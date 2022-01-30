Gadgets Weekly: Pebble Pace Pro smart watch and more

Technology companies such as Micromax, Pebble, Vivo, and Sony, among others launched a new line of smartphones, smart wearables, earphones and more this week (January 24-30).

Pebble Pro Watch series

The new smartwatch features a big 1.7-inch curved HD colour touch screen with premium alloy enclosure and comes in four matching straps—Jet Black, Golden Black, Ivory, and Metallic Blue. It supports more than 100 plus watch faces and also intelligent menu short-cut and advanced dual sensors for SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation), heart rate, blood pressure metric tracking.



Pebble Pace Pro watch. Credit: Pebble



It also boasts complete health suite with 8 primary sports modes and accurate sensors to track calories burnt and steps taken throughout the day. Other important features include hydration alert, sleep record, Call reject/mute, female health monitoring capabilities and more. It costs 2,999 on Amazon and Pebble’s official website.

Micromax In Note 2

It features a 6.43-inch full HD+(2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen with up to 550 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (nano SIM-1+ nano SIM-2 + microSD card).



Micromax In Note 2. Credit: Micromax



Under-the-hood, it houses 12nm class MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor, 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, pure Android 11 (will get Android 12 in future), 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), triple-camera module— main 48MP (f/1./79) + 5MP 115-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) portrait sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash on the back, a 16MP (f/2.0) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W charger.

It comes in two colours— black and oak— for Rs 13,490 and it will be available for a special price of Rs 12,490 for a limited time.

Sony SRS-NB10

SRS-NB10, wireless neckband speaker is light and comfortable with a secure fit around your neck that rests gently on the shoulders. With Precise Voice Pickup technology. It promises clear audio quality for the calls. It features two high-quality directional microphones, combined with advanced audio signal processing means that the SRS-NB10 minimises feedback and echo, whilst delivering crystal clear voice quality to the person, or people, on the call. Users easily control the microphone while on conference calls with a simple click of the MIC Mute button. Users get easy control over volume; simply touch the volume buttons on the side of the SRS-NB10 for a level that’s comfortable for them.



Sony SRS-NB10. Credit: Sony



It offers up to 20 hours of battery life and comes USB Type-C fast charger support. A quick 10-minute charge gives up to an hour of extra work or play . The SRS-NB10 comes with IPX4 splash-proof rating. It costs Rs 11,990.

Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch

It features a rectangular 1.69-inch HD screen with a soft silicone band. Users can also control music playing on the phone, camera, offer hydration alerts and notifications alert as well.



Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch. Credit: Fastrack



It boasts built-in Alexa, up to 10 days of battery life, 100 plus watch faces and multi-sports mode. Also, the Reflex Vox comes with an array of trackers that enable users to monitor their wellness at regular intervals. In addition to Heart Rate Monitor (HRM), Sleep tracker, Daily activity tracker, Reflex VOX is equipped with Blood oxygen saturation (Sp02 monitor), stress monitor, and a menstrual tracker as well. It costs 6,995.

Vivo Y21A

It features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual-camera module- 13MP main + 2MP macro— LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.



Vivo Y21A series. Credit: Vivo India



It comes in midnight blue, diamond glow— for Rs 13,990.

