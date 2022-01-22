Gadgets Weekly: Logitech MX Keys mini, Sony’s new home theatre system and more

Technology companies such as Xiaomi, Realme, Logitech, Sony, Ambrane, pTron and Anker, among others launched new smartphones, earphones, home theatre system, keyboards and more this week (January 17-23)

Logitech’s new MX Keys mini keyboards

MX Keys Mini comes with Perfect Stroke, the company’s best non-mechanical typing technology. It features a minimalist form factor that aligns users’ shoulders and allows them to place the mouse closer to the keyboard for less hand reaching – resulting in better posture and improved ergonomics.

It also sports spherically-dished keys place every key, command and shortcut at the fingertips, without cluttering the space with extra keys that are not required. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimising responsiveness – and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to orient the fingers and stay in the typing flow.



Logitech’s new MX Keys mini keyboards. Credit: Logitech



It features three new functions designed to optimise the work experience when using Logitech Options are available in MX Keys Mini: a dictation key (a feature provided by Windows and macOS, available in select countries), mute/unmute microphone key, and an emoji key.

It supports USB-C quick-charging and the MX Keys Mini can easily connect with up to three wireless devices with Bluetooth and is compatible with Windows, Chrome, Linux and Android, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Bluetooth, and Logi Bolt USB receiver. There is also a separate MX Keys Mini for Mac and is optimised for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. Both the models cost. Rs 12,995.

Sony’s new home theatre systems

Japanese technology major Sony earlier this week launched two new home theatre soundbar systems— HT-A9 (7.1.4ch) and HT-A7000(7.1.2ch). They come with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology.

They promise to offer the widest ever sound field with its unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Technology and powerful sound output of 804W (HT-A9 with subwoofer SA-SW5) and 800W (HT-A7000), respectively.

They offer immersive audio-visual experience with Up-firing, X-Balanced Speaker Units and 8K/4K HDR for a best-in-class entertainment experience and they are doing better with Sony TV -BRAVIA Acoustic Centre Sync. They also support voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.



Sony’s new home theatre systems. Credit: Sony India



To get the best out of the new sounders, customers will get the option to customise the home theatre systems and choose two wireless subwoofer options for both HT-A9 & HT-A7000. Additionally, for a more immersive and cinematic experience with HT-A7000 they have choice of optional rear speaker SA-RS3S.

Sony is offering HT-A9 & SW3 for Rs 1,70, 980 and the HT-A9+ SW5 for Rs 1,97,980. Whereas the HT-A7000+ SW3 and HT-A7000+SW5— for Rs 1,50,980 and Rs 1,77,980, respectively. Consumers can even buy the SA-RS35 sound system separately for Rs 30,990.

Panasonic Lumix BS1H

It is full-frame mirrorless camera and promises professional photo and video quality worthy for cinema, live-streaming, and other multi-camera users.

It comes equipped with 6K video, multiple recording modes along with high connectivity and mobility, and the company says that the Lumix BS1H promises the best of both worlds for filmmakers looking to customise their setup for higher-end productions, as well as a better continuous recording/streaming camera for live video and other longer-form video productions.

Maximising the use of the pixels in the full-frame image sensor, the Lumix BS1H is capable of delivering 6K resolution that offers smooth and fine video quality along with the bouquet of recording modes that help users to capture stunning shots in all conditions. It is also well-equipped with heat management that ensures long-hour usability without having to worry about quick pack-ups during shoots.



Panasonic Lumix BS1H. Credit: Panasonic



It supports DMI/SDI Output, Genlock IN/ Timecode IN/OUT. To offer stable and robust connectivity, the camera comes with Double SD Card Slots, Φ3.5 Audio (in/out) jack, USB 3.1 Type-C, a 3G-SDI (BNC), HDMI Type-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, tally lamps (front/rear), XLR microphone compatibility have been embedded to offer excellent and hassle-free connectivity to users. In addition, retaining Panasonic’s V-Log format, the camera packs 14+ stops of V-Log/V-Gamut allowing users to capture images with more than 14 stops of dynamic range in a very wide color spectrum. The camera also features HDR recording with HLG, RAW Video Data Output (Apple ProRes RAW / Blackmagic RAW) enabling high-image-quality recording with less noise, even in low-light environments such as indoors or at night. It costs Rs 3,39,990 in India.

