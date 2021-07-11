Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, Blaupunkt Android TV and more

Technology companies such as Lenovo, Samsung, HMD Global Oy, Panasonic, Blaupunkt, Daiwa and Mobvoi among others, launched laptops, new phones, smart TVs, smartwatch and more this week (July 4-11).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i

The new laptop is the first-ever Yoga PC with a detachable, backlit Bluetooth (5.0)-based keyboard. It also comes with an adjustable kickstand for easier viewing and switching into drafting mode.

Also, it boasts secure facial login via the infrared (IR)camera with Windows Hello, and intelligent presence-sensing features from Glance by Mirametrix to help protect the screen from shoulder-surfing neighbours. The Yoga Duet 7i comes with a rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen which has a built-in smart sensor that allows users to pick colours from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down.

It features a 13-inch WQHD (2160x1350) 2K touchscreen IPS display with narrow bezels and 100 percent sRGB with peak brightness up to 450 nits. It also supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision.

Inside, the Yoga Duet 7i comes with Windows 10 OS, 8GB Soldered DDR4-3200, 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics engine. It promises to deliver up to 10.8 hours of battery life which is optimized by artificial intelligence for up to 20 per cent extended battery life with the Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be exclusively available on Lenovo.com and Amazon with prices starting at Rs 79,999.



Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i (left) and IdeaPad Duet 3 (right). Credit: Lenovo



Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3

The new laptop is also Lenovo's first IdeaPad series to boast a detachable, backlit Bluetooth (5.0)-based keyboard. It comes with a folio kickstand to support Lenovo Digital Pen for seamless note-taking.

It features Intel Celeron processors and Intel UHD graphics, 10.3-inch Full HD WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS panel display at 330 nits bright, Windows 10 OS, up to 4GB Soldered DDR4-2400, 128GB eMMC 5.1, and up to 7 hours of battery life. The IdeaPad Duet 3 makes hands-free communication easier with Cortana digital assistant plus dual 360-degree mics, while the clever privacy shutter on the webcam.

IdeaPad Duet 3 will be exclusively available on Lenovo.com and Amazon with prices starting at Rs 29,999.

Blaupunkt smart Android TV

German technology firm Blaupunkt earlier this week launched a new range of 'Made in India' Android smart TVs.

They come in four variants-- 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound, 42-inch full HD TV, 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV and 55-inch 4K Android TV.

The 32-inch version is available at Rs 14,999. The Android 9-powered TV features a bezel-less design with 40W speaker output, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, and 1 GB Ram and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The 42-inch FHD Android TV is priced at Rs 21,999. It features Android 9 OS, ultra-thin bezel display design, 40W speaker output, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, 1GB Ram, and 8GB ROM.



Blaupunkt Android Smart TV



The 43-inch 4K model comes incorporated with 50W speaker output in the 43-inch 4K TV which is bezel-less and priced at Rs 30,999. It has Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with 4 amazing speakers, and has used Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. The model is powered by Android 10 and is inbuilt with a 2GB Ram and 8GB ROM.

The 55-inch model is priced at Rs 40,999. It also has a bezel-less design, a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. It runs Android 10 OS backed by 2GB Ram, 8GB Rom and 4 speakers.

All the models have 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports along with a voice-enabled remote and ARM Cortex A53 Processor.

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH

Mobvoi earlier this week unveiled the TicWatch GTH. It features a 1.55-inch colour display with a high screen-to-body ratio that allows you to see everything clearly at a glance. On top, it comes with 2.5D curved glass and a 5 ATM waterproof rating, meaning the device can sustain pressure up to 50 meters underwater.

It supports 14 sport modes and can track walking, indoor and outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, jump rope, swimming, rowing, freestyle exercise, mountain climbing, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and yoga.

It boasts Mobvoi’s proprietary TicMotion technology, which enables TicWatch GTH to automatically identify and distinguish between the most common exercises: walking and running. It automatically detects when the user starts working out and asks if he/she like to track it.

Mobvoi's new watch can track SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation level), heart rate, and skin temperature 24/7. Also, it boasts Sleep Tracking and Stress Management feature to help the user manage the sleep performance and reduce their stress levels with built-in apps, including TicExercise, TicHealth, TicZen, and TicBreathe.

It houses a 260 mAh battery and promises to deliver up to a week of battery life. It costs Rs 4,799.

Panasonic Android Smart TV series

Panasonic introduced its latest range of Android Televisions, all manufactured in India – JX and JS series. The two series features 11 models across 4K and Smart TV portfolio – JX850, JX750, JX650, and JS650 among others with a screen size ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch

The price for the JS series starts from Rs 25,490, while for the JX series, the range begins from Rs 50,990.



Panasonic JX850 TV. Credit: Panasonic



They boast dynamic picture quality improvement features such as Super Bright Plus, Accuview Display, Wide color gamut, Hexa Chroma Drive, offer powerful sound (built-in Home theatre and Dolby Atmos), and seamless connectivity across smart products powered with Miraie technology, Google Assistant and Alexa.

