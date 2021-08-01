Gadgets Weekly: Micromax IN 2b, Harman's JBL earphones and more

Technology companies such as HMD Global Oyj, Samsung's Harman International, Lenovo, Intel and Micromax among others, launched new smartphones, laptops, over-headphones, earphones, and more this week (July 25-August 1).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.



Micromax IN 2b

It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) screen with drop notch design. The screen supports up to 400 nits peak brightness. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card).

Inside, it houses 12nm class UNISOC T610 octa-core proces with Mali-G52 GPU, Android 11, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB with microSD and a 5,00mAh battery with 10W charger.

It also features a dual-camera module-- 13MP (with Samsung sensor, f/1.8 )+ 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back. It houses a 5MP (f/2.2) front snapper. It comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

Also, Micromax unveiled AirFunk 1 Pro. It is powered by a Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset with CVC 8.0 (Clear Voice Capture) noise and echo cancellation, and promises instant connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2v. Coupled with Environment Noise Cancellation with a quad microphone, it can block the ambient noise up to 25 dB and ensure enhanced voice clarity on calls. AirFunk 1 Pro will be available in 5 vibrant colours- Black, White, Blue, and Yellow & Red at Rs 2,499.



Micromax's new Airfunk Pro 1 (below) and standard Airfunk 1. Credit: Micromax



There is also a pair of standard AirFunk 1 earphones. It comes equipped with a 3D Surround Sound stereo mode and auto connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0v. It promises to deliver upto 15 hours of playtime with the charging case. AirFunk 1 will be available in five colors- Black, White, Blue, and Purple & Yellow at Rs 1,299

Samsung's Harman JBL earphones

Harman JBL Live 660NC boasts an Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature with Smart Ambient technology, which promises to block noise and stay focused. And, with minimum effort, user can switch back to transparent mode to be aware of the surrounding environment while listening to a track and have a conversation without removing the headphones. It has multi-point connection capabilities to offer effortless swapping between two separate devices. Like the JBL LIVE PRO+, the 660NC is also equipped with Device Action support for easy access to preferred voice assistants, using voice commands or with press and hold on the ear cup.

It features Auto Play/Pause, supports hands-free voice capability with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, promises to deliver stereo calls.

And, it can offer up to 50 hours of playback (40 hours if using adaptive noise canceling feature. It also supports Speed Charge, wherein just a 10-minute charge can deliver up to 4 hours of playtime.



Harman JBL Live 660NC. Credit: Harman



It also supports the My JBL Headphones app and users customise the settings to play the music according to their taste. It costs Rs 14,999.

Harman's JBL Live Pro+ is True Wireless Stereo earphones. It features Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient, 3 Echo Cancelling mic technology, Dual Connect + Sync, Auto Play/Pause buttons, and All-access touch controls.

The device comes with an IPX4 rating meaning it can sustain heavy sweating in the ears and also accidental water splash.



JBL Live Pro+. Credit: Harman



It supports wireless charging (Qi compatible) and offerings up to 7 hours of playback in the earbuds (6 hours if using the noise-canceling feature). The compact charging case holds up to 21 hours of battery life. Also, it supports speed charge via USB Type-C.

It also supports the My JBL Headphones app and users customise the settings to play the music according to their taste. It costs Rs 16,999.

HP Victus laptop series

It comes in both AMD and Intel processor chipset options.

The AMD model comes with Ryzen 5 5600H and Rzyen 7 5800H mobile processor chipsets backed by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB and AMD Radeon RX 5500M options

It will support memory up to 16GB upgradeable up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM and offers storage with 512GB PCIe storage. It has a Mica silver-hued body ith a distinctive lifestyle design. Its price starts at Rs 64,999.



The new HP Victus laptop series. Credit: HP



The HP Victus laptops with Intel come with 11th Gen 11300H and Core i7-11800H series processors backed by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB. It supports memory up to 16GB upgradeable up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM. It promises to offer smooth gaming. It comes with a single SSD up to 4th gen 512GB PCIe storage.

It comes in blue colour with a distinctive lifestyle design and the price starts at Rs 74,999.

Must read | HP Victus launched in India: Everything you need to know

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

The new Legion 5 Pro sports a slim design with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 16-inch QHD 165Hz IPS display with up to 3ms response time, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600 resolution, and Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support. This gaming laptop also boasts 34 per cent increased pixel density, Dolby Vision, VESA Display, HDR 400 support, and 100% sRGB color accuracy with over 500 nits peak brightness.



Legion 5 Pro laptop series. Credit: Lenovo



Under-the-hood, it comes with the latest generation AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, built on the new AMD 'Zen 3' architecture and is backed by up to 140W Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 . With this, users can take advantage of productivity, fast frame rates, and a battery life of up to 8.1 hours.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes in Storm Grey and is available at Rs 1,39,990 (for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB), or at Rs 1,59,990 (for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 32GB).

Read more | Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: Everything you need to know

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit

Intel earlier this week launched a new NUC 11 Extreme Kit for gaming. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor featuring eight cores, 16 threads, and up to 5.0 GHz frequency. It also supports full-size discrete graphics cards and a full range of I/O ports. Intel also offers unlocked 11th gen Core i7 processor option as well.



The new NUC Extreme Kit series. Credit: Intel



Key components and features of NUC 11 Extreme Kit include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, a 2.5-gigabit Intel Ethernet port, and a 650-watt internal power supply.

Must read | Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit: All you need to know

Nothing ear(1)

The ear (1) also boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and it makes use of three high definition mics and lear Voice Technology) to reduce distractive background noise, like the wind to deliver clear, disruption-free music, films, and podcasts.

It offers three modes for ANC-- light mode for moderate noise cancellation and maximum mode for noisier environments like when on an airplane or at the office. And, the third is the transparent mode, which lets the outside sound to the ears, which comes in handy while crossing a road.



Nothing ear (1). Credit: Nothing



Besides ANC, it supports Find My Earbud, EQ, and gesture control customization via the ear (1) mobile app, as well as in-ear detection and fast pairing. It costs Rs 5,999.

Nokia XR20

The new Nokia XR20 is touted to be the most durable mobile in the industry. It boasts an IP68 rated sleek casing and is MIL-STD-810H military standard certified, meaning the device can survive varying degrees of temperatures. It can sustain accidental fall up 1.5m (around five feet) drop and also work even after submerged underwater up to depths of five feet for close to 30 minutes.

On top, it features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) display and supports wet hands and glove touch inputs, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

Inside, it comes 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core processor) with Adreno 619 GPU, Android 11 (three years major OS support), 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 512GB), and 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired charging and 15W Qi wireless charging.



Nokia XR20 series. Credit: HMD Global Oyj



Besides Nokia XR20, HMD Global launched a low-cost Nokia C30 along with a new range of earphones.

Read more: Nokia XR20, C20, and more launched

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.