PTron Force X11 smartwatch

The new Force X11 sports a 1.7-inch colour touch screen and comes in corrosion-resistant Zinc Alloy enclose with top-ring and pushers. It also features IP68, meaning it can sustain water pressure up to 1.5 meters (five feet) underwater.

It supports a heart rate tracker, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation level) reader, blood pressure, seven active fitness modes, and users can see call notification, messages, control phone cameras, control music tracks and more.



PTron Force X11 smartwatch. Credit: PTron



It is compatible with both Android and iOS phones and connects through DaFit mobile app. It requires three of charging and can last for seven days under normal usage.

It comes in onyx black and suede pink for Rs 2,799.

Anker Powerport Atom III Slim charger

As the name suggests, it comes with a slim form factor. It features a 0.7-inch design and weighs around 141gm.

It offers 65W of power in a portable, space-saving form. The Powerport enables high-speed USB-C charging, which can charge USB-C laptops such as the Dell XPS 13 and the MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port.

Atom III can charge four gadgets at the same time. A Power IQ 3.0 equipped USB-C port provides a maximum 45W output to charge practically any USB-C device at peak speed, while three USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimum charging for mobile devices.



Anker Powerport Atom III Slim charger. Credit: Anker



The Gallium Nitride powers the ultra-slim appearance without sacrificing power, which enhances efficiency. The incorporation of Anker's patented Power IQ 3.0 technology provides high-speed charging to almost all devices including Apple such as MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and others. It costs Rs 3,999.

Ambrane Dots Muse True Wireless Stereo (TWS)

It promises to deliver a powerful deep bass that enhances the warm mids and crystal-clear highs with 10mm drivers. Even at full power, the earbuds can catch the whole audio spectrum without artificially increased Bass or distortion. With up to 23 hours of total playing and eight good hours on a single charge, the ergonomically built TWS provides a limitless sound experience.

The compact earbuds with classic style have high-quality in-built microphones for crystal-clear conversations, providing dependable speech pick up everywhere, even in the noisiest surroundings. The earphones provide outstanding and trouble-free call performance.



Ambrane Dots Muse True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Credit: Ambrane



The wireless earbuds provide a quick and steady transmission without any lag for up to 10m range and are designed with the newest Bluetooth 5.1. The TWS allows quick pairing and comes with intuitive controls for easy access. The earphones also have voice activation for Google Assistant and Siri. It costs 1,999.

Tagg Liberty Buds Pro

The new True Wireless (TWS) earbuds come in two dual-tone colour options- matte black and piano white— with IPX5 rating. The earbuds promise to offer a 45ms latency time, for a seamless gaming experience. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.1, come with 4 Mics with background Noise Cancellation for crystal clear voice quality during calls.



Tagg Liberty Buds Pro. Credit: Tagg



Besides instant auto-pairing, the earbuds offer 3 in-built equalisers that can be changed in 3 taps- ultra-low latency gaming, punchy BassX mode, balanced mode for acoustics, and vocals.

It can last up to 30 hours with the case and six hours with the TWS. For fast charging, the Type-C earbuds offer a playback time of 75 minutes with 5 minutes of charging. It costs 1,199.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro

It features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a pixel density of 269 ppi (pixels per inch), IPX2 rating, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android 11 Go OS, support 14 regional languages, houses a dual camera module— 8MP with secondary AI lens, LED flash on the back, a 5MP front camera with dedicated LED flash for selfie, and a 6,000mAh battery. It can offer up to 54 hours of talk time. It costs Rs 8,499.



Tecno Pop 5 Pro. Credit: Tecno Mobile



Xiaomi 11T Po 5G

It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, triple camera module—main 108MP ( 1/1.52-inch sensor, f/1.75) backed by 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide-angle sensors (f/2.2 aperture) and 5MP (f2/2.4) tele-macro AF (3cm-7cm) camera with LED flash on the rear side.16MP (f/2.45), front camera, Qualcomm’s 5nm class Snapdragon 888 chipset, which comes integrated with Adreno 660 GPU. It is backed by 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger support.



Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes in three configurations— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs 39,999, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and Rs 43,999, respectively.

Realme 9i

It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2412 x 1080p) LCD screen, triple-camera module— main 50MP (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8) backed by 2MP(f/2.4) B&W portrait camera and 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro with LED flash on the back, 16MP front camera, 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 with Adreno 610 GPU, Android 11 OS, 4GB/6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (UFS 2.1) storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.



Realme 9i. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes in two variants — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 13,999, and Rs 15,999, respectively.

