 meters.



Vingajoy CL-40 series



It offers long 15 hours of playtime and supports fast charging. With a built-in microphone, it is compatible with iOS and Android voice assistant which allows the user to access their phone on voice command without actually reaching out to it.

It comes in five colours-- Red, Blue, Black, silver, rose gold-- for Rs 2,499.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 series

The new OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch full HD screen with up to 90Hz display refresh rate. Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 octa-core processor backed by Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable), and a 4,300mAh battery with Type-C 30T Warp fast charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a quad-camera module-- main 64 MP, a 119-degree ultra-wide lens, along with dedicated macro and monochrome lenses. On the front, it houses a 16 MP camera sensor.



OnePlus N10 5G and N100 series. Credit: OnePlus



On the other hand, the new OnePlus Nord N100 is a budget phone. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor backed by Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C 18W fast charging capability.

OnePlus N10 5G and N100 series will be initially available in the UK with prices starting at £329 (approx. 31,787).

Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata

Vivo launched the new V20 Moonlight Sonata model. It flaunts a sleek design with an ultra-thin body measuring just 7.38mm thin and weighing only 171grams. On the back, it has a visually appealing AG matte glass finish with chemical etching to make it resistant to scratches. Also, the company has incorporated a special coating to protect the phone from sweaty fingerprint smudges.

On the front, it sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED halo full view screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a feature-rich camera in the top center (more on that later).



The new V20 Moonlight Sonata. Credit: Vivo India



Under-the-hood, Vivo V20 comes packed with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor (2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 x 2 cores + 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 x 6 cores) backed by Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11-based Funtouch OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD) and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (with f/1.89 aperture) + 8MP wide-angle camera (with f/2.2) + 2MP mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. It supports Super Wide-Angle, Super macro, Bokeh, Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode (for more stable images in the low-light condition), Motion Auto Focus, and Smart Zoom. It costs 24,900.

LG Velvet, Wing series

LG Wing sports an odd, but unique design language. LG Wing has two panels placed on top of each other. And the top main screen can rotate to 90 degrees clockwise, transforming from normal mobile to a T-shape screen.

The main display flaunts a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2,460 x 1,080p) P-OLED full vision panel with a 20.5:9 screen ratio and below it, there is a smaller 3.9-inch G-OLED secondary screen with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio.



LG Wing. Credit: LG India



The company claims that this unique form factor allows users to multitask such as watch videos on YouTube or any multimedia streaming application on the main screen in landscape mode ( or LG like call it Swivel mode) and type messages in the secondary display below.

LG's new phone comes with IP54 water and dust resistance certifications and meets MIL-STD 810G Compliance 4 standards, meaning it can work in a wide range of extreme weather.

Inside, it comes with Android 10-based LG Q OS powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), Snapdragon X52 5G modem, triple-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.8) + 13MP 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (f/1.9) + 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide big pixel (f/2.2) and support Gimbal motion for stable pictures and videos, a 32MP (f/1.9) front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ technology and wireless charging. It costs Rs 69,990.

On the other hand, LG Velvet sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) Cinema FullVision OLED display with a 20.5: 9 aspect ratio and in-screen fingerprint sensor. It has a 3D Arc design with curved edges on the front and the back with a smooth glossy finish. Also, it comes with an IP68 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater up to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.



The new Velvet phone series. Credit: LG India



It features 7nm class Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, Android 10 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 4,300mAh battery with fast wired charging and wireless charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple camera- main 48MP, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor.

The company is offering an extra screen accessory optimised for Velvet to offer a dual-screen usage experience. Together, they cost Rs 49,990. If a consumer wants a standalone LG Velvet phone, they can purchase it for Rs 36, 990.

