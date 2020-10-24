Gadgets Weekly: Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Nokia 225 4G, Philips monitor and more

Top technology companies such as Huawei, HMD Global, and Godrej among others launched new smartphones, refrigerators and related accessories including earphones this week (October 18-24).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro series

After days of teasing, Chinese consumer electronics major launched the new Mate 40. 40 Pro and 40 Pro Plus. The top-end Mate 40 Pro series models share most of the hardware but differ in terms of the primary camera on the back.

They come with a 6.76-inch full HD+ (2772 x 1344p) OLED display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, a 13MP (with f/2.4 aperture) with a 3D Depth Sensing ToF(Time-of-Flight) camera, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also comes with IP68 dust-and-water resistant certification.

Inside, they come with Huawei's powerful proprietary Kirin 9000E 5G (3.13GHz Cortex-A77 x 1 + 2.54GHz Cortex-A77 x 3 + 2.05GHz Cortex-A55 x 4) chipset paired with ARM-based Mali-G78 MP22 graphics engine and Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit), backed by Android 10-based EMUI 11, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB storage, USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers and a 4400mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge capability and support 50W wireless SuperCharge.

The Mate 40 Pro Plus boasts a quad-camera module-- main 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera (with f/1.9 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stablisation) + 20MP Ultra-wide Cine camera (with f/1.8 aperture) + 12MP Telephoto camera (with 5x optical zoom, OIS) + 8MP periscope camera (with 10x Optical Zoom, OIS) + 3D Depth Sensing ToF Camera backed by LED flash.



Huawei Mate 40 series. Credit: Huawei



Whereas, the Mate 40 Pro features a triple camera module-- primary 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera (with f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 20MP ultra-wide Cine camera (with f/1.8 aperture) +12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, OIS, Laser sensor) backed by an LED flash.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro (mystic silver, white, black, green and yellow) and 40 Pro Plus (ceramic white and ceramic black ) will come in in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for €1,199 (roughly Rs 1,05,015) and €1,399 (approx. Rs 1,22,532), respectively. Both the models will be available in

On the other hand, the generic Mate 40 comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2376 x 1080p) OLED display, 90 Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, Kirin 9000E 5G octa-core chipset, Android 10-based EMUI 11, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers and a 4200mAh cell with 40W SuperCharge support.

As far as the photography is concerned, it boasts a triple camera-- main 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision sensor(with f/1.9 aperture, OIS) + 16MP ultra-wide Cine lens (with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP Telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom, OIS, Laser Sensor) backed by an LED flash. On the front, it features 13MP with f/2.4.

Huawei Mate 40 comes in five colours- mystic silver, white, black, green and yellow-- for €899 (around Rs 78,740).

Huawei FreeBuds Studio

The earcups are designed with simple lines and circles, finished with a metallic matte texture for a premium look. A stainless steel cylindrical arm connects the headband and ear cups to provide a unique design.

The FreeBuds Studio provides larger ear cups that measure 65mm*42mm to create a spacious fit for more ear sizes. The protein leather ear pad not only feels soft and comfortable, but also enables great sound insulation effects. Its headband uses a streamlined design and can extend to 150 degrees to fit different head shapes and sizes.

The FreeBuds Pro supports an ultra-wide frequency response of 4Hz - 48kHz, fine-tuned by audio experts to deliver great sounding music with rich details.

The FreeBuds Studio features a customised diaphragm driver. A four-layer 40mm polymer diaphragm enables a wider frequency response range and higher sensitivity, while Huawei's self-developed L2HC wireless audio codec technologies[2] achieve an audio transmission rate of up to 960kbps. This allows Huawei FreeBuds Studio to truly reproduce the original high-quality sounds of audio files in glorious detail.



Freebuds Studio. Credit: Huawei



It boasts an innovative 'TAT' double-layer sound insulation structure and intelligent dynamic ANC that achieve noise cancellation effect of up to 40dB. With the built-in IMU environment sensor and microphone system, the headphones can accurately detect the user’s sound environment and offer three ANC modes that can adapt to the environment for better noise cancellation effects.

The new FreeBuds Studio features four-channel, dual-mode and dual connection, which allows users to simultaneously connect with two devices without needing to disconnect and re-connect. It not only supports dual connection with Huawei all-scenario devices, but also with Android, iOS and Windows-based devices to enable seamless connection between devices.

The FreeBuds Studio is the industry’s first dual antenna over-ear wireless headphone that offers 360° omnidirectional Bluetooth signal coverage for a more stable connection. Even in places with strong signal interference such as airports, the dual antenna design can intelligently identify and automatically switch to another antenna with a stronger signal, bringing better connection and stability for smooth phone calls.

