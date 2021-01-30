Gadgets Weekly: New Casio Edifice X, Xiaomi Mi Air Charge and more

Popular technology majors such as LG, Casio, Xiaomi, Sony, and HyperX among other launched new tablets, ACs, smartwatches and accessories such as wireless chargers, microphone and wireless speakers this week (January 24-30).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Casio Edifice X Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One edition

Casio Edifice X (ECB-20AT) is based on ECB-20 model and is equipped with a Schedule Timer and leather band inscribed with the team logo.

The face boasts scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, durable enough for team mechanics to use in the paddock and pits. Also, it can survive up to 100-meter underwater depth.



Edifice X Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One edition. Credit: Casio



The watch can also automatically adjust the time when paired with a smartphone using a dedicated app. It has a phone finder feature, stopwatch, last lap indicator, alarm, and tough solar panel.

Xiaomi Mi Air Charge

Xiaomi earlier in the week unveiled a new-age true wireless remote charging technology dubbed as Mi Air Charge. Xiaomi's proprietary device resembles a small furniture side table. It features an isolated charging pile that has five phase interference antennas built-in, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control array composed of 144 antennas transmits millimeter-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming.



The new Mi Air Charge. Credit: Xiaomi



"On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has also developed a miniaturized antenna array with built-in 'beacon antenna' and 'receiving antenna array'. Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array composed of 14 antennas converts the millimeter-wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit, to turn the sci-fi charging experience into reality," Xiaomi added.

For now, the Xiaomi device supports 5W remote charging to multiple devices at the same time (each device supports 5 watts), and even physical obstacles do not reduce the charging efficiency.

This can come in handy to power up speakers, desk lamps, and other small smart home products in the living or bedroom.

However, there is no word on when we can expect the Mi Air Charge to hit the stores. Also, there are growing concerns among many tech enthusiasts that if there are any side effects on one's health due to exposure to millimeter-wide waves transmitting between the devices. It would be great Xiaomi comes up with the test reports to allay fears among prospective buyers.

Sony XS-AW8 speakers for cars

Japanese tech major Sony launched the XS-AW8 sound system with an ultra-slim subwoofer for cars. It takes minimal space and has an optimally designed driver unit and low resonance cast-aluminum enclosure.



XS-AW8 sound system. Credit: Sony



It features 60W peak (75W RMS) Output Power with dynamic bass. It comes with a wired remote commander for volume adjustment in addition to single-sided controls and terminals with easy tuning. It costs Rs 19,990.

HyperX SoloCast USB microphone

It is tailor-made for streamers and content creators. SoloCast offers Plug N Play audio recording capability and a tap-to-mute feature that indicates the mute status when the red LED is flashing.



The new SoloCast USB microphone. Credit: HyperX



Using a cardioid recording pattern, it provides a clear sound ideal for streamers, casters, students, and working from home. SoloCast microphone offers an easy Plug N Play setup. It utilizes a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it great for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio, and audio recordings for content creation. It costs Rs 5,790.

LG DualCool 5-in-1 ACs

South Korean tech major unveiled the new line of DualCool Inverter Air Conditioners (ACs). They come equipped with a UV Nano Sterilization, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Dedicated Air Purification ACs, and WIFI AC’s that can be operated with voice command, thus making them touch-free.

The 2021 range also comes with a 5-star Bureau Energy Efficiency (BEE) rating. Depending on the particular model, the Super Convertible 5-in-1 range of ACs consume less power from 100% to 60% or 40% compared to previous-generation models. Also, they can increase the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling is required.



DualCool 5-in-1 ACs. Credit: LG



Also, the new LG ACs come with special Ocean Black protection applied to both indoor and outdoor units and promise longer durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected by sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.

Also, they can work even under scorching temperatures up to 52-degree Celcius. With the LG Smart ThinQ application, users can control the ACs with voice and also through smartphones remotely.

LG's new Split AC’s will be available in various capacities and star rating will be available in the price range of Rs 39,990 and Rs 73,990. Consumers will be also able to purchase the Window Inverter AC’s starting at Rs 36,990 to Rs 54,990.

