Gadgets Weekly: Garmin Venu Sq 2, new Dell Alienware laptop and more

Garmin Venu Sq 2

It sports a 1.4-inch rectangular, bright AMOLED touchscreen display with a lightweight aluminum bezel.

The new Venu Sq 2 comes with more than 25 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps such as walking, running, cycling, tennis, and more. It even includes preloaded cardio, strength, yoga, HIIT, and Pilates workouts. With HIIT workouts, it allows users to track key metrics and set the number of rounds, work/rest intervals, and more.

It boasts Heart Rate Gen 4 sensor-powered Firstbeat feature that can record beat-by-beat based heart rate method it provides more detailed data during activity tracking.

With the Garmin Connect app, users can choose from dozens of additional pre-made workouts or create their own using more than 1,600 exercises, then download them straight to the watch.

Additionally, Garmin Venu Sq 2 supports women’s health tracking via the Garmin Connect app to monitor menstrual cycles or pregnancy. Also, there is Body Battery energy monitoring and this allows users to view current energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest.



Garmin Venu Sq 2. Credit: Garmin India



Furthermore, with the combination of information from multiple advanced sensors, it offers a comprehensive assessment of sleep with a points system. It provides the personalised score for last night’s sleep and views the different sleep stages, as well as heart rate, stress, Pulse Ox2, and respiration data, is available.

With Stress tracking features, users are provided with insights on how balanced or stressful the day has been and receive relaxation reminders when stress is detected.

And with Health Snapshot, users can log a 2-minute session to record key metrics like heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration, and stress delivered on the watch itself or in the Garmin Connect app.

There is also a special Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition model. It can store up to 500 songs right on the watch, including playlists from Amazon Music and Spotify (subscription required). Users can download select apps, watch faces and more from the Connect IQ Store right on the watch, or find more options in the smartphone app.

It can offer up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to one additional day in Battery Saver Smartwatch mode.

The regular Garmin Venu Sq 2 costs Rs 27,990 and the Music Edition is priced at Rs 33, 490.

Dell Alienware m15 R7

It is powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The device also comes with a USB v4 port, offering gamers a host of benefits that include faster transfer speeds and better management of video bandwidth.

The display supports high brightness, sharper contrast, and richer detail. To keep performance high and thermals under control, the device offers Cryo-TechTM cooling technologies including five tailored power state settings (Full Speed - max power, Performance mode - graphics priority, Balanced mode - balanced CPU/GPU, Battery saver mode, and Quiet mode - acoustics priority) that ensure all sensors drive airflow where needed and as desired by the user.

Such customizations are allowed through the Alienware Command Centre. Apart from being a gaming powerhouse, the m15 R7 also delivers up to 1.3x more airflow with an 87 per cent improvement in internal airflow obstruction. This optimizes the use of energy to maximize cooling.



Dell Alienware m15 R7 AMD version. Credit: Dell



It also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technologies that allow the display to operate quickly while offering smooth gaming visuals which would be particularly important during high-speed action scenes.

Besides the support for Dolby Vision, the display is integrated with ComfortView Plus low blue light technology that offers hardware-based protection to reduce stress on the eyes without degrading picture quality or performance

It also offers a 1.8mm key travel spanning a per-key RGB AlienFX backlit keyboard which is also customizable through the Alienware Command Center.

Dell Alienware m15 R7 model with 15.6 inch full HD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (8-Core/16 Thread, 20MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz max boost), 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5 RAM, 4800MHZ / 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, RGB per key Keyboard - US International (Dark colour) costs Rs 1,59,990.

The top-end variant comes with 15.6 inch full HD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (8-Core/16 Thread, 20MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz max boost, 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR5 RAM, 4800MHZ / 1TB PCIe SSD (Class 40) (Boot) , NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 , RGB per key Keyboard (US International) in dark colour. It costs Rs 1,99,990.

Motorola Moto E22s

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 72op) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots ( for two nano SIMs and a microSD), 3.5mm audio jack and the device comes with IP52 water splash-resistant certification.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 12-based My UX OS and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.



