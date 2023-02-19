Gadgets Weekly: New Sony 4K Super 35 cinema camera FX30 series and more

Technology companies such as Sony, TCL, Vivo, Oppo and Noise, among others launched new cameras, smartphones, smart TV and more this week (February 13-19).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony 4K Super 35 camera FX30

The new FX30 is a 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera that offers many professional features of the Cinema Line, such as Dual Base ISO, Log shooting modes and user-imported LUTs (Look Up Tables) at a price point that appeals to many aspiring filmmakers. Sony offers the camera in two variants – FX30 (body + XLR handle) and FX30B (body only).

It features Log shooting modes --Cine El, Cine El Quick, and Flexible ISO modes for recording with the S-Log3 gamma curve. They offer greater flexibility when colour grading. All three modes also allow video shooting while monitoring with an appropriate LUT to preview the final image. In addition, the FX30 includes a selection of built-in cinematic looks, such as Sony S-Cinetone, and can shoot single stills. The camera offers advanced image processing capabilities with the BIONZ XR processing engine for natural gradations and realistic colour reproduction.

The FX30 supports a variety of video recording codecs. It can shoot 4K Super 35 (16:9) by oversampling from 6K at up to 60fps. The FX30B also features the ability to shoot in high frame rates, including 4K at 120fps and full HD at 240fps. 16:9 recording modes can shoot at 10-bit 4:2:2 while an HDMI Type-A connector can be used to output 4K, 16-bit RAW 2 to an external recorder.



Sony 4K Super 35 camera FX30. Credit: Sony India



It supports post-production editing -- embedded LUT, and EI metadata. This metadata is available using the latest version of Sony’s Catalyst Prepare 11 or Catalyst Browse applications. It incorporates other features that retain the Cinema Line mode quality.

Also, it comes new customisable list-style main menu screen which provides quick access to frequently used items, new standby movie screen that provides an unobstructed view of the subject. It also has buttons and dials dedicated to movie shooting too.

The new camera comes with Sony’s fast and reliable autofocus, with settings such as Real-time Eye AF (human, animal, or bird 4 ), Real-time Tracking, Detailed AF settings and AF Assist. These features offer more control when using the Focus Map, which makes it easier to visualise depth of field, and Breathing Compensation offers a stable angle of view when focusing.

It also features effective stabilisation for run and gun shoots using Active Mode thanks to the optical in-body 5-axis image stabilisation and time code sync.

Sony ILME-FX30 Camera costs Rs 1,99,990 and ILME-FX30B Camera is priced at Rs 1,79,990.

Samsung WindFree ACs

It comes in 36 different models. The new WindFree technology has been designed to eliminate harsh cold air drafts and disperses air through 23,000 micro holes at a speed of 0.15 m/s that promises 43% faster cooling, for powerful cooling and perfect comfort.

They also come with an in-built air purifier in select models of the new range comes with a 4-in-1 PM2.5 air filter with advanced filtration technology. The 4-in-1 Care Filter provides optimal protection by filtering out ultra-fine dust and sterilizing bacteria, viruses and allergens. It reduces up to 90% harmful bacteria, up to 99% viruses and up to 98% allergens (tested by Intertek).



Samsung WindFree ACs. Credit: Samsung



The new WindFree ACs feature AI Energy Mode, which uses Artificial Intelligence to analyse the user’s preferred temperature and room condition before switching to the most effective mode and saving up to 20 per cent of energy.

Another notable feature is the Welcome Cooling. It allows users to optimise cooling using AI Auto Cooling in the SmartThings app and cools the room before he/she reaches home.

They also come equipped with Motion Detect Sensors. The new ACs can sense whether the room has people or not. If there is no movement for 20 minutes, it go into an energy-saving mode, saving up to 43 per cent of energy. Once WindFree mode gets activated, and the set temperature can change to up to 28 degrees Celsius. But as soon as it detects activity, the previous operation restarts.

Samsung WindFree ACs' price starts at Rs 35,599.

TCL S series Google Android TVs

The new S TV series comes in three variants – S5400 Google TV, S5400A Premium A+ and S5403A. They come with a lightweight and compact design.

The S5403A and S5400A 32-inch HD Android 11 TV come with A+ HD-ready panel to support high-resolution motion picture content to deliver an immersive viewing experience. They support 7,000 apps and people will be able to get access to 7,00,000 shows and movies in one place.

Each TV comes with a 24W speaker system, and an intelligent sound mode, and supports different modes according to the choice of content including Standard, Dynamic, Music, Movie, Voice, Game, and Sports sound modes according to the choice and content.



