Gadgets Weekly: OnePlus TV 40 Y1S, Sony ZV-1F camera and more

OnePlus TV 40 Y1S

It features a 40-inch HD display and supports HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, as well as HLG format. It comes with two full-range speakers with a total output of 20W.

It boasts Gamma Engine that can optimise display quality, and intelligently tune the picture for ultra-clear content. It promises to offer dynamic contrast and vibrant colour on the screen.

Furthermore, it has a powerful 64-bit processor and can deliver 30 per cent better performance and even faster navigation and loading times. With ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), users can connect their gaming console via HDMI or open certain game apps faster than before.



OnePlus TV 40 Y1S series. Credit: OnePlus



The TV supports thousands of OTT apps such as Amazon Video Prime, Netflix, and over 230 live channels as part of OxygenPlay 2.0.

It comes with 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage, and as far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.5GHz/5GHz), OnePlus Connect 2.0, two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports (HDMI 1 with ARC), AV Input ( mini 3-in-1), one RJ45 ethernet port, one Digital Audio Output, and one RF Connection Input (DVB-T2, ATV).

It costs Rs 21,999 on the OnePlus store and Amazon India.

Sony ZV-1F camera

It comes with an ultra-wide-angle 20 mm prime lens, ideal for group selfies and background scenery. It has Vari-angle LCD for selfies and is capable of accurately capturing the skin tone, ensuring a healthy and natural look.

With 425 contrast-detection AF, it can do high precision focusing and Eye AF for both humans and animals, which allows the autofocus to fix tenaciously on the face and eyes without getting diverted by other subjects. Users can also easily change subjects via the camera’s touchscreen.



Sony ZV-1F camera. Credit: Sony India



It also features Wind screen, which provides clear voice recording and reduced noise in windy outdoor conditions. Also, it comes with in-built Directional 3-Capsule Mic which ensures high-quality sound for your videos.

This new vlog camera, ZV-1F, has been optimised for use with a smartphone. Sony’s new smartphone app Imaging Edge Mobile Plus allows users to connect to the camera via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and transfer images and video. It costs Rs 50,690.

AMD's A620 chipset

AMD earlier in the week, launched the A620 chipset, the new Ryzen 7000 Series processor line-up with the features and performance of the AM5 platform. It's price starts at $85 USD.



AMD Ryzen 7000 series ecosystem. Credit: AMD



The AMD A620 chipset will offer a streamlined, trusted platform with plenty of connectivity and bandwidth options. That includes options like DDR5 memory, AMD EXPO technology, one-click memory overclocking, and up to 32x PCIe 4.0 lanes to satisfy demanding home and office users.

Fastrack Limitless FS1

It features a 1.95-inch horizon curve display and supports more than 150 watch faces.

It boasts next gen ATS chipset, which promises smooth performance. It has standard health monitoring features, including continuous stress monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. It can track more than 100 sport activities and with a full charge, it can run for 10 days.



Fastrack Limitless FS1. Credit: Fastrack



It comes in three colours--black, blue and pink-- for Rs 1,995 (special launch price) for a limited time.

Xiaomi's new Redmi 12C

The new Redmi 12C features a 6.71-inch HD+(1650 x 720p) display, fingerprint sensor on the back, triple slots (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2 and microSD card) and comes with IP52 dust-and-water splash resistant rating.

It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/ 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB), dual-camera module—50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.



Redmi 12C. Credit: Xiaomi



It comes in three colours— black, blue, green and purple. It will be available in two configurations— 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

The company is also hosting Xiaomi Fan Festival 2023 sale (April 6-11) offering discounts on various devices across multiple product categories for up to Rs 36,000 on the Mi.com platform. Also, a few devices can be bought for as low as Rs 10.

Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens

It promises to deliver first-class image quality, including high-resolution and naturally rendered bokeh known to Sony’s top-tier G Master series. When paired with the latest Sony cameras, it comes in handy for a wide variety of uses in both still and video including portraiture, landscape, travel, and wedding.



Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens.Credit: Sony India



It boasts advanced optical design and elements unique to Sony’s top-of-the-line G Master series. The spherical aberration control at both the design and the manufacturing stages promises to deliver beautiful bokeh. The lens can offer naturally rendered bokeh with an 11-blade circular aperture and sharp realism is offered throughout the maximum aperture range.

The autofocus is as much as 1.9x faster than conventional models with the same specifications.

The lens’s focus group is driven by Sony’s high-thrust XD linear motors and comes equipped with an advanced control algorithm for smooth, responsive focus drive. When paired with the latest Sony’s Alpha cameras, this lens can quickly acquire focus and track subjects, even when using the shallow depth of field available at F1.4. It costs Rs 1,49,990 in India.

Noise ColorFit Icon 3 series

It sports a 1.91-inch display with a thin bezel and comes equipped with a resolution of 240*296 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. The smartwatch features a metal build dial with options for glossy and matte finishes, and comes with IP67 water-resistant rating.

It features Noise Health Suite, which can help users keep a track of all their vitals including heart rate, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker. It supports more than 100 sports modes that allow users to track their activities including swimming laps.



Noise ColorFit Icon 3 series. Credit: Noise



With a full charge, it can last for up to seven days (non-call) and up to two days (with calling). It comes in multiple colours--Matte Gold, Rose Mauve, Space Blue, Midnight Gold, Calm Blue, and Jet Black -- for Rs 1,999.

Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN Contemporary Lens

The lens construction consists of two SLD glass elements and three aspherical lens elements. Aspherical lenses are used for both the front and rear optics. This not only keeps the size of the lens compact but also helps with correcting lens aberrations.

All I series lenses have an all-metal construction. The precision-cut aluminum parts not only give the barrel a sleek, stylish finish but provide superb durability that improves the quality of the entire product. Metal materials are also used in internal structures that slide with the operation ring for added robustness.



Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN Contemporary Lens. Credit: Sigma



Lens has nine elements in eight groups with two SLD and three aspherical lens elements, supports an Inner focus system, compatible with high-speed autofocus, comes with a stepping motor, and is compatible with Lens Aberration Correction.

Also, support DMF and AF+MF, compatible with AF assist (Sony E-mount only), Super Multi-Layer Coating, and aperture ring. Focus Mode Switch, Petal Type Hood (LH576-03), comes with Magnetic metal lens cap (LCF55-01M), mount (with dust and splash-resistant structure), support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only).

It is compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only).

It is designed to minimize flare and ghosting and every single lens undergoes SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system and comes with a 7-blade rounded diaphragm and high-precision, and durable brass bayonet mount. It costs Rs 55,000 and will be available for purchase at April-end.

AMD Alveo MA35D

The new Alveo MA35D is the company’s first 5nm class ASIC-based media accelerator purpose-built.

The Alveo MA35D video processor features an AV1 accelerated pipeline and delivers 32x 1080p streams per card with AI-enabled video quality optimization.

Alveo MA35D utilizes two purpose-built video processing units (VPUs) to accelerate the entire video pipeline. By performing all video processing functions on the VPU, data movement between the CPU and accelerator is minimized, reducing overall latency and maximizing channel density with up to 32x 1080p60, 8x 4Kp60, or 4x 8Kp30 streams per card.



AMD Alveo MA35D. Credit: AMD



The accelerator also features an integrated AI processor and dedicated video quality engines to improve the quality of experience at reduced bandwidth. The AI processor evaluates content, frame-by-frame, and dynamically adjusts encoder settings to improve perceived visual quality while minimizing bitrate.

Goldmedal Vector fan series

It comes with a star-rated fan which adheres to BEE norms. Also, they feature a long-lasting paint finish and come with attractive colour options.



Goldmedal Vector fan series. Credit: Goldmedal Electricals



It supports 210 cmm air delivery and comes with high-grade copper motor and double ball bearing. The fan series is said to be less noisy compared to rival brands in its class. It costs Rs 3,990.

