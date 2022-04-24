Gadgets Weekly: HP Pavilion 15 Eyesafe, AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, AMD, HP, and Redmi among others launched a new line of smartphones, PC chipsets, smart TVs, earphones and laptops this week (April 18-24).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

HP Pavilion 15

It sports a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS panel with EyeSafe technology, a low blue light filter. Also, the company has incorporated some of the key components and enclosures with repurposed ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminium. It comes in three colours—Warm Gold, Natural Silver, and Fog Blue.

It has an 85% screen-to-body ratio (STBR), 100% sRBG Panels, and TNR capability. Additionally, the device supports Microsoft High Dynamic Range (HDR) streaming and come pre-installed with High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) on FHD panel options for a more vibrant viewing experience. Bang & Olufsen provides the audio system's power, ensuring a clear and crisp volume output. Also, it comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.



The new Pavilion 15 laptop series. Credit: HP India



Inside, it comes with a 12th Gen Intel chipset with integrated graphics and the company also offers Nvidia GeForce MX550 dedicated GPU option. It can be configured for up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and support 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It promises to deliver more than 8.75 Hours (HD video playback) of battery life and supports HP Fast charge. Its price starts at Rs 59,999.

AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series

The new silicon is based on a powerful 6nm class ‘Zen 3+’ core architecture with enhanced AMD RDNA 2 graphics.



The new Ryzen PRO 6000 series chipset. Credit: AMD



The new Ryzen PRO processor promises 17 per cent faster performance when using MS Office productivity apps such as PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook while simultaneously running Microsoft Teams conferencing. Systems with Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors also ensures the PC lasts 45 per cent longer battery life for video conferencing.

Truke Buds S2 earbuds

It comes with 20 preset EQ Modes customizable through smart application alongside a Premium Sliding Case paired with Slide-N-Share Technology providing 1-Step instant pairing. They promise to deliver 48 hours (with case) and up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. The buds also boasts powerful Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for a High-Quality Calling Experience. The earbuds support ultra-low latency of up to 55ms. Integrated with Bluetooth 5.1 for 2X Fast & Reliable Connection, the earbuds provide Powerful Deep Bass powered by expertly Tuned 10mm dynamic speakers. It costs Rs 1,499.



Buds S2 earbuds. Credit: Truke



Samsung 2022 Neo QLED 8K TVs

The company is launching the new smart TVs in numerous sizes and configurations. The Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in QN900B (85-inch), QN800B (65-inch and 75-inch), QN700B (65-inch) models and will start from a price of Rs 3,24,990. Neo QLED TVs available in QN95B (55-inch, 65-inch), QN90B (85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch), QN85B (55-inch, 65-inch) models will be priced starting Rs 1,14,990 onwards.

As a limited period offer, consumers buying Neo QLED 8K TVs between April 19-30, 2022 will get a Samsung Soundbar (HW-Q990B) worth Rs 1,49,900 free along with the SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900. Consumers purchasing Neo QLED TVs will get SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900 along with their purchase. Consumers who had pre-reserved the Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs can avail discounts worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Neo QLED smart TV features Neural Quantum Processor 8K. It houses 20 independent neural AI networks, each analysing the content’s characteristics and picture quality for optimal viewing, regardless of the source.



The new line of Neo QLED 8K TV. Credit: Samsung



It also boasts Real Depth Enhancer, which scans the screen, and maximizes contrast with the background by enhancing the object while keeping the background unprocessed. It works similarly to the way human eyes perceive images in real life so the object on screen stands out against the background.

The company added that the processor, combined with the powerful Quantum Mini LEDs, creates lighting that is precise and controlled so bright areas stay bright and the dark space around it stays dark – a feature we have dubbed Shape Adaptive Light Control. For example, the full moon will stay bright against the black night sky, not the grey.

2022 QLED received the world’s first ‘Pantone Validated’ certification in the display from Pantone, the global authority on colour and creator of the Pantone Matching System (PMS) – meaning the models authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colours as well as the newly added 110 skin tone shades found in Pantone’s guidelines.

The new AI-tech-based EyeComfort Mode can automatically adjust the brightness and colour temperature of the screen based on how light or dark the room is combined with the sunset/sunrise information to optimize the most comfortable viewing experience.

pTron Force X11

It sports a 1.7-inch large full-touch HD colour display with a 2.5D curved spherical dial, which rests in a premium alloy metal casing. It comes equipped with advanced health and wellness sensors, to track Heart Rate & other vital body functions like Blood Oxygen.

Also, it supports a range of smart features notifications on incoming calls, SMS, and social media alerts with wireless calling via the Bluetooth v5.0.



Force X11 smartwatch. Credit: pTron



With just three hours of charging time for an extended battery life of seven days, the Force X11 is compatible with DaFit App both Android and iOS) for an improved user experience. It allows access to a wide range of health data, set reminders, and customised watch faces.

Force X11 is available in three colours—Onyx Black, Ocean Blue and Suede Pink— for 2,799.

Boult Airbass ProBuds

The new ‘ProBuds’ come with IPX5 sweat-and-water certification and feature a touch sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 24 hours. These earbuds can be used separately as a monopod or else in stereo mode using both the earbuds after successful pairing. The AirBass ‘ProBuds’ has a uniquely built design that’s crafted for high ergonomics. The body is built with a high-quality and premium-finish ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat.



Boult Airbass ProBuds. Credit: Boult



The earbuds are touch-sensitive and can be conveniently used at your fingertips to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant. The Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds's latest Bluetooth technology not only helps in faster pairing and stable connectivity over longer distances but also saves on power. And don’t you worry about charging the ProBuds are equipped with a USB-C port that ensures that the buds are fully charged in no time so you can be on the go when you are ready. It costs Rs 1,499.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and on top, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It comes with comes hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano-SIM-2 or microSD card), and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside it houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based OneUI 4.1, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.



The new Galaxy M53 5G. Credit: Samsung India



As far as the photography is concerned, it ships with a feature-rich quad-camera module-- main 108MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera backed by 2MP (f/2.4) depth and 2MP macro (f/2.4 ) cameras with LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2) snapper for selfies and video chatting. Its price starts at Rs 23,999.

Redmi 10A

It comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) IPS LCD Dot Drop screen, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), a fingerprint sensor on the back and an IR blaster, splash-proof (P2i) coating, 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB/64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11-based MIUI 13, 13MP (f/2.2) camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front sensor (f/2.2) with support for face unlock, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

Redmi 10A comes in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage -- for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively.



Redmi 10A. Credit: Xiaomi



Xiaomi launched Redmi 10 Power. It features 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, fingerprint on the back, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card) and an IR blaster.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core chipset with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based MIUI 13, dual-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, 5MP front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charger. It costs Rs 14,999 and comes two colours power black and sport orange.

