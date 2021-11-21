Gadgets Weekly: Microsoft Surface Go 3, Eufy Robovac 8X Hybrid and more

Technology companies such as Microsoft, Samsung, Zoook, Anker, and Kent, among others launched new smartphones, smartwatch, smart cleaner, and more this week (November 15-21).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

It features a 10.5-inch PixelSense (1920 x 1280p) display with a pixel density of 220 pixels per inch and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield. It features improved dual far-field Studio Mics and 2W stereo speakers tuned by the Dolby Audio system.

As far as connectivity is concerned, it supports Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover Port and a microSDXC card reader.

Microsoft is offering the Surface Go 3 in multiple configurations-- dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor and dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y CPU. It is backed by Intel UHD Graphics 615 with Windows 11 OS, 4GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage. It comes with a 28WHr cell and promises to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.



The new Surface Go 3 series. Credit: Microsoft



Also, it features a 5MP front camera with Windows Hello face authentication system and can record up to full HD 1080p resolution video. On the back, it houses an 8MP camera with autofocus and supports 1080p HD video recording.

Depending on the configuration, Surface Go 3 price ranges from Rs 42,999 to Rs 62,999.

Anker Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid

The new Robovac X8 Hybrid comes with two turbines, each generating up to 2000Pa of intense suction and overall airflow by 80%, efficiently increasing the cleaning power.

It is capable of cleaning up to 57.6% more pet hair with the immense power of twin turbines compared to the other branded cleaners.

The company says that the increase in airflow reduces entanglement on the roller brush for more efficient vacuuming around the house.

It boasts ultra-pack Dust-compression technology, which promises increased dust box volume utilization, so more dust can be collected than ever before, and less will fly around when it’s time to empty.



The newEufy Robovac X8 Hybrid. Credit: Anker



The new RoboVac X8 Hybrid can mop. It has an extra-large 250ml water tank that can hold enough water for about 140 minutes of mopping and up to 180 minutes of vacuuming.

Eufy RoboVac comes with several intelligent controls such as the unique iPath Laser navigation. It is capable of intelligently memorizing the house environment and the obstacles in real-time that may stand in its path. The Vacuum cleaner quickly builds a virtual map to follow for the most efficient cleaning routine without needing to do it manually.

Guided by AI Map 2.0 Technology, RoboVac X8 Hybrid customises cleaning areas, no-go zones, multi-floor mapping, and more via the app. Control RoboVac via the ‘Eufy app’ – available on Android and iOS.

It also comes with Boost IQ technology that can intuitively increase the suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed from a hard floor to a rug. Running for up to 180 m², the ultra-long runtime supports RoboVac X8 Series as it completes its floor duties across the house. Its Voice-activated control makes it compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. Use voice control assistants to start a cleaning session whenever you want.

It is priced at Rs 34,999 and comes with 12 months warranty on Flipkart.

Kent OTG 42L

2000W-based OTG (Oven Toaster Griller) 42L oven is ideal for an 8-members family. With the convenient rotisserie function, users can set the temperature, time, and control heating according to specific recipes.

It also features dual temperature knobs. It allows users to adjust the temperature of the top and bottom heating elements individually. It ensures that the food is cooked evenly according to the requirements.



Kent OTG 42L. Credit: Kent



Unlike microwave ovens where users need to reheat the food again, the OTG features an amazing 'stay on function' that keeps the food warm for a longer duration.

With Kent OTG-42L, once users set the temperature and required time, users can easily leave the kitchen. Its timer with auto shut-off function will switch off the appliance when done.

Also, it features a drop-down crumb tray at the bottom of the appliance. Users can pull it down and easily wipe off the crumbs. It costs Rs 12,000.

Zoook speakers

Zoook launched three new speakers-- Mini Blaster, Music Blaster and Twin Blaster- for Rs 1,299, Rs 1,599, and Rs 1,899, respectively in India.

The new Mini Blaster comes with a 3-inch driver and offers 10 Watt output with deep bass and promises an immersive sound experience. With a 1200mAh battery, it can deliver music playback time of at least three hours following a complete charge of three-four hours. Any device can be connected within a range of 10 meters.

With a 4-inch driver, Music Blaster better 14 Watt output. It comes with a 1,500 mAh battery, which allows a playback time of a minimum of four-five hours. Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it ensures a seamless streaming experience. Devices can connect to it within a range of 10 meters.



Mini Blaster, Twin Blaster and Music Blaster series. Credit: Zoook



As the Twin Blaster is concerned, it comes with two 3-inch drivers offering 20 Watt output. Weighing nearly 1.15 kg, ZOOOK Twin Blaster is powered with a 2400 mAh battery. It offers four-five playback time on a complete charge. With the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it can connect in the range of up to 10 metres.

All the three ZOOOK Blaster Series allow multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, Aux, and TF. The speakers also come with karaoke mic Input.

Fire-Boltt AI smartwatch

It comes with a 1.7-inch HD display with 240x280 pixels resolution. It has 10 in-built sports modes and a stress management system. It supports both Google Assistant and Siri voice assistance.



Fire-Boltt AI smartwatch. Credit: Fire-Boltt



The IP67 certification makes the smartwatch ideal for continuous usage, even while indulging in sporting activities, it can last for 10 days with a full charge. It comes in three colours--Black, Blue and Pink-- for Rs 4,499.

Portronics Wi-Fi plugs-- Splug 10A and Splug 16A

The new Splug 10, 16 series smart plugs come with 2.4 GHz, Wi-Fi connectivity enabled with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

With the Portronics Smart Home app, users can just connect the smart plugs with mobile phone. Then, they can switch on/off the home appliances from anywhere in the world.

Both the smart plugs are made of Polycarbonate, making them fire-resistant and durable.



The new Splug 16 and 10 series. Credit: Portronics



With the Smart Savings feature, both the smart plugs will help the users by reducing the devices’ energy consumption. With the smart metering feature, users can keep a check on the daily power consumption of each appliance.

The new Portronics Splug 10 and Splug 16 are available for Rs 849 and Rs 899, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A32 with 8GB RAM

It comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-U display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It supports a 90Hz display refresh rate and offers up to 800 nits brightness. It also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots.

Under-the-hood, the Galaxy A32 comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core CPU, 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU backed by Android 11-based One UI 3, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card), and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.



Mid-range Galaxy A32 series smartphone. Credit: Samsung



It also boasts RAM Plus, which converts a part of the internal storage of the smartphone as virtual memory for better performance. With this model, it can expand the 8GB RAM to 12GB RAM. This enables the device to work faster in terms of operating more apps at a go and reduce the launch time of apps, enhancing the multitasking experience.

It also boasts quad-camera module-- a 64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor (f/2.2 ) + 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 20MP (f/2.2) snapper for selfies and video calling.

The new Galaxy A32 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 23,499.

