Gadgets Weekly: Oppo Find X5 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Pro and more

Oppo Find X5 Pro

The new premium phone features a 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, 8192-level screen dimming and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield and water-resistant (IP68 rated) sealing around the enclosure.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports dual-SIM slots.

Inside, it comes with a 4nm class 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU with Mali-G710 10-core GPU/Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with Adreno 730, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging.



Oppo Find X5 Pro series. Credit: Oppo



Oppo Find X5 Pro also boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (1/1.56-inch Sony S5K3M5 766 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, f/1.7) + 10-bit 50MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX766 sensor, f/2.2) + 13MP telephoto camera (Samsung S5K3M5 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses 32MP (with Sony IMX709 sensor, f/2.4) snapper.

The Find X5 Pro with MediaTek chipset costs ¥5799 yuan (around Rs 69,198) and the model with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is priced ¥6299 yuan (approx. Rs 75,165).

Oppo also announced a regular Find X5 and a Find X5 Lite with watered-down specifications. For now, all the devices will be initially available in China. There is no official word on when they will be released in global markets.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The new Motorola phone sports a 6.7-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) OLED display with up to 700nits peak brightness, supports 144Hz refresh rate display, HDR10+, 10-bit colour and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield. It also features dual-SIM slots and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core chipset with next-gen Adreno 730 GPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 12-based MyUX OS, and a 4800mAh battery with support 68W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse power share.



Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Credit: Motorola India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.88 aperture, OV50A40 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 114-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, S5KJN1SQ03 sensor, 2.5cm macro option ) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture, OV02B1B sensor) with LED flash, a 60MP front snapper (f/2.2, OV60A40 sensor).

Both the front and back cameras support 8K recording at up to 24fps (frames per second), and 4K at up to 60 fps.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes in two colour options- Cosmos Blue and Stardust White-- for Rs 49,999.

Samsung WindFree Air Conditioners

The new range of ACs come with PM 1.0 filters that can sterilize 99 per cent of bacteria and the Freeze Wash feature that removes dirt and bacteria from the heat exchanger for easy do-it-yourself maintenance at home.

Samsung's ACs also connect seamlessly with the proprietary SmartThings app using Wi-Fi allowing the user to change settings or switch it on/off using Bixby voice assistant, Alexa, and Google Home. Users can also optimize cooling with smart AI Auto Cooling and automatically cool the room even before reaching home with the geo-fencing-based Welcome Cooling feature.

Also, WindFree technology can save up to 77 per cent of energy, and the Digital Inverter technology in the Convertible 5-in-1 ACs help save up to 41 per cent energy.

The Filter+ located on the top of WindFree air conditioners, allows consumers to remove and clean the filter effortlessly on their own. To add another layer of protection from bacteria, allergens and viruses, Samsung is offering select models with the Tri-Care Filter.



Samsung WindFree AC series. Credit: Samsung India



Another notable aspect of the Samsung AC is that if there is no movement in the room for 20 minutes, the Motion Detect Sensor automatically switches the AC to WindFree mode to save energy. Users can also set it to blow air away from them, or to follow them wherever they move.

Samsung’s new line-up of WindFree AC series come in 28 models with prices ranging between Rs 50,990 and Rs 99,990. Consumers can avail attractive offers such as 12.5 per cent cashback of up to Rs 7,500 easy EMI options with EMIs starting as low as INR 999 and comprehensive warranty of 5 years on PCB controller, fan motor, copper condenser and evaporator coil.

They will be available across all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart and Amazon as well as on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

In a related development, Samsung, earlier this week opened the pre-order window for the Galaxy S22 series in India. The company received an overwhelming response and registered more than 70,000 bookings within 12 hours.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S22 Ultra can buy the Galaxy Watch4 (review) worth Rs 26,999 for just Rs 2,999. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy S22+ or the Galaxy S22 will claim Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at just Rs 999.



The new Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus and S22 launched in India. Credit: Samsung



Furthermore, Consumers with older Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series can claim an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 discount to buy the new Galaxy S22 series. Other device holders will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Also, customers who opt to purchase these devices via Samsung Finance+, can avail of a cashback of Rs 5000.

Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 at leading retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung online store and Amazon from February 23 to March 10. Galaxy S22 Series will go on sale from 11 March onwards.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This new keyboard features the GX Blue Clicky Switches that are said to be engineered for performance, responsiveness, and durability to fit the needs of current and aspiring esports pros. An audible and tactile feedback bump of these switches ensures solid, secure keypresses.

Designed to the exacting standards of the world’s top esports professionals, the G PRO gaming keyboard is built to provide esports professionals and competitive gamers with competition-grade reliability and features designed to enhance gaming without getting in the way.



Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Credit: Logitech



The keyboard builds upon the Logitech G PRO Gaming Keyboard’s space-saving tenkeyless design, making it easy to pack for tournament travel and freeing up table space for low-sensitivity mouse movement. In addition, a detachable Micro-USB connector ensures that the cable won’t break at the connection point when bouncing around in a bag and transported between events. The three-pronged design features support arms for an easy, reliable connection. The keyboard also features customisable RGB lighting which can be stored to an onboard memory profile.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with GX Blue Clicky Switches costs Rs 10,995.

Anker 20W Power port III fast charger

It is designed with a 20W output to match the max input of iPhone 12 to provide exactly as much power as the iPhone needs. Equipped with a Power-C delivery port and 20W of power, the USB-C Charger, charges phones, tablets, and more, up to 3x faster, than with an original charger.

The device's charging technology is based on the stacked design with custom magnetic components to reduce the size, boost efficiency, and improve heat dissipation. The compact design with a foldable plug ensures maximum portability wherever it travels.



Anker 20W Power port III fast charger. Credit: Anker



The charger's Multiprotection safety system combines overvoltage protection and temperature control to provide all-around protection for devices. Anker 20W Power Port III is optimized to work flawlessly with a wide range of smartphones, tablets, and more, to charge all the devices via a single ultra-portable charger. It comes in two colours- white and black-- for Rs 1,499.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U monitor

It comes with 31.5-inch IPS display panel with 4K UHD resolution, support 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA Display HDR 600 and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, full HDMI bandwidth of 48 Gbps.

The monitor is equipped with Vesa Display HDR600 certification with a peak brightness of 600 nits and also features Light tuner, Color Vibrance and Black eQualizer, to offer a truly immersive viewing experience.

Also, EX3210U comes with built-in 2.1 channel speakers which is a combination of two 2W speakers and a 5W subwoofer. The company says that the Bongiovi DPS technology always listens to the content and brings out the most optimized sound in any given scenario.



BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U monitor. Credit: BenQ



With 5 audio presets, the users get a rich and finely tuned audio experience as per the desired use case such as when playing games (FPS, Racing, Sports), Watching Movies/Sit-coms (Cinema), Listening to Music, Concerts (Pop/Live).

The new EX3210U is said to be an ideal display for gaming on PC, Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X. With Dual HDMI 2.1 connectivity option, the user gets 4K resolution viewing combined with 120 FPS which delivers utmost smoothness and clarity for game content on the latest gaming consoles.

The DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity also ensures 4K resolution with 144 FPS for the ultimate PC gaming experience. Apart from these, the EX3210U also features 4 USB 3.0 ports as well as a Headphone Jack for compatible peripheral connections. It costs Rs 1,39,000(MRP) and can be bought for as low as Rs 87,500 on Amazon.

Tecno Spark 8C

It comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612p) display with 90Hz refresh rate, dual-SIM slots, 12nm class Unisoc T606 octa-core CPU with Mali G57 MP1 GPU, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), Android 11 (Go Edition)-based HiOS 7.6 OS, dual-camera 13MP (f/1.8) + AI Camera with LED flash, an 8MP (f/2.0) with dedicated LED flash on the front and a 5,000mAh battery.



Tecno Spark 8C series. Credit: Tecno



Tecno Spark 8C comes in four colours-- diamond grey, Iris purple, magnet black, and turquoise cyan-- for Rs 7,499.

Godrej Eon D series ACs

The new smart air conditioners are wi-fi enabled. They can be controlled with voice commands via Alexa and Google Home compatible speakers.

Furthermore, users can also operate them from remote places through android smartphones to control temperature, fan speed, mode setting, schedule time as well as easy monitoring of the ACs’ health.

Godrej has incorporated the UVCool Technology in the new ACs to disinfect the air as well as the surfaces of objects such as fabric, wood, metal placed in the room where the AC is operational.



Godrej Eon D series AC. Credit: Godrej



The UV module is placed inside the AC on the evaporators which emit UVC rays in the range of 260-275nm. This is the optimal wavelength emitted from the UV module, enough to disinfect 99.99%* viral particles, bacteria, fungus, and other air pathogens from the surface of the evaporator. Moreover, the nano-coated anti-viral filter eliminates 99.9% per cent and viral particles from the air to provide safety to the consumers.

Additionally, they come with the heavy-duty rotary inverter compressor coupled with an electronic expansion valve and superior design that provides faster and efficient cooling along with lower derating – ensuring superior cooling even at high ambient temperatures of 52°C. These ACs are available with a combination of R290 & R32 refrigerants, that are eco-friendly with zero ozone depletion potential and lower global warming potential. Depending on the model, its price ranges between Rs 30,000 and Rs 70,000.

