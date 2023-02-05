Gadgets Weekly: Oppo Reno8 T 5G, Dizo Watch D2 and more

Technology companies such as Oppo, Dizo and Samsung, among others launched new smartphones, smart watch, computers and more this week (January 30 - February 5).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Oppo Reno8 T 5G

It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, support peak brightness up to 950 nits, and Dragontrail glass protection. It also features a hybrid dual SIM ( one nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card) and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

It houses an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, Adreno 619L GPU, Android 13-based ColorOS 13, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable), dual-camera module-- main 108MP (f/1.7) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) + 2MP 40x microscope camera (f/3.3) with LED flash on the back, a 32MP (f/2.4) camera on the front, 4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.



Oppo Reno8 T 5G. Credit: Oppo India



Oppo Reno8 T 5G comes in two colours-- midnight black and sunrise gold-- for Rs 29,999.

Dizo Watch D2

It features a 1.91-inch colour 2.5D curved display and supports 900 nits peak brightness. The company offers more than 150 watch faces and also an option to use picture as watch faces.

It also features Bluetooth wireless connectivity with the companion phone and it supports noise cancellation feature to ensure only the voice gets picked up and the surrounding noise gets blocked while talking through the watch during a call.



The new Dizo Watch D2. Credit: Dizo India



The new Dizo Watch D2 supports 120 sports modes and through the Dizo Fit app, users can track their calories burnt throughout the day. Users can also control the camera and music played on the phone. And with the Find My Watch functionality, users can even track the misplaced Dizo D2 watch. It also comes with a not disturb mode, alarm, weather app and other standard features such heart rate monitor, SpO2 (blood-oxygen) tracker and more.

With a full charge, it can last for up to seven days. It costs Rs 1,999.

Dell Alienware Aurora R15

As you can see in the photo, it comes with a unique and colourful design language featuring curves and a sculpted form factor.

With a 240mm AIO heat exchanger, the Alienware Aurora R15 boasts twice the cooling on the processor compared to the predecessor.

The see-through design shows a clean and organized interior with up to 8 AlienFX lighting zones that shine pleasantly across the powerful internal components. It has re-engineered chassis for airflow, cooling, and performance that is designed to take on higher-powered gaming components for the best desktop gaming experience possible.



Alienware Aurora R15 PC. Credit: Dell India



Inside, it features 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900KF / 4800MT 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 RAM with 512GB Class 40 M.2 PCIe SSD + 1TB SATA 7200 RPM HDD/ NVIDIA 40 series 4090, 24GB GDDR6X-- for Rs 5,49,990. It also comes with a light-illuminated case, 1350W SFF Power Supply, and Cryo-Tech Liquid Cooling with clear side panel 1 2.

In March, Dell will be bringing another model with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700KF / 16 GB, (1x16GB), DDR5 4800 MT/s/ 512GB Class 40 M.2 PCIe SSD + 1TB SATA 7200 RPM HDD /NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X with 750W SFF Power Supply, Liquid Cooling, Clear Side Panel. The price will be revealed later.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with AMD Ryzen R3 7320

It features a 15-inch full HD anti-glare display with up to 220 nits brightness and stereo speakers tuned with the Dolby Audio system. The IdeaPad 1 is the only laptop in the category to offer a 2-year in-built warranty.

It also boasts a 720p HD camera, which by the way comes with a physical privacy shutter that adds another layer of safety.



Lenovo Ideapad 1. Credit: Lenovo



Inside, the new IdeaPad 1 series comes equipped with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics, which is enough to multitask, attend online classes/virtual office meetings and stream TV shows on OTT apps.

With the full charge, it can last for 14 hours. Its price starts at Rs 44,690.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The new Galaxy S23 series come with big upgrades in terms of camera, performance and battery life.

Some of the highlight features of the new Galaxy S23 is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is a custom-made processor different from what we see in other recently released premium phones.

It can improve its performance by 34 per cent over the predecessor and also promises to deliver 22 per cent better battery life.



Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The S23 Ultra comes with a feature-rich quad-camera system with a main 200MP wide sensor and promises to deliver the best photos in all light conditions.

Some of the key components used in the new devices are made from recycled aluminium, and repurposed fishnets discarded in the ocean.

The new Galaxy S23 series are available in the price range of Rs 74,999 and Rs 1,54,999.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy S23 series: First impression

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, Book3 Ultra series



Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro series. Credit: Samsung India



The new Galaxy Book3 series comes in multiple variants including Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and Pro with screen sizes — 16-inch, 15-inch and 13-inch, configurations such as 13th gen Intel Core i7 P(28W)/Core i5 P(28W/15W), 16GB/32GB RAM and 512GB/1TB storage with prices ranging from Rs 2,81,990 to Rs 1,09,990.

Read more | Key difference between Book3 Pro and Book3 Ultra

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.