With a full charge FreeBuds Studio, it can play music with ANC for up to 20 hours, or 24 hours if the ANC is turned off. With just a 10-minute quick charge, the FreeBuds Studio can offer five hours of music playback with ANC on, or eight hours if the ANC is turned off. It costs €299 (approx. Rs 26,188).

TPV Technology's Philips 24-inch B Line Monitor

TPV Technology launched Philips's branded new 24-inch B Line Monitor features ultra-narrow borders that are best suited for multi-display enabling a dual viewing experience for gaming, graphic designing, and professional applications. It also comes with PowerSensor display which saves up to 70% energy costs.

For a comfortable viewing experience, it includes Flicker-free technology to prevent eye fatigue and LowBlue Mode technology to shield the eyes from the harmful effects of shortwave blue light.



Philips 24-inch B Line Monitor. Credit: TPV Technolog



Another powerful feature, the Economy mode option offers major power savings, all in real-time with the press of a single button. Not only this, with its SmartImage technology, one can optimize the contrast, color saturation, and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. This monitor is a complete package including a Pop-up webcam with Built-in pair of high-quality stereo speakers ensuring security for important meetings and video conferences.

Additionally, it sports IPS technology which offers crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal for professional applications that demand color accuracy and consistent brightness. It offers extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90-degree Pivot mode.

It comes with SuperSpeed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 Gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time

Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 4G phones

The new Nokia 215 promises to offer signature durability in a reliable design with modern essentials, boosted by 4G connectivity.

It offers a long battery life battery and comes with a responsive soft-touch key-mat, big buttons, easy-grip edge and curved back.

Yes, it comes with classic Snake and try-and-buy games like Crossy Road, up your word skills using English with Oxford (from Origin Data), or tune into the wireless FM radio.



Nokia 215 4G phone. Credit: Nokia India website.



On the other hand, the new Nokia 225 features a camera, premium key-mat and separate function keys make it easy to be precise – plus the comfortable edge and curved back make it easy to hold. It has glossy, hard-coated colours giving the phone robustness with a premium feel. Plus, in combination with its signature durability, the long-lasting 1,150mAh battery.

Consumers can listen to the wireless FM radio or can browse through a dedicated Facebook app, very rare in this segment. There’s also a range of popular try-and-buy games including Crossy Road and Racing Attack.



Nokia 225 4G. Credit: Nokia India website.



The Nokia 215 (Cyan Green and Black colour options) and Nokia 225 (Classic Blue, Metallic Sand and Black colours) will be available for Rs 2,949 and Rs 3,499, respectively online on Nokia store from October 23 onwards, and across top retail outlets in India starting November 6 onwards.

Godrej Eon Vibe and Eon Valor series refrigerators

Both the Eon Vibe and Valor series fridges are powered by Intelligent Inverter Technology, which adjusts cooling with variable compressor speed, resulting in greater efficiency, durability and silent operation.

They also come with the PUF (polyurethane) thickness of 2.75-inches and the company claims that these refrigerator models provide best-in-class cooling retention, giving long-lasting freshness. It also offers a large vegetable tray of 27 litres which gives consumers enough space to store all their vegetables.



Godrej Eon Vibe and Eon Valor series refrigerators. Credit: Godrej.



They come with six modes- Auto Mode (the default setting which intelligently controls freezer temperature), Low Load Mode (consumes less power even when the freezer is loaded, Ice Cream mode (just the ideal temperature for ice creams), High Load Mode (even when the main compartment is stuffed, the high load mode continues to maintain the right freezer temperatures), Deep Freezer Mode (provides frozen food preservation at temperatures as low as -18°C ideal for frozen desserts, frozen peas) and Cold Storage Mode (provides frozen food preservation at temperatures as low as -25°C, ideal for frozen meat).

Available in 261L and 290L capacities, these models start from Rs. 23,500 (+ taxes).

Bluei Echo 3

Bluei Echo 3 supports true HD sound with deep bass, a music transfer, and hands-free function via Bluetooth 5.0. It will maintain a stable connection range up to 10 meters with customers' Bluetooth devices and it also offers a voice-activated dialing feature.



The new Echo 3 earphones. Credit: Bluei.



It comes with a 200 mAh rechargeable battery which gives 10 hrs playtime and devices take less than one hour to charge the battery. Echo 3 is a light-weight gadget and very comfortable to wear for longer time periods of usage, making the system perfect for work, play, and leisure time activities, the company said.

The new Bluei Echo 3 is available for purchase in India and it costs Rs 1, 849.

