Gadgets Weekly: Optoma D2 4K laser projector TV, Sony 4K TV and more

Optoma 4K Laser Projector TV D2 series

It comes equipped with a wide-angle lens which promises to provide clear and bright images to enhance the visual experience. The device is easy to set-up, and supports high brightness, 4K (3,840 x 2,160p) Video, and screen sizes can be adjusted from 85-inch to 120-inch on the wall.

It promises enhanced gaming and a fine home cinema viewing experience. It offers brightness up to 3000lm, two 10W speakers, and stable brightness output, 1,800,000:1 frame by frame dynamic contrast, HDR 10/HLG compatibility providing a good viewing experience.



Optoma 4K Laser Projector TV D2 series. Credit: Optoma



It promises efficiency to maintain consistent brightness, superior color performance, Instant on/off, and a long life span of up to 30,000 hours (Eco mode). As a part of home entertainment range, these projectors sync with 3D display in all forms.

Also, the new projectors come with an enhanced audio return channel to provide in-depth audio details which enhance the home cinema experience. The D2 series comes in white and black colour and costs Rs 3.2 lakh.

Sony BRAVIA 32W830K

It comes with an HDR picture processor, enhancing contrast, detail and colour. The TV can reproduce more natural and attractive clarity in TV shows, movies and gaming in vividly detailed HDR. It can handle a variety of HDR formats, including HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma to create a contrast that is not seen in any of the conventional TVs of its class.

It also boasts X-Reality PRO to ensure the TV delivers good picture quality for most of the content being played on the TV by refining images and reducing noise ensuring an enhanced picture detail.

It houses a 20-Watt speaker tuned with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase feature. The clear phase technology ensures clearer and more natural sound to compliment the picture quality in delivering an immersive experience while enjoying the content on the new BRAVIA 32W830K. This technology helps the TV in analyzing and compensating for inaccuracies in speaker response by ‘sampling’ the speaker frequency with higher precision. This information is then used to produce pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies.



Sony BRAVIA 32W830K. Credit: Sony India



It comes with X-Protection PRO, which ensures the TV is protected from dust and humidity-induced wearing of components, but they also pass the highest standards of Sony's lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. It costs Rs 28,990.

Samsung's AI-Enabled & Connected AI EcoBubble Washing Machine Range for 2022

The new washing machines boasts advanced features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) Wash, Air Wash Technology and Super Speed Cycle.

The AI Wash uses sensors to sense the laundry’s weight and level of soiling, and optimises the amount of water, detergent, and rinsing time, using Machine Learning.

The unique Air Wash Technology deodorises and sanitises the clothes without washing them with water. It is capable of removing 99.9% bacteria and unpleasant odors using just heated air that leaves your clothes feeling like they have been freshly dry-cleaned.

And, the Super Speed Cycle, reduces laundry time drastically by shortening the rinsing time using Speed Spray and accelerating spin speed to quickly spin-dry clothes.

Samsung says the new AI EcoBubble series is India’s first washing machine that is capable of learning user behaviour and suggests the most preferred wash cycle, providing ease of use by eliminating the need to juggle through multiple options.

This smart Internet of Things (IoT) enabled washing machine line-up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home to give users a seamless connected living experience.



Samsung AI Ecobubble washing machine. Credit: Samsung India



With the Laundry Planner, users can schedule the end time of their laundry while Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best.

There is also Going Out Mode that helps in delaying the end time and prevents clothes from being left in the washer for too long. In addition, HomeCare Wizard proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

Samsung AI EcoBubble series come in multiple variants--7 kg, 8 kg and 9 kg capacity and the company is offering up to 25% off for consumers between May 10 and June 10 with EMI plans starting at 990 per month.

Realme refrigerators

Realme is offering nine categorised under Single Door and Double Door. The models promise to offer superlative cooling efficiency and feature faster cooling with the Copper Capillaries taking freezer temperatures up to -23 degrees Celsius.