HP Smart Tank 500 and 516 series all-in-one printers

The new HP Smart Tank printer series is designed for small and medium businesses, jobbers, and home office needs, powered by a new sensor-based Ink Tank technology that alerts the user before the ink runs out. The printer has the ink tank integrated into the unit which not only reduces the footprint but also makes it stylish and compact so that it can fit anywhere in the house.



New Smart Tank 500 printer series. Credit: HP



It comes with ink supplies in the box that can give an output of a minimum of 6000 pages (black)/8000 pages (color) with a 38% increase in printing speed. It offers enhanced mobile experience and connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Smart mobile print app and Bluetooth LE. It also features the Wi-Fi Direct capability that lets the smartphone connect to the printer without the need for an internet network.

Depending on the model, HP Smart Tank price ranges between Rs 11,999 and Rs 16,949.

Anker PowerWave Charging stand

Anker's new PowerWave charging stand supports 10W fast wireless charging. Users can place it horizontally to enjoy videos while charging, or go vertical for video conferencing or use facial recognition technology – all while keeping the power flowing. PowerWave delivers charging power through cases upto 5mm thick – including Otterboxes.



PowerWave charging stand. Credit: Anker



PowerWave is optimised to match the charging requirements of the latest Samsung devices. With its 10W fast charge mode, a full charge for Samsung devices takes 30 minutes less than other wireless chargers. Other than Samsung, the Charging stand supports standard charging speed for other devices. The stand ensures Universal compatibility with other Wirelessly charged devices too, the company said.

Anker PowerWave Charging stand costs Rs 1,999.

Arrow BX90 Pro

It is a wireless in-ear neckband headset. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and can work in the range of 10 meters (up 32 feet), promising really surround sound with heavy bass.



BX90 Pro wireless neckband earphones. Credit: Arrow



It features multi-functional and volume/track control buttons, BX90 Pro neckband offers rich bass HD stereo sound. It comes with passive noise cancellation and this ensures an enriching music experience. It also boasts of an in-built microphone and also supports the Google and Siri Assistant features.

Arrow BX90 Pro comes with 90mAh battery and promises up to six hours of playtime and has a charging time of 1.5 hours. Under standby mode, it offers up to 90 hours battery life.

Goldmedal Electricals NiteHawk Bulkhead LED series

Goldmedal Electricals launched a new line of NiteHawl bulkhead LED light series. It comes in three variants and all are made of tough polycarbonate materials and come with an IP65 rating.

First up, the bulkhead outdoor light. It is is a compact and tough lighting option for outdoor usages such as gardens, yards, and patios. It comes in a 20 watt variant with 100 lumens per watt, and a 120-degree beam angle.

The second variant, NiteHawk bulkhead daylight sensor LED, is fitted with an in-built daylight sensor. This intelligent sensor automatically switches on when the surroundings get dark and turns off with the break of a day without the need for any manual intervention. With a switch ON threshold of 12 lux and switch OFF threshold of 35 lux, the light can recognize the intensity of ambient light and carry out necessary functions accordingly. With sufficient ambient light, the sensor switches on the light only when the brightness is less than 12 lux and remains off at other times, the company said.



NiteHawk Bulkhead LED series. Credit: Goldmedal Electricals



The third variant, NiteHawk bulkhead motion sensor (dimming) LED comes equipped with motion sensors that automatically light up when it detects a person nearby. The LED glows at 20 watts but automatically dims to 3 watts when there is no one nearby.

NiteHawk has an inbuilt motion sensor that is highly sensitive and reliable with a wide detection range that allows for a peripheral reach of more than 10 ft. In order to avoid false triggering of the sensor, LED bulkhead mounting height can be set to not more than 13 ft with sensor detection up to 12 ft. The NiteHawk gives 2000 lumens at 20 watts and 300 lumens at 3 watts, preventing any excess energy usage.

The products are available at select retail outlets for a starting price of Rs 715.