TCL's new S series Google Android TV. Credit: TCL



The next-gen Google TVs and Android 11 TVs also boast micro-dimming features that analyze TV content in 2,304 separate zones and intelligently adjust brightness and darkness. The dynamic colour enhancement in TV features a 1.07 billion colours display to make each shade precise and pure for smoother transitions. The TVs enable faster streaming with efficient connectivity via 5.0 Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI x 2 and USB 2.0.

The Google TV comes equipped with 16 GB storage and 1.5 GB RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor. Whereas, the Android 11 TV is equipped with 64-bit quadcore processor with G31MP2 GPU, 8GB storage and 1GB RAM.

TCL’s S5400 Google TV price starts at Rs 15,990 and the 5400A and S5403A series start at Rs 13,490 and Rs 13,990, respectively.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and more

It sports a sleek and premium metallic finish and comes equipped with a Samsung Neo Quantum processor, and the display support GTG 0.1ms and 175Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 21:9 Ultra WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution promising to deliver an immersive experience during gaming.

Samsung also launched Odyssey Neo G7. It supports 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time allowing a swift, smooth response and enabling precise mouse movements. It promises to improve the gaming experience by making the screen blur-free. The matte display of the Odyssey Neo G7 makes the screen anti-glare and anti-reflection.

Even during the most intense moments, the Odyssey Neo G7 can deliver extremely smooth and fast action gameplay and reduce stuttering, input latency, and screen tearing through AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.



Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. Credit: Samsung India



And, the Samsung Odyssey sports a high-resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3840x2160 high resolution, offering four times more pixel density than FHD. It also provides easy access to Media Hub. The CoreSync feature matches the lighting with the game's on-screen colours giving gamers a more immersive gaming experience via better picture quality.

Odyssey OLED G8 monitor comes in silver colour in India at a price of Rs 1,75,000. Odyssey Neo G7 will be available in white colour for 43-inch model and Black colour for 32-inch at Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 1,30,000, respectively. Odyssey G7 in black colour will be available for Rs 75,000.

Vivo Y100

It features a 6.38-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, up to 1300 nits brightness. It also supports a hybrid dual-SIM tray ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD card), an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Type-C USB port.



Vivo Y100. Credit: Vivo India



It also comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with Mali-G68 MC4, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable), Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 16MP(f/2.0) camera on the front and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W charger.

It comes three colours-- metal black, pacific blue and twilight gold -- for Rs 24,999.

Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch

It sports a 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED display with 466x466p resolution and supports 60Hz refresh rate and IP67 rating.



Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch. Credit: Fire-Boltt



The new smartwatch can track more than 100 sports activities, and also monitor SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), heart rate, and sleep pattern. Also, users can set sedentary reminders, control music on phones and do more. It costs Rs 2,999.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro

It sports a 6.56-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) a 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, triple slots ( two nano SIMs and microSD card), IPX2 water splash-resistant rating.



Tecno Pop 7 Pro. Credit: Tecno



Inside, it comes with a 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU, Android 12-based HiOS 11.0 OS, 2GB RAM/3GB RAM (2GB/3GB

Additional MemFusion RAM), 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), dual-camera module-- main 12MP (f/1.85) + AI secondary camera with LED dual LED flash, 5MP(f/2.0) front camera with dual LED flash and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

It comes in two colours-- endless black and uyuni blue. It is available in two configurations-- 2GB RAM + 64GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,299, respectively.

ViewSonic ColorPro Series VP2768a 2K

It features a 27-inch display with QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution panel. It comes pre-calibrated at the factory and comes with its own colour calibration report. Co-developed by ViewSonic and TÜV SÜD, VP2768a offers two colour blindness modes: Simulation and Colour Filter. Designers can activate the Simulation feature to review their designs and verify that it is accessible for colour blindness and users who have colour blindness can activate the Colour Filter feature to better see onscreen details.



ViewSonic ColorPro Series VP2768a 2K. Credit: ViewSonic



Additionally, the display unit’s uniformity correction balances luminance performance with calculated precision, improving delta luminance variance to Delta Lv

It supports HDMI, DP-In, DP out and USB-C connectivity with other monitors. The USB Type C offers a single cable solution for faster data, audio and video transfers. The port also provides quick 90W charging. . Furthermore, with the USB-C and DisplayPort output connectivity, VP2768a can easily daisy chain other monitors for a productivity-boosting and efficient desktop setup. It costs 45,999 (MRP) but can be bought for as low as Rs 37,999 in India.

Lapcare Multimedia Headset LHP-400

It features new-age ABS material, which makes the headphones much lighter, and ideal for lengthy usage. The ergonomic design of the headset comes with features such as an adjustable and foldable band, and a movable microphone.



Lapcare Multimedia Headset LHP-400. Credit: Lapcare



It also supports active noise cancellation which enhances the sound quality of the stereo channel while ensuring that users do not experience a headache due to the heaviness. It costs Rs 1,299.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.