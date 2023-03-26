Gadgets Weekly: Nothing Ear(2), HP Pavilion Aero 13 and more

Technology companies such as HMD Global, Nothing, HP, Dell, and Syska among others launched new smartphones, earphones, laptops, accessories, and more this week (March 20-25).

Nothing Ear(2)

Like the previous generation model, the new Ear(2) buds come with see-through design language, but inside the company has made big changes.

The earbuds come with IP54 water-resistance rating and the box is IP55certified The new Ear(2) supports Dual Connection, which allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously and also can easily switch between playing music or receiving calls.

Also, Ear(2) boasts Clear Voice Technology, three high-definition microphones on each earbud, and an AI noise reduction algorithm that can filter out over 20 million sound samples, Ear (2) can eliminate background noise.



The new Ear(2) series earbuds. Credit: Nothing Inc.



It also comes with LHDC 5.0 codec technology that ensures the finest sound details are delivered to the ears and supports frequencies up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps.

It supports press controls to avoid any accidental touches and discomfort of tapping into the ear canal.

It boasts active noise cancellation feature that can reduce 40 dB of outside disturbance. Ear (2) supports Google Fast Pair on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices.

With a full charge, it can last for up to 36 hours (without ANC on) and it supports fast charging too. With a 10-minute charge, it can deliver eight hours of listening time. It also supports 2.5W wireless charging. Nothing Ear(2) costs Rs 9,999 in India.

Nokia C12 Pro

It features a 6.3-inch HD+(1600 × 720p) V-notch display with 2D toughened glass and comes with triple-slots (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2, and microSD), 3.5mm audio jack and comes with IP52 dust-and-water splash certification.



The new Nokia C12 Pro. Credit: HMD Global Oy



Inside, it houses 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A1 octa-core processor with IMG8322 GPU, Android 12 Go edition, 2GB / 3GB RAM, 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable), main 8MP camera with LED flash, a 5MP front-facing camera and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging capability.

It comes in three colours cyan, charcoal, light mint. It comes in two configurations-- 2GB RAM + 64GB storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively.

HP Pavilion Aero 13

It boasts a 13-inch screen with a 4-sided narrow bezel display design, supports 400 nits of brightness, and comes with built-in flicker-free technology.

It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor with Radeon Graphics for smooth performance, DDR5 RAM to handle demanding tasks, supports Wi-Fi 6.0, and with a full charge, it can deliver 10.5 hours of battery life.



The new Pavilion Aero 13 series laptop. Credit: HP



It comes in three colours-- Rose Pale Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver. With AMD Ryzen 5000 series chipset, the price starts at Rs 72,999. And the ones with AMD Ryzen 7000 series silicon, start at Rs 82,999.

Dell Alienware M18

The company offers Dell Alienware M18 with 13th Gen Intel Core series HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics option.

Also, the laptop comes with two display panel options-- 165Hz QHD or 480Hz FHD displays with Dynamic Display Switching technology, and G-SYNC and FreeSync support. All are fortified by structural improvements inside and out that enable a stronger, more rigid chassis — the robust build quality we have seen in Alienware computers.



The new Alienware M18 series laptop. Credit: Dell India



The M18 boasts Element 31 thermal interface material on both the CPU and the GPU. With Vapour chamber, it promises better thermal performance by 35 per cent. It features seven heat pipes (up from four on m17) to move thermal energy into expanded copper fins, which equates to a more than 114 per cent surface area increase. It boasts quad fans with ultra-thin fan blades that increase airflow by 25 per cent.

Compared to the predecessor, the new M18 offers a 14 per cent bigger screen, and also offers enough space for a full-sized keyboard and number pad with optional CHERRY MX mechanical keys, plus dual user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and unprecedented storage capacity of up to 9TB of total storage.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ screen with Dot-design language, 90Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



The new Tecno Spark 10 Pro. Credit: Tecno Mobile



It comes with MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor, Android 13-based HiSense 12.6 UI, 16GB RAM with Memory Fusion (8GB LPDDR4x RAM + 8GB expendable RAM), 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module-- 50MP + AI Lens with dual-LED flash and 32MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

It comes in three colours-- starry black, pearl white, lunar eclipse-- for Rs 12,499.

Electrolux's new Ultimate Taste refrigerator series

It boasts Auto Humidity Management with TasteLockAuto, which promises to prolong the preservation of vegetables. It also comes with TasteSeal mode for keeping fish and meat fresh without freezing. With FlexStor, it offers the option to change storage from normal to the freezer.

And, with the NutriFresh inverter compressor, it can maintain consistent temperatures to save energy while keeping food and drinks fresh.



Ultimate Taste refrigerator series. Credit: Electrolux



Furthermore, it features TasteGuard to ensure the freshness of the fridge and TwinTech cooling to maintain optimal temperature and humidity levels.

Depending on the storage capacity and single or multi-door variants, the price ranges from Rs 44,990 to Rs 1,79,990.

Lexar Type A flash storage card Gold series

The company is offering three storage options--80GB, 160GB, 320GB. The new VPG 400 class flash storage card boasts a rugged body, making it highly durable against temperature extremes, shocks and vibrations.



Lexar flash storage cards Gold series. Credit: Lexar



They come with Interface PCI Express Gen 3x1, support Read speed up to 900MB/s1, Write speed up to 800MB/s and minimum write speed of 700MB/s Speed.

The flash storage card price starts at Rs 17,940 for 80 GB, Rs 28,100 for 160 GB, and Rs 56,250 for 320GB.

Godrej security products

The new ‘SmartFog’, is said to be a powerful fogging security system enabled to stop intruders in their tracks. It is powered by advanced technology to detect unauthorized attempts to open any vault or safe. It is equipped with a remote cloud-based application as well as wireless technology for triggering the system. When triggered, Smart Fog emits a thick fog made of concentrated liquefied glycol – harmless to humans but capable of causing panic and immobilizing the culprit owing to zero visibility, allowing ample time for the on-site personnel to take necessary measures.



Godrej SmartFog and AccuGold. Credit: Godrej



On the other hand, ‘AccuGold’ is designed to give the accurate composition of any ornament under testing, without damaging the ornament in any way.