Kent Zoom cordless and hoseless vacuum cleaner

It comes with High Efficient Particulate Arrestor (HEPA) filter which is washable. This technology helps provide clean, dust-free and spotless surroundings and reduces air pollution with low dust and particulate matter (PM) discharge.

Furthermore, to ensure users' comfortability there is no bag attached to the vacuum cleaner making it lightweight and handy. It collects dust in a chamber and disposable dust bags are not required. This feature makes it very mobile and you can carry it anywhere at the home as well as outside.



Kent Zoom cordless and hoseless vacuum cleaner. Credit: Kent



It comes with a hose-less and cordless design and is equipped with operations such as multi-nozzle, handy fold, and motorized floor. It uses state of art cyclonic technology and HEPA filters. With its 1300W suction motor, it scoops up air and dust at high speed creating a fast-spinning vortex while the dust is separated in a detachable cylindrical collection bin.

The vacuum cleaner comes well equipped with a rechargeable Lithium battery. Just four to five hours of recharge is good enough to vacuum clean your house for straight 30 mins. This feature makes the product very convenient and user-friendly.

Another highlight of the product is its motorized floor brush operation. This facilitates cleaning both hard surfaces such as floors and soft ones such as carpets. Also, the handy fold operation gives the owner the freedom to deep clean surfaces which requires a close and detailed cleaning. It costs Rs 14,999.

Daiwa webOS-powered 4K smart TV

Daiwa's new D50U1WOS series is the company's first-ever smart TV run LG's WebOS TV software. The 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV also supports ThinQ AI voice assistance and Magic Remote.

The new smart TV features a bezel-less display in a thin sleek frame with a 96 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Bringing theatre-like experience home, the Smart TV supports 4K visuals with 1.07 billion colors & ultra-high-definition picture quality. Daiwa’s deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit+ Technology upscale and reproduces low-resolution images to offer 4K-quality visuals.

The 4K Smart TV by Daiwa is calibrated to D6500 Colour Temperature in the Cinema Mode for users to experience a cinema-like viewing experience just the way the director intended. Enhancing the visual experience, the UHD Smart TV brings augmented audio experience with its 20W Surround Sound Box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.



Daiwa webOS-powered 4K smart TV series. Credit: Daiwa



The UHD Smart TV supports a multi-HDR format that includes HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). The HDR 10 brings the frame to frame dynamic optimization of the content. It features boosted colour saturation and detailing for brilliant blacks and a gaming experience. While the HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) with an extended color gamut with HDR, provides enhanced brightness, contrast and sharpness for an excellent viewing experience. The unique MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) at 60Hz results in smooth blur-free visuals and lively transitions while watching sports or playing games. The TV also supports - ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) that lowers input lag for a smooth gaming experience.

It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Miracast, and 2 Way Bluetooth 5.0. The TV comes with Magic Remote featuring Universal Control of all the connected devices as well as Voice command, along with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video along with the click wheel.

The Smart TV is powered by an ARM CA55 1.1 GHz quad-core processor, four-time faster than conventional TVs. It is equipped with RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8GB. It ensures faster web – browsing, smoother multi-tasking & accurate performance. The TV supports a content store, with infotainment apps; that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, among others, that runs on the webOS TV smart interface. The content store also hosts a wide range of games for the users. It costs Rs 43,990.

Crossbeats Orbit smartwatch

Crossbeats launched Orbit and Orbit Sport for Rs 4,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively.

It flaunts a 1.3-inch high-resolution IPS colour display with a round metal case. Also, they feature CB ACTIV, an in-house application developed for smartwatches, which is compatible with Google Fit, Strava, and Apple Health.



Crossbeats Orbit series smartwatches. Credit: Crossbeats



They support Bluetooth calling with an in-built microphone and speaker, along with an exquisitely designed dial pad for flawless two-way communication.

The devices also offer music control, support anti-lost app, voice assistants, reminders, and alerts. The Orbit series can last up to 10 days in normal use conditions and about 2 days with voice calls activated.

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung's Galaxy F2 sports a 6.54-inch super AMOLED HD+ Infinity-U screen with a 90hz display refresh rate. It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a facial recognition-based biometric security through a front camera.



The new Galaxy F22. Credit: Samsung



Inside, it comes packed with MediaTek G80 octa-core chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1, 6,000mAh battery, quad-camera module- 48MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro on the back and a 13MP front snapper. Its price start at Rs 12,499.

Nokia G20

HMD Global Oy's new Nokia G20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, support brightness boost, OZO spatial audio features, dual SIM slots, and houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as a power button. It also supports the facial recognition-based biometric security feature via the front camera.

Inside, it features a 2.3GHz MediaTek G35 CPU backed by 4GB RAM, 64GBstorage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11 OS ( two major OS update guaranteed), and a 5,050mAh battery.



Nokia G20 series launched in India. Credit: HMD Global Oy



Nokia G20 houses quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP macro + 2MP depth with LED flash. On the front, it comes with an 8MP shooter. It costs Rs 12,999.

