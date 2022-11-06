Gadgets Weekly: Nokia G60 5G, new Samsung smart air purifiers and more

Technology companies such as HMD Global, Samsung, BenQ and launched a new line of smartphones, smart air purifiers, and more this week (October 31-November 6).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Nokia G60 5G

It features a 6.58-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) LCD screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, supports dual-SIMs (nano+eSIM), and microSD card slot.

It also comes with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor with Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 12 (guaranteed to get three updates), supports multiple 5G bands (700 MHz - 3500 MHz) and come with a 4,500mAh battery with a 20W charger.



Nokia G60 5G series. Credit: HMD Global



It also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP ultra-wide (f/2.0) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, it houses an 8MP snapper on the front.

Nokia G60 5G comes in two colours- black and Ice-- for Rs 29,999.

Samsung's new smart air purifiers-- AX46 and AX32

The new AX46 and AX32 series Samsung air purifiers feature a one-button control that can remove 99.97% nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria, and allergens.

They can also clean potentially dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the air, including formaldehyde.

The SmartThings App enables the consumer to remotely control the air purifier. And, can also check the air quality and control other functions of the air purifier with the help of their smartphone anytime and anywhere.



Samsung's new smart air purifiers-- AX46. Credit: Samsung India



The latest air purifiers can clear gases, dust, chemicals, and various odours with cutting-edge purification capabilities, including Front Air Intake and Three Way Air Flow. The Front Air Intake is designed to draw air in easily. Then, the air goes through the purification process and a Power Fan distributes the clean air in multiple directions using its 3-Way Air Flow.

Also, the new range also features a Multi-Layered High-Efficiency Purification System to remove ultrafine dust. This system includes a Washable Pre Filter that extracts larger dust particles, an Activated Carbon Deodorization Filter then removes harmful gases, and a Dust Collecting Filter that captures up to 99.97% of ultrafine dust.

The AX46 model features a Numeric Easy View Display and a Laser PM 1.0 sensor. The sensor monitors air quality in real-time and identifies gaseous contaminants. Users can see the results on the display, which shows the level of PM 1.0/2.5/10 pollutants and the overall air quality level with a 4-colour indicator.

Samsung AX32 series price starts at Rs 12,990 and the AX46 model price starts at Rs 32,990.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT series

They come with RDNA 3 architecture-based chiplet design, advanced compute units, and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology. With this, they promise to deliver up to 54 per cent more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2.

They are also said to deliver 15 per cent higher frequencies at up to 54 per cent better power efficiency. And, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX can deliver up to 1.7X higher 4K performance than the Radeon RX 6950 XT.



AMD Radeon RX 7900 X series. Credit: AMD



The AMD chipsets come with the industry’s only high-end gaming graphics cards to support DisplayPort 2.1 technology with UHBR 13.5, enabling high-refresh 4K (up to 480Hz) or 8K (up to 165Hz) gaming on next-gen displays.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX costs $999 and RX 7900 XT is priced $899.

BenQ EH620

The new EH620 is said to be the world’s first smart Windows projector powered by the latest Intel Processor 4000 Series CPU.

Once installed, users can just log in to a network account directly from EH620 to instantly start cloud-based meetings and video conferences on a full HD 1080p 150-inch big screen.



BenQ EH620. Credit: BenQ



And, EH620 users can download business applications from the Microsoft Store and host any Windows software including web browsers and conferencing apps. It costs Rs 95,000 and comes with a two-year warranty.