The Cooling Adjustment Knob guarantees optimal cooling in every season by allowing for external temperature-based monitoring and control, resulting in maximum energy savings.



Realme's one-door and two-door refrigerators. Credit: Realme India



The new range also offers stabilizer-free operations which are designed and tested to operate under electric voltage fluctuations in the range of 160~260 volts.

The new Realme single door refrigerators are available in 195 litre, and 215 litre with 2 and 3-star variants in Floral Patterns, with prices starting at Rs 12,490.

And, the double door refrigerators are available in 260 litre, 280 litre, 308 litre, and 338 litre capacities in premium Black Uniglass finish, with prices starting at Rs 23,490.

Portronics Genesis headphones

It features a rugged and adjustable frame made of metal and polycarbonate. For a comfortable fit for long hours for gamers, Portronics has ensured memory foam head cushions and ear cuffing for added comfort and stress-free gaming.

It features two large professionally-tuned 40mm drivers that produce distortion-free audio with flawless positional accuracy that’s extremely beneficial for FPS games.



Portronics Genesis headphones. Credit: Portronics



The adjustable omnidirectional microphone can pick up the slightest of the whispers but intelligently cuts out the chaos from around. The braided 1.8m Nylon cable is built to last and bear frequent tugs and stretches. The cable also features an inline controller for volume and microphone switching. It comes in three colours-- black, grey and red-- for Rs 1,099.

Ambrane Wise Eon smartwatch

It features a 1.69-inch LucidDisplay with 450 nits bright screen with traditional cube design language and supports more than 100 cloud-based watch faces. It features skin-friendly straps easily adjusted to fit any wrist. Also, it comes with IP68 rating, meaning it can survive underwater for close to 1.5 meter (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

It also comes with sensors to track SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) , heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, monitor calories burnt and offer breathe Training, and other health features in addition to 60 sports modes.



Ambrane Wise Eon smartwatch. Credit: Ambrane



Furthermore, it comes with three inbuilt games along with multiple productivity features such as Alarm, Stopwatch, Remote Camera, Music Player and much more. It costs Rs 1,999.

Inbase Urban Lite X

It sports a 1.6-inch square display and is encased in a premium hybrid casing that’s made of aluminium and polycarbonate material.

The wearable is extremely lightweight and slim and comes with skin-friendly and sweat-resistant silicone straps with five colour options--jet black, crimson red, silver blue, silver green, and silver pink.



Inbase Urban Lite X. Credit: Inbase



It is powered by Realtek chipset with Bluetooth V5.0 that offers superior connectivity over a longer range while providing efficient power management to ensure longer battery life. When paired with the smartphone, users can see notifications and calls, and can also be used to control the handset's camera, volume, and a lot more.

It also comes with health sensors to track SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) level, blood pressure, heart rate, steps, and sleep. It also offers sedentary alerts to ensure the user get the required activity while at work. A guided breathing mode also helps reduce the user's stress levels. It costs Rs 2,299.

Google Pixel 6a

After months of speculations, Google launched the much-awaited Pixel 6a, a mid-range smartphone.

It sports a 6.1-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) OLED HDR display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, and comes with an IP67 rating.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a hybrid dual-SIM feature-- one physical nano-SIM and an e-SIM.



The new Pixel 6a series. Credit: Google



The new Pixel 6a features Google Tensor silicon,848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, and Titan M2 security chip. It is backed by 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,306mAh battery with an 18W charger.

The new Pixel 6a runs Android 12 software and it will be one of the first to receive the Android 13 later this year. Google has promised to offer five years of security software support for up to 2027.

Google Pixel 6a boasts a feature-rich dual-camera-- 12.2MP (with IMX363 sensor, f/1.7, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + Ultra-wide angle 107-degrees 12MP (with IMX386 sensor, f/2.2, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses an 8MP 84-degree ultra-wide lens (with IMX355 sensor, f/2.0).

It costs $449 and will be available in select markets in late July and will be released in India later in the year.

