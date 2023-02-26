Gadgets Weekly: HP Omen 17 PC, Garmin MARQ 2nd Gen series and more

Technology companies such as HP, LG, Garmin and Fire-Boltt, among others launched new laptops, watches, and more this week (February 20-26).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

HP Omen 17 laptop series

HP Omen 17 series flaunts a 17.3-inch screen QHD (Quad HD) display with 240hz refresh rate.

Inside, it comes with powerful 13th gen Intel i9 core processor backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with Ada Lovelace architecture, AI-powered DLSS 3 and enable lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. Also, the Max-Q suite of technologies optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics for peak efficiency.

The laptop comes with OMEN Tempest Cooling technology, so that it won't overheat, during heavy-duty tasks such as gaming. The laptop also comes equipped with OMEN Gaming Hub, a one-stop destination to elevate a gamer’s play.



HP Omen 17 laptop series. Credit: HP India



It supports 720HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. It also boasts Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and latest Wi-Fi 6E to deliver faster wireless internet connectivity. It costs Rs 2,69,990.

Garmin MARQ (Gen2) watch series

Garmin is bringing five variants of MARQ (2nd Gen) series of premium watches.

The new MARQ Athelete 2nd Gen features a titanium case, and brushed DLC-coated bezel and lightweight vented silicone rubber strap selected for secure fit and accurate sensor readings. It costs Rs 1,94,990.

The MARQ Adventurer 2nd Gen features an edge-to-edge leather design and a durable FKM rubber hybrid strap to work in a casual setting as well as during activity. The leather straps is sweat and stain resistance. The compass bezel uses cardinal directions and 360-degree markings to help keep users on track as they use the Orienteering feature to navigate to their destination. It costs Rs 2,15,490.

Whereas the MARQ Golfer features the golf course-inspired colour scheme, green ceramic inlay, custom etched bezel, and tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap. It comes preloaded with over 42,000 worldwide golf courses, MARQ Golfer will autodetect which course is being played to give precise distances to the front, middle, and back of the green, plus slope direction with Green Contours (Active Garmin Golf app membership required). MARQ Golfer includes Garmin’s most advanced set of golf features, including Virtual Caddie, Hazard View, Wind Data, and PinPointer and includes three Approach CT10 golf club sensors for automatic club tracking. It costs Rs 2,35,990.



Garmin MARQ (Gen2) watch series. Credit: Garmin India



The new MARQ Captain boasts nautical details such as a navy ceramic bezel with regatta timer and race-inspired striped jacquard weave nylon strap.

The built-in Regatta Timer helps racers cross the starting point at precisely the right time, utilizing the GPS time to burn to calculate the ideal position and a countdown timer that shows time to the gun. For better situational awareness of the water, Alerts, and Alarms will signal to imminent tide changes and anchor drag.

It offers access to the autopilot right from the wrist with MARQ Captain to change heading, engage pattern steering and follow a route. MARQ Captain also includes profiles for other on-the-water activities like kayaking, standup paddleboarding, windsurfing, kitesurfing and kiteboarding. It costs Rs 2, 25,990.

The MARQ Aviator 2nd Gen flaunts brushed titanium bracelet, swept-wing links, and locking clasp, plus ceramic 24-hour GMT bezel. It can be used to navigate to a location or waypoint in the worldwide aeronautical database or to choose the nearest function to activate a path to a nearby airport. With aviation alerts, pilots can set a minimum crosswind and flight conditions they’re comfortable with and be notified when it's a good time to go flying. For world travelers,

The MARQ Aviator’s Jet Lag Adviser watch face displays the aviator’s home time zone, a 'feels like' time and, once fully acclimated, will automatically update to show 24/7 guidance on light, sleep and exercise. It costs Rs 2,46,990.

All the new MARQ watches come with Garmin’s suite of 24/7 health and wellness features like wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking, advanced sleep insights, Body-Battery energy monitoring and a new Jet Lag Adviser1. Whether a global traveller or an athlete participating in events across the country or overseas, the Jet Lag Adviser helps users feel their best mentally and physically.

LG S95QR soundbars

It features 9.1.5 channels and center up-firing speakers and can deliver 810W output.

LG's new sound system supports a total of five up-firing channels – three on the soundbar itself, and two in the wireless rear speakers – to offer an expansive, dynamic soundscape that surrounds the users. It also supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX to deliver an immersive sound experience.

The premium S95QR also features upgraded wireless rear speakers with six channels compared to the four of its predecessors. With triple up-firing drivers complementing four front/side drivers, S95QR’s rear speakers can distribute sound evenly across an impressively wide 135-degree angle.



LG S95QR soundbars. Credit: LG India



This enhanced capability gives users more flexibility when it comes to speaker placement and is especially helpful for those with limited space.

The S95QR, and other select 2023 LG Soundbars, are equipped with a more sensitive receiver that allows for greater distances between the soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers without adversely affecting audio quality. It also supports variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), which help make console gaming more immersive by perfectly syncing the sound with the gameplay on screen. It is also equipped with 4K/120Hz pass-through, which will provide the best image quality.

The new LG soundbars' price ranges between Rs 20,000 and Rs 1.10 lakh.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus

It features a 17.3-inch ultra-wide display with a 21:10 aspect ratio. It also features an innovative 8-inch secondary touch-enabled display, and it is also available with a bundled digital pen.



Lenovo ThinkBook Plus



It is powered by Intel Core i7-12700H (14C (6P + 8E) / 20T, P-core 2.3 / 4.7GHz, E-core 1.7 / 3.5GHz, 24MB), integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB Soldered LPDDR5-4800, 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe, Windows 11 Pro OS and an integrated 69Wh battery. It costs Rs 1,94,990.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro watch

It features a 1.39-inch display with 240x240p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and sports a metal shock-proof body.

It also supports than 100 cloud-based watch faces. Also, it comes with standard body fitness sensors to track heart rate, SPo2 (blood-oxygen saturation) sleep cycle, female health tracker, and meditative breathing.



Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro watch. Credit: Fire-Boltt



With the full charge, it can run for seven days in normal mode, and on standby mode, it can last for 30 days. It costs Rs 1,799.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.