The new Moto E22s. Credit: Motorola



It also features a dual-camera module--16MP (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and an 8MP (with f/2.0) on the front for selfies and video chatting.

The new Moto E22s comes in two colours-- artic blue and eco black-- for Rs 8,999.

5-in-1 Dizo Trimmer Kit

It comes with separate attachments for ear and nose hair trimming and shaving, while for the beard, head, and body hair trimming, it comes with a separate trimmer, two combs and 40 length-setting adjustments starting from 0.5mm to 20mm. Further, it features 50% sharper self-sharpening blades made of 420-grade stainless steel.



5-in-1 Dizo Trimmer Kit. Credit: Dizo



It promises 15 per cent quieter operations (compared to the previous iteration), a digital battery indicator, and a travel lock allowing users a comfortable and easy trimming session. It costs Rs 1,799.

Lapcare LTS-300 Beast Tower Speakers

It sports a well-designed form factor and comes with a wireless microphone and remote to control various features.



Lapcare LTS-300 Beast Tower Speaker. Credit: Lapcare



Also, it supports multi-connectivity options such as streaming music or audio wirelessly via Bluetooth. It supports almost all the input options like USB and AUX. It also supports FM Radio. The device has a 3-way, 120-Watt RMS output. It has a beautiful black case with RGB lighting on the front. It costs Rs 12,999.

Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900K

The new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K is touted to be the world’s fastest desktop processor with 24 cores and 32 threads and a blazing fast clock speed of up to 5.8 GHz for the best gaming, streaming, and recording experience.

The 13th Gen Intel Core processor family is led by the Intel Core K series of unlocked processors, while the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop family consists of 22 processors and more than 125 partner system designs – providing a wide range of choices while delivering an uncompromising experience in both application performance and platform compatibility.



Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900K series silicon. Credit: Intel



The new Intel Core i9-13900K is available with up to 24 cores (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads. With up to 5.8 GHz and 15% better single-thread performance, it can push high frame rates and deliver the world’s best gaming experience across top titles.

It also boasts Intel Adaptive Boost Technology and Thermal Velocity Boost, which boost processor clock frequencies based on power and thermal headroom during a given workload. This is available in Intel Core i9 unlocked SKUs.

Godrej 2-in-1 oven

The USP of the new oven is the Oil-free Health Fry Mode. With the advanced cooking technology, users can cook fried foods like French fries, samosas, pakodas, cutlets among many others in up to 90% less oil compared to traditional cooking methods, while still retaining the taste.

The Oil-free Health Fry mode uses high-wattage quartz and an elementary heater to release heat and the fan on the topside of the food compartment circulates the hot air to evenly prepare the food.



Godrej's new microwave oven. Credit: Godrej



Due to the higher capacity of the microwave oven cabinet, it can cook up to 3 times higher quantity of food, in 33 percent less time as compared to a regular air fryer while keeping the flavour intact. With its various modes and pre-set menus, it works as a complete cooking solution suited for cooking, air frying, grilling, baking, fermenting, roasting, toasting, steaming, boiling, or just reheating.

It comes with up to 375 pre-programmed Indian and International Instacook recipes. It is available in multiple looks – different color variants and in multiple capacities - 20L, 23L, 25L, 28L, 30L, 33L, and 34L-- with prices ranging between Rs 11,000 and Rs 19,000. It comes with a 5-year warranty on Magnetron and one year warranty on the entire microwave oven.

Syska Donna SSW106 smartwatch

It features span mode, which allows users to multi-task by splitting the watch display into two parts. It supports sleep monitor, heart rate tracking, monitoring physical activities including running, climbing, cycling, basketball, football, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), drink/water alert, and Idle alert too.

The USP of the new watch is that Syska has integrated pregnancy tracking, giving prospective mothers a view of their progress as well as recommendations for enhancing their health before giving birth. "It has also incorporated a cutting-edge tool for female health tracking with the goal of supporting the well-being of women. This function enables women to track, monitor, and access other information related to their menstrual cycle, ovulation period, and much more, to be the true Hero In Her," the company said.



Syska Donna SSW106 smartwatch. Credit: Syska



Also, it comes with IP67 dust-and-water-resistant rating. It costs Rs 5,999.

